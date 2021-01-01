« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 232547 times)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5240 on: Today at 04:13:21 pm »
Ok thanks Samie,pretty excited about this!
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5241 on: Today at 04:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:56:01 pm
Transfers have started rolling in.

I reckon this gets the ball rolling and we'll start to see a few more. I'd like to see a 3rd choice GK come in next.

It's been reported Jaros is taking that spot, not sure how that works if Kelleher leaves. We might see an experienced keeper come in then and Jaros become no.2
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,552
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5242 on: Today at 04:17:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:00:21 pm
the Dutch league is way less physical that the PL.
So many dutch players do struggle with the physicality as seen even a bot with Gakpo & Gravenberch but bit laid back.
It comes from the eredivisie being  much less physical.

You look at the dutch national team they too struggled when the intensity was raised vs austria & in agains turkey

Well, Sepp has been playing in England and Germany for the past 5 years, so that shouldn't be a problem ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,552
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5243 on: Today at 04:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:13 pm
Arne Slot speaking on transfers:

In the end, we will find players we are comfortable with, and we feel this could be a real good asset to the team.

We're hoping to improve, but the first step is on the training pitch with them, and another way to improve could be signing players.

[@SkySportsNews]

Exactly what I wanted to hear from Arne ...
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5244 on: Today at 04:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:08:24 pm
This kid is already doing Adidas ad camapigns this summer with Zidane.  ;D



Yeah but his right arm loops back over his own head, surely that has to affect his game, very disappointed with the club for not spotting this sooner
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5245 on: Today at 04:24:17 pm »
I can see Chelsea losing more and more taleneted teenages from their academy as they continue spending millions of pounds of teenagers from around the world.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,552
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5246 on: Today at 04:24:30 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:34:11 pm
🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://x.com/fabrizioromano?s=21

https://youtu.be/LRNVt2Bivvg
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,552
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5247 on: Today at 04:26:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:53:09 pm
Last year at Mainz he completed 81% of his passes - that's v low for a centre back to the level of being an issue (at Preston it was even worse so he's improved a bit)
He's also struggling to move the ball forward for Mainz

So, you haven't actually seen him play for Preston and Mainz?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,182
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5248 on: Today at 04:31:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:26:25 pm
So, you haven't actually seen him play for Preston and Mainz?

Oh god... must it always be this way. We can't do stats versus eye test arguments every time a player comes up.
His on the ball numbers aren't good... if there are reasons why he actually is good on the ball that explains the numbers just post them so we can all learn........
(fwiw I don't have an opinion on him)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:35:15 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,429
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5249 on: Today at 04:33:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:17:30 pm
Well, Sepp has been playing in England and Germany for the past 5 years, so that shouldn't be a problem ...
I know this will fuck up your depth charts but maybe these players don't want to be 5th choice for us and want to go somewhere where they will play regularly. In fact I am 100% certain that he won't be here at the end of the summer.
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5250 on: Today at 04:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:56:01 pm
Transfers have started rolling in.

I reckon this gets the ball rolling and we'll start to see a few more. I'd like to see a 3rd choice GK come in next.

I believe Jaros is been lined up for 3rd choice goalie.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,929
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5251 on: Today at 04:44:53 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 03:56:53 pm
Sure, but if we never play the game then how fun is that.
We have a few players where the numbers game has been in our favour, to name a few Elliott, Bradley, Bajcetic, Doak, Kelleher

Oh defo, Im not saying its a bad thing by any means. Just Im not going to get too excited by any individual signing until theyre knocking on the first team door.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5252 on: Today at 04:51:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:31:34 pm
Oh god... must it always be this way. We can't do stats versus eye test arguments every time a player comes up.
His on the ball numbers aren't good... if there are reasons why he actually is good on the ball that explains the numbers just post them so we can all learn........
(fwiw I don't have an opinion on him)

Save yourself the time. Hes an OK player but many years away from being near our level, Im not sure he even has that level of potential but can accept some centre backs can continue raising their level towards the end of their 20s, for me he just isnt the calibre of player we use. Ive watched him at Preston and Mainz, he found his level and now hes got a taste for playing, he really isnt a suitable candidate to be a 4th/5th choice centre back option. We have four better options here already and theres a good chance another one will come in. Hell leave for anywhere from £10-£20m this summer, I imagine with tons of clauses for a future sale, appearances, international appearances etc but I would be amazed - and worried - if hes still here in September. I really rate Quansah but hes still developing, there will be mistakes, dips in form, teams will work on his weaknesses and so on, Im not sure what wed gain by adding an inferior player to the mix at the position. It has to be a capable starter or a utility option thats an improvement on Gomez. Replacing Matip with a steady Eddie would be nuts.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5253 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:51:45 pm
Save yourself the time. Hes an OK player but many years away from being near our level, Im not sure he even has that level of potential but can accept some centre backs can continue raising their level towards the end of their 20s, for me he just isnt the calibre of player we use. Ive watched him at Preston and Mainz, he found his level and now hes got a taste for playing, he really isnt a suitable candidate to be a 4th/5th choice centre back option. We have four better options here already and theres a good chance another one will come in. Hell leave for anywhere from £10-£20m this summer, I imagine with tons of clauses for a future sale, appearances, international appearances etc but I would be amazed - and worried - if hes still here in September. I really rate Quansah but hes still developing, there will be mistakes, dips in form, teams will work on his weaknesses and so on, Im not sure what wed gain by adding an inferior player to the mix at the position. It has to be a capable starter or a utility option thats an improvement on Gomez. Replacing Matip with a steady Eddie would be nuts.

Why do you think he's an ok player out of interest?

Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5254 on: Today at 05:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:51:45 pm
Save yourself the time. Hes an OK player but many years away from being near our level, Im not sure he even has that level of potential but can accept some centre backs can continue raising their level towards the end of their 20s, for me he just isnt the calibre of player we use. Ive watched him at Preston and Mainz, he found his level and now hes got a taste for playing, he really isnt a suitable candidate to be a 4th/5th choice centre back option. We have four better options here already and theres a good chance another one will come in. Hell leave for anywhere from £10-£20m this summer, I imagine with tons of clauses for a future sale, appearances, international appearances etc but I would be amazed - and worried - if hes still here in September. I really rate Quansah but hes still developing, there will be mistakes, dips in form, teams will work on his weaknesses and so on, Im not sure what wed gain by adding an inferior player to the mix at the position. It has to be a capable starter or a utility option thats an improvement on Gomez. Replacing Matip with a steady Eddie would be nuts.

I wonder did you feel Quansah to be a superior player to Van Den Berg before last season?
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5255 on: Today at 05:11:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:21:06 pm
Exactly what I wanted to hear from Arne ...

training is our transfer............
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,716
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5256 on: Today at 05:21:43 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:21:11 pm
Yeah but his right arm loops back over his own head, surely that has to affect his game, very disappointed with the club for not spotting this sooner
And look, his left arm is able to reach Zidane, he will be awesome at long throws!

I always did wonder what happened to Gary Coleman after Different Strokes.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5257 on: Today at 05:30:18 pm »
Pass completion stats will be bad for a weak team that is pressured and has to play long a lot.
Someone like Quansah can play a lot of very simple passes
Passing skills is one of those things that will show up quickly in preseason.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:37:34 pm by jepovic »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 