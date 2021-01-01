Oh god... must it always be this way. We can't do stats versus eye test arguments every time a player comes up.
His on the ball numbers aren't good... if there are reasons why he actually is good on the ball that explains the numbers just post them so we can all learn........
(fwiw I don't have an opinion on him)
Save yourself the time. Hes an OK player but many years away from being near our level, Im not sure he even has that level of potential but can accept some centre backs can continue raising their level towards the end of their 20s, for me he just isnt the calibre of player we use. Ive watched him at Preston and Mainz, he found his level and now hes got a taste for playing, he really isnt a suitable candidate to be a 4th/5th choice centre back option. We have four better options here already and theres a good chance another one will come in. Hell leave for anywhere from £10-£20m this summer, I imagine with tons of clauses for a future sale, appearances, international appearances etc but I would be amazed - and worried - if hes still here in September. I really rate Quansah but hes still developing, there will be mistakes, dips in form, teams will work on his weaknesses and so on, Im not sure what wed gain by adding an inferior player to the mix at the position. It has to be a capable starter or a utility option thats an improvement on Gomez. Replacing Matip with a steady Eddie would be nuts.