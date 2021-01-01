Oh god... must it always be this way. We can't do stats versus eye test arguments every time a player comes up.

His on the ball numbers aren't good... if there are reasons why he actually is good on the ball that explains the numbers just post them so we can all learn........

(fwiw I don't have an opinion on him)



Save yourself the time. Hes an OK player but many years away from being near our level, Im not sure he even has that level of potential but can accept some centre backs can continue raising their level towards the end of their 20s, for me he just isnt the calibre of player we use. Ive watched him at Preston and Mainz, he found his level and now hes got a taste for playing, he really isnt a suitable candidate to be a 4th/5th choice centre back option. We have four better options here already and theres a good chance another one will come in. Hell leave for anywhere from £10-£20m this summer, I imagine with tons of clauses for a future sale, appearances, international appearances etc but I would be amazed - and worried - if hes still here in September. I really rate Quansah but hes still developing, there will be mistakes, dips in form, teams will work on his weaknesses and so on, Im not sure what wed gain by adding an inferior player to the mix at the position. It has to be a capable starter or a utility option thats an improvement on Gomez. Replacing Matip with a steady Eddie would be nuts.