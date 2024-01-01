Why do you think the market Is volatile? if its volatile for us its the same for everyone else surely? seems like you are making excuses when there doesn't need to be, we are nowhere near any jeopardy when it comes to PSR, the club is growing revenues nicely, there's absolutely no reason for us to be pessimistic about our ability to improve via coaching and with acquisitions, there are a handful of clubs in the world better placed than us
Id say its volatile because an awful lot of clubs arent operating in their usual way, or arent executing their transfer plans in a normal way. Weve had an awful lot of diddling going on between clubs trying to avoid punishment for PSR infringements, which has meant theres been a lot of activity that doesnt really alter the landscape, particularly at our end.
For me, the club are laser focused on adding absolute top tier talent, not stopgaps, not players who might get better, but might not, theyre looking at the very top bracket of talent, the transfers the likes of Mane, Salah, Virgil and Konate fell under, supreme talents with the potential to compete with the likes of Haaland, Bernardo and Rodri. These are the most difficult level of player to sign, most clubs dont want to sell them and those that do want to create a competitive market to drive up the price. Not only that, but when you aim for players of that level, there tends to have to be a hole in the squad waiting to be filled. Id say the only glaring hole in our squad is currently at 6, a market we know is lacking anyone semi-available and sitting in the above bracket. Any other position we recruit for we probably need to move a few on before we bring them in. So that means waiting for the sales of Nat/SVDB/Tsimikas and potentially the sale of Diaz/Jota/Salah (just adding names, for me its only Diaz). The volatility as a buyer is just as prevalent as a seller. Were light on clubs willing to give us what we want for our players, Barcelona probably arent getting together £75m for Diaz, PSG will probably pursue Kvara before looking at Diaz, after that point were pretty stuck, which is a huge stumbling block if we want to sign a potentially elite winger/forward in Gordon.
As it keeps on getting said, a lot of dominoes need to start falling before we can accelerate our transfer plans. Im fairly sure the club are calm about this and will have their timescales for when all of this should be happening, but the markets simmering at the moment, once the big moves start to happen, I can see us getting our work done. I dont believe for one minute theres any need to make excuses at the moment as theres nothing particularly bad happening that needs excusing.