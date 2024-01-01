Why do you think the market Is volatile? if its volatile for us its the same for everyone else surely? seems like you are making excuses when there doesn't need to be, we are nowhere near any jeopardy when it comes to PSR, the club is growing revenues nicely, there's absolutely no reason for us to be pessimistic about our ability to improve via coaching and with acquisitions, there are a handful of clubs in the world better placed than us



Id say its volatile because an awful lot of clubs arent operating in their usual way, or arent executing their transfer plans in a normal way. Weve had an awful lot of diddling going on between clubs trying to avoid punishment for PSR infringements, which has meant theres been a lot of activity that doesnt really alter the landscape, particularly at our end.For me, the club are laser focused on adding absolute top tier talent, not stopgaps, not players who might get better, but might not, theyre looking at the very top bracket of talent, the transfers the likes of Mane, Salah, Virgil and Konate fell under, supreme talents with the potential to compete with the likes of Haaland, Bernardo and Rodri. These are the most difficult level of player to sign, most clubs dont want to sell them and those that do want to create a competitive market to drive up the price. Not only that, but when you aim for players of that level, there tends to have to be a hole in the squad waiting to be filled. Id say the only glaring hole in our squad is currently at 6, a market we know is lacking anyone semi-available and sitting in the above bracket. Any other position we recruit for we probably need to move a few on before we bring them in. So that means waiting for the sales of Nat/SVDB/Tsimikas and potentially the sale of Diaz/Jota/Salah (just adding names, for me its only Diaz). The volatility as a buyer is just as prevalent as a seller. Were light on clubs willing to give us what we want for our players, Barcelona probably arent getting together £75m for Diaz, PSG will probably pursue Kvara before looking at Diaz, after that point were pretty stuck, which is a huge stumbling block if we want to sign a potentially elite winger/forward in Gordon.As it keeps on getting said, a lot of dominoes need to start falling before we can accelerate our transfer plans. Im fairly sure the club are calm about this and will have their timescales for when all of this should be happening, but the markets simmering at the moment, once the big moves start to happen, I can see us getting our work done. I dont believe for one minute theres any need to make excuses at the moment as theres nothing particularly bad happening that needs excusing.