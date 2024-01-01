« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5200 on: Today at 12:49:24 pm »
In terms of van den Berg, my recollection of the view from the Preston fans of was that he was pretty good on the ball and had good pace, but struggled in the air, and that's one of the reasons he ended up being moved to RWB. Sounds like he may have improved aerially.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5201 on: Today at 01:00:21 pm »
the Dutch league is way less physical that the PL.
So many dutch players do struggle with the physicality as seen even a bot with Gakpo & Gravenberch but bit laid back.
It comes from the eredivisie being  much less physical.

You look at the dutch national team they too struggled when the intensity was raised vs austria & in agains turkey
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5202 on: Today at 01:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:12:52 pm
I think it's quite the risk to hope/think Slot and his coaching staff have some special sports science stuff that is going to make some of these players available more. Haven't Konate and Jota had fitness issues at the Euro's as well for example?

Yeah, I agree.
But what if Konaté and Jota have had injury problems at the Euros 'because of 'their season with us?
 I have no answers obviously. I'm just guessing (hoping maybe) that perhaps a freshening up of the training, conditioning, rehabilitation regime 'might' produce a positive outcome... here's hoping anyway.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5203 on: Today at 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:44:32 pm
I think you have to don't you as the new guy, he'll know we're at least top 4 good so no stress until the next window, he'll know who to shift on and what we need etc

Unless there is a biggie and he thinks fuck yeah!


Think it's a bit too conservative. There's no guarantee our current squad is still good enough for top 4. But i can see it happening. Also none of those are a DM which is what we need the most. I think if it could be Yoro or we go again and we see how they do.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5204 on: Today at 01:24:13 pm »
There should be more urgency regarding wide-forward position imo.

We have 3 phenomenal players in Mo, Harvey and Trent when it comes to creativity but when you're thinking about runners in front of them - the only genuine last shoulder runner we have is Darwin who as it stands is not a guaranteed starter. I suspect Mo will be more of a creator going forward and Jota will be unavailable a lot. Diaz and Cody prefer ball to feet before they take players on.

In theory if you put 2 good forwards who make a lot of good runs in front of our 3 creators we'd be opening up teams in the final third for fun. If we go into the next season with the same 5 forwards it could be a bit problematic imo.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5205 on: Today at 01:26:10 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:03:32 pm
He couldnt though because he joined after Brendan was sacked and the season had started. Summer window was closed.
Nah, he didnt spend much the first summer either. Mane and Gini, plus Matip on a free.
It was later seasons that the big deals were made
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5206 on: Today at 01:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:47:42 am
What's his profile like though, is he actually a 6? He's a good player but we have a lot of good midfield players, we don't really need more - just a high quality DM.

hes an outright 6 and a ball winner, his success rate is very high and he gets around the pitch, hes more of a Mascherano type than an Alonso, his passing is simple, i wouldnt describe him as a deep lying playmaker hes much more of a destroyer but he wins his duels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5207 on: Today at 01:33:16 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:40:01 am
Liverpool really like Joao Gomes.

[@JacobsBen on @WatchPlayback]
Isn't he just the Brummy Joe Gomez?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5208 on: Today at 01:45:39 pm »
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1810274783864496256

Quote
Liverpool have rejected a bid of £4 million from Turkish club Trabzonspor for Nat Phillips.
Including add-ons, #LFC value the defender at around £8m. Also strong interest from a number of Championship clubs, including Burnley.

turned down 4m bid
appears he will be sold soon though
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5209 on: Today at 01:53:59 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5210 on: Today at 01:55:14 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:45:39 pm
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1810274783864496256

turned down 4m bid
appears he will be sold soon though

We need to get those £210k wages off the books, surprised we're not letting him for for free.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5211 on: Today at 01:58:24 pm »
At what point is this a bit of a pisstake for his career? I understand that we should try to get the most value from any sales, but it's clear options are limited and his career is frittering away.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5212 on: Today at 02:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm
Why do you think the market Is volatile? if its volatile for us its the same for everyone else surely? seems like you are making excuses when there doesn't need to be, we are nowhere near any jeopardy when it comes to PSR, the club is growing revenues nicely, there's absolutely no reason for us to be pessimistic about our ability to improve via coaching and with acquisitions, there are a handful of clubs in the world better placed than us

Id say its volatile because an awful lot of clubs arent operating in their usual way, or arent executing their transfer plans in a normal way. Weve had an awful lot of diddling going on between clubs trying to avoid punishment for PSR infringements, which has meant theres been a lot of activity that doesnt really alter the landscape, particularly at our end.

For me, the club are laser focused on adding absolute top tier talent, not stopgaps, not players who might get better, but might not, theyre looking at the very top bracket of talent, the transfers the likes of Mane, Salah, Virgil and Konate fell under, supreme talents with the potential to compete with the likes of Haaland, Bernardo and Rodri. These are the most difficult level of player to sign, most clubs dont want to sell them and those that do want to create a competitive market to drive up the price. Not only that, but when you aim for players of that level, there tends to have to be a hole in the squad waiting to be filled. Id say the only glaring hole in our squad is currently at 6, a market we know is lacking anyone semi-available and sitting in the above bracket. Any other position we recruit for we probably need to move a few on before we bring them in. So that means waiting for the sales of Nat/SVDB/Tsimikas and potentially the sale of Diaz/Jota/Salah (just adding names, for me its only Diaz). The volatility as a buyer is just as prevalent as a seller. Were light on clubs willing to give us what we want for our players, Barcelona probably arent getting together £75m for Diaz, PSG will probably pursue Kvara before looking at Diaz, after that point were pretty stuck, which is a huge stumbling block if we want to sign a potentially elite winger/forward in Gordon.

As it keeps on getting said, a lot of dominoes need to start falling before we can accelerate our transfer plans. Im fairly sure the club are calm about this and will have their timescales for when all of this should be happening, but the markets simmering at the moment, once the big moves start to happen, I can see us getting our work done. I dont believe for one minute theres any need to make excuses at the moment as theres nothing particularly bad happening that needs excusing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5213 on: Today at 02:10:26 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:49:03 am
Im not sure if hes quick, but hes fast: https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/01/centre-back-liverpool-loaned-out-is-now-one-of-the-fastest-defenders-in-germany/

He couldn't beat Bradley or the Q in Slot's "run as fast you can for 6 minutes" challenge.

Sell.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5214 on: Today at 02:13:51 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:45:39 pm
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1810274783864496256

turned down 4m bid
appears he will be sold soon though

Heard that last 3 years haha
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5215 on: Today at 02:32:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:19:23 pm


Think it's a bit too conservative. There's no guarantee our current squad is still good enough for top 4. But i can see it happening. Also none of those are a DM which is what we need the most. I think if it could be Yoro or we go again and we see how they do.

Why would it not be good enough for top four? We got 82 points last season, it would be a disaster if Slot got less than 70 points, which is almost always good enough for top four. Even a 12 point drop is questionable.

If we finish outside top four then both Hughes and Slot have got things very wrong. If you think they can rock up, spend 12 months looking at the side, finish outside of the top four and then shrug their shoulders and be like meh, then they will soon realise they have joined the wrong club.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5216 on: Today at 02:47:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:00:21 pm
the Dutch league is way less physical that the PL.
So many dutch players do struggle with the physicality as seen even a bot with Gakpo & Gravenberch but bit laid back.
It comes from the eredivisie being  much less physical.

You look at the dutch national team they too struggled when the intensity was raised vs austria & in agains turkey
to be fair he hasn't played in the dutch league for years. but i think the point stands, to a lesser degree, in germany
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5217 on: Today at 03:01:29 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:03:32 pm
He couldnt though because he joined after Brendan was sacked and the season had started. Summer window was closed.

also Slot is taking over a far better squad regardless. He has a LOT to work with, including a number of very good young players already integrated into the squad, or on the verge of.

Not arsed about transfer windows anymore, in fact I've barely taken note of anything going on this summer, no press conferences, no pre-season training, no idea what is happening!

Im sure theyll assess and fill in 2 or 3 gaps as needed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5218 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:58:24 pm
At what point is this a bit of a pisstake for his career? I understand that we should try to get the most value from any sales, but it's clear options are limited and his career is frittering away.

I mean he wasnt forced to sign a new contract when he did, and that was at a time where it was obvious his playing time would be limited at best.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5219 on: Today at 03:06:35 pm »
Just sell Phillips please - this is ridiculous.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5220 on: Today at 03:11:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:06:05 pm
I mean he wasnt forced to sign a new contract when he did, and that was at a time where it was obvious his playing time would be limited at best.

thats the thing, he signed it, in a way you can say cant blame him. Probably was a huge pay rise.  But also, you can blame him too, as the other option was to refuse it. And back himself to get his careeer going with his next club choice the summer after, whod not have to pay a fee for him, and hed have been long gone by now, with 2 full seasons under his belt.

Id guess now, after turning down 4m, theyll meet somewhere middle-ish, and hell soon be on his way, hopefully for all involved.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5221 on: Today at 03:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 12:38:48 pm
Not saying those lads don't have potential but *when all are fit thats just seems like a massive drop off in quality and experience.

Anyway, nothing to see here. Will be raging if the window closes and theres been no incomings.

Does it?  Matip missed most of the season, Thiago did nothing all year, and this board thinks Adrian is Massimo Taibi
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5222 on: Today at 03:25:13 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot speaking on transfers:

In the end, we will find players we are comfortable with, and we feel this could be a real good asset to the team.

We're hoping to improve, but the first step is on the training pitch with them, and another way to improve could be signing players.

[@SkySportsNews]
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5223 on: Today at 03:34:11 pm »
🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://x.com/fabrizioromano?s=21
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5224 on: Today at 03:37:37 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:34:11 pm
🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://x.com/fabrizioromano?s=21
Thumbs up. I know post-Brexit most clubs are in an arms race at academy level, but we really should be promoting pathways and have good evidence of doing it+putting more money in the academy. Still think you'd get a better return on in investment than any multi-club set up
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5225 on: Today at 03:39:01 pm »
https://x.com/AcademyScoop/status/1810320364397895922

Quote
This is one of the biggest academy upsets in recent times. A monumental cock-up on Chelseas part.

Absolutely elite talent heading your way Liverpool fans.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5226 on: Today at 03:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:58:24 pm
At what point is this a bit of a pisstake for his career? I understand that we should try to get the most value from any sales, but it's clear options are limited and his career is frittering away.
on the flip side, the longer he's here the more (rightly or wrongly) he starts to be perceived as a winston bogarde-type (but without the preceding career)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5227 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:34:11 pm
🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://x.com/fabrizioromano?s=21

Thats some excellent news if we do get him. From the sounds of it huge talent, and really interesting that  he wants to leave as it says enough about his views of Chelsea atm and his desire to actually play. Theyve purchased a lot of players in his position, most noticeable the South American lads so that sends some signals to the English youth players imo.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5228 on: Today at 03:51:53 pm »
Hard to get too excited about elite academy prospects. Dont get me wrong, its good that we try to always get a few more in at that age, and any who them come through is a real bonus. But so much can happen injury wise like with Kaide Gordon that it feels a bit of a numbers game.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5229 on: Today at 03:53:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:20:48 pm
Really? Didn't look that way when he was playing for Preston ...

Last year at Mainz he completed 81% of his passes - that's v low for a centre back to the level of being an issue (at Preston it was even worse so he's improved a bit)
He's also struggling to move the ball forward for Mainz
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5230 on: Today at 03:56:01 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:34:11 pm
🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://x.com/fabrizioromano?s=21

Transfers have started rolling in.

I reckon this gets the ball rolling and we'll start to see a few more. I'd like to see a 3rd choice GK come in next.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5231 on: Today at 03:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:51:53 pm
Hard to get too excited about elite academy prospects. Dont get me wrong, its good that we try to always get a few more in at that age, and any who them come through is a real bonus. But so much can happen injury wise like with Kaide Gordon that it feels a bit of a numbers game.

Sure, but if we never play the game then how fun is that.
We have a few players where the numbers game has been in our favour, to name a few Elliott, Bradley, Bajcetic, Doak, Kelleher
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5232 on: Today at 03:56:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:53:09 pm
Last year at Mainz he completed 81% of his passes - that's v low for a centre back to the level of being an issue (at Preston it was even worse so he's improved a bit)
He's also struggling to move the ball forward for Mainz

Maybe that says more about Mainz and how poor they were? I imagine quite a lot of CBs playing for relegation teams struggle to complete a very high percentage of their passes, while CBs playing at top clubs can pass the ball amongst themselves at the back and always have a good forward option to hit.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5233 on: Today at 03:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:56:01 pm
Transfers have started rolling in.

I reckon this gets the ball rolling and we'll start to see a few more. I'd like to see a 3rd choice GK come in next.

Bloody hell, calm down mate. Let's not get ahead of ourselves here.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5234 on: Today at 03:59:52 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:34:11 pm
🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as hes leaving Chelsea Academy.

#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

https://x.com/fabrizioromano?s=21

Chelsea fans are absolutely gutted about this.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5235 on: Today at 04:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:01 pm
https://x.com/AcademyScoop/status/1810320364397895922

Quote
#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, whos highly rated by the club.

Must be an exceptional talent if we're ready to do this.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5236 on: Today at 04:06:04
15 year old already training with the first team.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5237 on: Today at 04:07:07 pm »
If we're not busy in the market we definitely should go big on the biggest available academy talent.
