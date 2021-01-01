« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 227096 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,168
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 05:01:22 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:50:51 pm
If you can find ANYONE who wasn't a WUM who said that on here, I will give RAWK £10 so the site can stay and you can have a place to use your one brain cell as Duvva points out.  Every single person wanted a CB, and I would posit most of them either wanted Van Dijk or werent arsed who it was as long as there was an improvement.  No one wanted to keep Mignolet or Karius, because the combination of those two positions cost us a CL and finishing higher in the league. You would be seriously hard pressed to say that about our front three, particularly as they started 1-0 down in most games.

Like KH and many others I don't see an obvious improvement in the market because I think we've actually got 3-4 good forwards.  They could definitely improve, but they should be allowed to as well. You can't just replace players year on year.

I'm not even sure what the rest of your post is on about because if they've 'advocated' for things it might be because they have faith in our current squad and players, or wanted to see young players come through, which worked out alright with Quansah and Bradley, even though the pelters some got, including me, for suggesting that last summer off the likes of you would suggest we were mental.

I genuinely see you as a person who is one of the newer breed of football fans for whom everything has to be a win in optics or on social media because you are utterly transfer obsessed and some of the crap you come out with is laughable.  I'm not even sure you like football, I think you just follow transfer windows.

I do remember posters arguing for it, i havent got the foggiest on how you would retrieve that data from a closed forum 5/6 years ago

I love seeing a good young player come through the ranks, I posted a few times about Quansah and Bradley whilst they were on loan, but the point in general is that

a) The standard to be a Liverpool player is incredibly high
b) We need players who can deliver immediately and some that can develop over a season but the mix has to be right
c) Relying on too many kids is a recipe for disaster for their development and our results

I think the club should do everything possible to build a winning side and transfers are a great way to strengthen the team, moreover unlike with training we have a limited period of time
each season to get shit done so the focus and urgency is always more pronounced for me because theres nothing we can do about it once the season is under way

I definitely am someone who loves a transfer and dont apologise for it
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 05:59:56 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:50:51 pm
I genuinely see you as a person who is one of the newer breed of football fans for whom everything has to be a win in optics or on social media because you are utterly transfer obsessed and some of the crap you come out with is laughable.  I'm not even sure you like football, I think you just follow transfer windows.

Theres definitely a newer feeling amongst our fan base that hides all of their gripes with the club behind the term winning. Im like any other fan, I want the team to win, but when Jurgen sat in that presser and said we have to do it in our Liverpool way, I knew exactly what he meant and we pretty much did exactly what he said. Im not sure a good chunk of our fan base has even watched that clip never mind digested it with how we operate/operated.

Theres nothing wrong with wanting the team to improve, its OK to not be as high on current players as other supporters, its always been the way, but it really does my nut in when people act like the only way to win is to be consistently active in the transfer market, to be consistently moving players on, and if you dont agree, well, its a losers mentality and you arent holding the club/owners/decision makers to task.

I enjoy transfers, nothing quite causes a stir amongst a fan base - particularly one like ours - than the anticipation of a huge signing. I can remember nearly every single players debut who weve signed due to the anticipation a signing creates. I totally understand it. However, for me at least, the markets incredibly volatile at the moment, Im not sure we can do the work this summer that guarantees were competing for the league/CL this season, but the old fan in me cant really put any expectations on the season given the sheer scale of the changes that have taken place. Im excited about Slot, but year 1 for any manager in England really is a huge challenge, Id be amazed if we improved on last season results-wise, even with a few big signings. Thats going to be very difficult for a lot of fans to accept if we end up having a more reserved window.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,389
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5122 on: Today at 06:11:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:45:08 pm
Haha. If you had one more brain cell it would be lonely

Damn you know its bad when one of the nicest people on here is handing out burns. :D
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,168
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 06:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:59:56 pm
Theres definitely a newer feeling amongst our fan base that hides all of their gripes with the club behind the term winning. Im like any other fan, I want the team to win, but when Jurgen sat in that presser and said we have to do it in our Liverpool way, I knew exactly what he meant and we pretty much did exactly what he said. Im not sure a good chunk of our fan base has even watched that clip never mind digested it with how we operate/operated.

Theres nothing wrong with wanting the team to improve, its OK to not be as high on current players as other supporters, its always been the way, but it really does my nut in when people act like the only way to win is to be consistently active in the transfer market, to be consistently moving players on, and if you dont agree, well, its a losers mentality and you arent holding the club/owners/decision makers to task.

I enjoy transfers, nothing quite causes a stir amongst a fan base - particularly one like ours - than the anticipation of a huge signing. I can remember nearly every single players debut who weve signed due to the anticipation a signing creates. I totally understand it. However, for me at least, the markets incredibly volatile at the moment, Im not sure we can do the work this summer that guarantees were competing for the league/CL this season, but the old fan in me cant really put any expectations on the season given the sheer scale of the changes that have taken place. Im excited about Slot, but year 1 for any manager in England really is a huge challenge, Id be amazed if we improved on last season results-wise, even with a few big signings. Thats going to be very difficult for a lot of fans to accept if we end up having a more reserved window.

Why do you think the market Is volatile? if its volatile for us its the same for everyone else surely? seems like you are making excuses when there doesn't need to be, we are nowhere near any jeopardy when it comes to PSR, the club is growing revenues nicely, there's absolutely no reason for us to be pessimistic about our ability to improve via coaching and with acquisitions, there are a handful of clubs in the world better placed than us
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 06:31:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:23:11 pm
Not off international performances. If Nunez had scored 11 league goals for Benfica this past season, i wouldnt want him.

Well that didn't happen did it?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,835
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 06:32:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:45:08 pm
Haha. If you had one more brain cell it would be lonely

Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:11:02 pm
Damn you know its bad when one of the nicest people on here is handing out burns. :D

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,544
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 06:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:01:22 pm
I do remember posters arguing for it, i havent got the foggiest on how you would retrieve that data from a closed forum 5/6 years ago

I love seeing a good young player come through the ranks, I posted a few times about Quansah and Bradley whilst they were on loan, but the point in general is that

a) The standard to be a Liverpool player is incredibly high
b) We need players who can deliver immediately and some that can develop over a season but the mix has to be right
c) Relying on too many kids is a recipe for disaster for their development and our results

I think the club should do everything possible to build a winning side and transfers are a great way to strengthen the team, moreover unlike with training we have a limited period of time
each season to get shit done so the focus and urgency is always more pronounced for me because theres nothing we can do about it once the season is under way

I definitely am someone who loves a transfer and dont apologise for it

We all love transfers. That is why we are posting in this thread. What we don't like is posters coming here and slating our players. For example, some posters are in panic mode because Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz are having great international tournaments. It is quite comical, to be honest, but it is also becoming boring ...
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,168
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 07:05:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:32:51 pm
We all love transfers. That is why we are posting in this thread. What we don't like is posters coming here and slating our players. For example, some posters are in panic mode because Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz are having great international tournaments. It is quite comical, to be honest, but it is also becoming boring ...

Slating is a strong term, if theres no basis in what someone is saying then call it out, all players have strengths and weaknesses and we shouldnt forget that some of our greatest managers have made absolutely ruthless decisions when they felt a better option was available



Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,888
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 07:07:59 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:31:57 pm
Well that didn't happen did it?

Exactly.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,982
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 07:08:00 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:11:02 pm
Damn you know its bad when one of the nicest people on here is handing out burns. :D

I dare you to tell duvva that Taylor Swift can't write music.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,835
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 07:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:08:00 pm
I dare you to tell duvva that Taylor Swift can't write music.

And that Hartbeat was an awful show.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,982
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 07:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:09:11 pm
And that Hartbeat was an awful show.

Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm »
Im in the want shiny new toys camp.  Yes im impatient and that ok its not a crime.  Im not a big fan of the RAWK morality police sensible heads brigade
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,982
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5133 on: Today at 07:11:28 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:10:15 pm
Im in the want shiny new toys camp.  Yes im impatient and that ok its not a crime.  Im not a big fan of the RAWK morality police sensible heads brigade

Look if your mum won't buy you a new silver plated buttplug for your birthday maybe father christmas might, put it on your list.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,966
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5134 on: Today at 07:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:08:00 pm
I dare you to tell duvva that Taylor Swift can't write music.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:09:11 pm
And that Hartbeat was an awful show.
Its ok to be wrong
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,835
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5135 on: Today at 07:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:10:07 pm


Do you sleep with Tony Hart?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,914
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5136 on: Today at 07:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:55:06 pm
Do you sleep with Tony Hart?

I hope not. Hes been dead for years.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #5137 on: Today at 08:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:11:28 pm
Look if your mum won't buy you a new silver plated buttplug for your birthday maybe father christmas might, put it on your list.

Is that your attempt to upset me  :duh
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 