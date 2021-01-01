« previous next »
Reports in the Spanish media Real only want to pay £15mil.. might be why were still waiting, but from what I read Yoro would be in addition to another defender.

Thats not what was last reported. Plus I cant see any scenario that we sign two centrebacks as that would leave us with two new ones, Konate, Virgil and Quansah. That doesnt even include Gomez.

I reckon Yoro is our first choice option.
Thats not what was last reported. Plus I cant see any scenario that we sign two centrebacks as that would leave us with two new ones, Konate, Virgil and Quansah. That doesnt even include Gomez.

I reckon Yoro is our first choice option.

Why wouldnt we sign Yoro + Ait Nouri for example? i dont think we would sign Yoro + another centre back
Why wouldnt we sign Yoro + Ait Nouri for example? i dont think we would sign Yoro + another centre back

Sorry I thought you meant another centre back.
Sorry I thought you meant another centre back.

We wont sign two centre backs unless one out of VVD, Gomez, Konate, Quansah is being sold which aint happening
This No.7 for Colombia looks good. Hopefully our scouts are monitoring him ...
Gakpo,Nunez & Diaz all showing there quality this summer
an attacker isnt really that much of a need. Would be good to get someone but we need defensive signings
Gakpo,Nunez & Diaz all showing there quality this summer
an attacker isnt really that much of a need. Would be good to get someone but we need defensive signings

Is their international form what we should judge them out? For me there are questions over all of them yet st Liverpool.
Gakpo,Nunez & Diaz all showing there quality this summer
an attacker isnt really that much of a need. Would be good to get someone but we need defensive signings
I'm happy for them but the Euros and the Copa America are not the Premier League. Amrabat was very good at a better tournament in the World Cup.
