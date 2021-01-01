I think people misunderstand the 'assess the squad' thing. It's not 'maybe Nat Phillips, who hasn't been good enough the entire time he's been at Liverpool, will be good enough to play for me'...it's stuff like, as an example from previous years 'can Jarrell Quansah possibly be our 4th centre back, and therefore do we save ourselves a massive investment?'



I don't know who the tipped youth may be but for instance it could be something like 'is Owen Beck/Chambers at a level where they can play left back for Liverpool in my system, and does that mean we can replace Tsimikas without outlay?' or 'how good is Jaros, do we need another keeper?'

