Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:47:58 pm

So Slot will have to work with the existing players and not have any real time to integrate new signings before the season starts, not an ideal way to start his tenure, lets hope we avoid injuries or it could get quite challenging

There is no ideal start really. If we start signing players immediately it'll likely be without Slot and the backroom team having time to do as much groundwork as they like, if we don't then we potentially miss out on targets that would have been a good fit.

One of those approaches risks up spending a lot of money on players who don't fit and the other doesn't. I think we all know which of those approaches the club would prefer, and given how much other clubs love to waste by throwing money at transfers it's hard to argue.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:06:02 am
If Madrid move their arses and sort out the Yoro deal I think we will move on pretty quickly. Pacho is out of the Copa now so I could see that happening.

Reports in the Spanish media Real only want to pay £15mil.. might be why were still waiting, but from what I read Yoro would be in addition to another defender.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:56:34 am

When we talk youngsters in this regard I think its the following:

Jaros
Van den Berg
Beck
Morton
Carvalho

All the above have been on loan and probably wont want a season of being player 25 or 26 in the squad when they can play regularly at a high level elsewhere.


Additionally its how we view the other young players who I think could be part of the squad or loaned:


Clark
McConnel
Doak
Danns
Gordon

All of those could be on the periphery of the squad or loaned out this summer.

Theres more than just those young players but theres 10 examples where decisions need to be made that ultimately will influence the squad composition (probably outside the top 18-20 players), the amount of money we raise in transfers and ultimately what we think we need to do in the transfer market.

I think the core 20-21 players of the squad is set for next season. Tsimikas and Kelleher are probably the uncertainties. We probably need another 5 to 6 players to supplement that core. I dont think itll all come from the young players above but a fair proportion will. It will then be supplemented with a handful of signings, which Id guess will include 1 goalkeeper as a minimum.

Unless my interpretation is wrong and we bin more players from the current 1st team squad then the number of signings will be low and thats why we can wait it out and look for opportunities as the market moves and takes shape.

When you look at our squad it looks really strong until you realise it's bloated in a few positions and lacks depth in others, we could make a team with just midfielders.
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 03:35:06 am
Man I do wish we could land Dani Olmo. He was majestic last night, something which would add a lot of class to our whole attack.

Where would he play? As a 10 would we say?

His scoring record is really not great but you get him for his style that he brings, but really doesn't feel like a player we need as good as he is.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:06:02 am
If Madrid move their arses and sort out the Yoro deal I think we will move on pretty quickly. Pacho is out of the Copa now so I could see that happening.

Madrid will be happy to wait right until the end of summer to get him on the cheap. He shouldn't stop us signing a player. In fact it would be stupidity if he did. We've been there before.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:06:02 am
If Madrid move their arses and sort out the Yoro deal I think we will move on pretty quickly. Pacho is out of the Copa now so I could see that happening.
We're not getting Yoro so it's irrelevant to us. Madrid either signs him this summer or he'll join them for free next summer.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:02:26 am
We're not getting Yoro so it's irrelevant to us. Madrid either signs him this summer or he'll join them for free next summer.

Just hope Yoro isnt this years Colwill.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:03:25 am
Just hope Yoro isnt this years Colwill.

No way we'll make same mistake twice. Lukeba is better than Colwill and went for £27m
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:08:08 am
There is no ideal start really. If we start signing players immediately it'll likely be without Slot and the backroom team having time to do as much groundwork as they like, if we don't then we potentially miss out on targets that would have been a good fit.

One of those approaches risks up spending a lot of money on players who don't fit and the other doesn't. I think we all know which of those approaches the club would prefer, and given how much other clubs love to waste by throwing money at transfers it's hard to argue.
I mean we clearly are looking at players now based on the reporting of Yoro and I doubt Newcastle just offered us Gordon without us showing any interest at all. Slot shouldn't need to do much more groundwork. He already has an idea for roles for players, he doesn't need to see Phillips and Salah in person to know if they're good enough. Him and  Hughes have had months at this point to tlam about contracts, players and signings
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:03:25 am
Just hope Yoro isnt this years Colwill.

Were we ever seriously after Colwill? Doesn't seem like it, despite the headbanging.
I think people misunderstand the 'assess the squad' thing.  It's not 'maybe Nat Phillips, who hasn't been good enough the entire time he's been at Liverpool, will be good enough to play for me'...it's stuff like, as an example from previous years 'can Jarrell Quansah possibly be our 4th centre back, and therefore do we save ourselves a massive investment?'

I don't know who the tipped youth may be but for instance it could be something like 'is Owen Beck/Chambers at a level where they can play left back for Liverpool in my system, and does that mean we can replace Tsimikas without outlay?' or 'how good is Jaros, do we need another keeper?'
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:26:02 am
Were we ever seriously after Colwill? Doesn't seem like it, despite the headbanging.

Think we liked him, but there was never any real encouragement that a deal was likely to happen last summer - Chelsea made it clear that they wanted to keep him and his preference was always to stay there.

If we're still interested, he'd probably be more attainable now than he was last year.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:24:25 am
I mean we clearly are looking at players now based on the reporting of Yoro and I doubt Newcastle just offered us Gordon without us showing any interest at all. Slot shouldn't need to do much more groundwork. He already has an idea for roles for players, he doesn't need to see Phillips and Salah in person to know if they're good enough. Him and  Hughes have had months at this point to tlam about contracts, players and signings

I'm not saying we won't sign players and Slot will have no clue about the squad, just simply that conditions won't be ideal when a new manager and DoF have just arrived in the midst of an international tournament.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:26:02 am
Were we ever seriously after Colwill? Doesn't seem like it, despite the headbanging.
I think they were all saying if he came available we would go for him. Opportunistic.
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:30:01 am
Think we liked him, but there was never any real encouragement that a deal was likely to happen last summer - Chelsea made it clear that they wanted to keep him and his preference was always to stay there.

If we're still interested, he'd probably be more attainable now than he was last year.

I think that's the thing. We probably like a lot of players without ever actually seriously trying to sign them - for a multitude of reasons, like you say, one of them being clubs and players decisions not to want to move - and Colwill feels like it was in that category. It's difficult to say we actually missed out on him or we made a mistake when nothing really happened.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:36:51 am
I think they were all saying if he came available we would go for him. Opportunistic.

But he wasn't available so it's not really an issue.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:03:25 am
Just hope Yoro isnt this years Colwill.

Or Bellingham. We were never getting either.

At least it worked out last summer as Quansah stepped up. Messing around over Bellingham backfired massively.

I've no idea what our transfer plans are, but it'd be disappointing if we have not made a play for Calafori if we do have tangible interest in him, due to hanging on for a lad Madrid will sign.
