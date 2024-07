I often ask a question like this, yet I never get a sensible answer. How much do you think Quansah is worth in today's market?



If he is under a lengthy contract at Liverpool (3 plus years left) and given his development, his England call up which adds to the English tax, and the vast potential to improve, I think if we stuck him up for sale now I wouldn’t want less than £60 million, and that’s only low because he hasn’t got 100 plus games behind him. If he sticks another 50 plus games for us on his stats at this level, his price probably moves to beyond Virgil’s price when we signed him.When you see the likes of Killman being sold for £40 million the market has gone mad.But I wouldn’t sell him anyway because he is worth way more to us than the money. He can be the cornerstone of our defence for years to come.