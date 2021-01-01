I often ask a question like this, yet I never get a sensible answer. How much do you think Quansah is worth in today's market?



If he is under a lengthy contract at Liverpool (3 plus years left) and given his development, his England call up which adds to the English tax, and the vast potential to improve, I think if we stuck him up for sale now I wouldnt want less than £60 million, and thats only low because he hasnt got 100 plus games behind him. If he sticks another 50 plus games for us on his stats at this level, his price probably moves to beyond Virgils price when we signed him.When you see the likes of Killman being sold for £40 million the market has gone mad.But I wouldnt sell him anyway because he is worth way more to us than the money. He can be the cornerstone of our defence for years to come.