Maybe, just maybe, this is his choice? He keeps saying he is inheriting a proper top class squad. Not everything is doom and gloom.



There is a glut of brilliant young players who could step up. From all reports we want to strengthen at;



Center Back - Van Den Berg, fresh from being in the Bundesliga team of the season

Left Back - Beck, fresh from being in the Scottish team of the season

Left Back - Chambers, just had a really good loan for Wigan

Right Forward - K.Gordon, was lauded as one of the most talented players we've had in our youth set up before injuries derailed his chances, now fit.

Defensive Midfielder - Bajcetic, clearly exceptionally talented if over his injury problems

Defensive Midfielder - Morton, another who had a great loan spell



Why wouldn't you have a look at those guys first before going to market.



If you look at last summer Grav was done very late, Endo didn't feature for a while and Mac and Dom were straight in but the difference was we basically needed a new midfield last summer.We're not in that position this summer where we're desparate for immediate reinforcements and Slot has that ability to assess the squad and the legacy from last season is the developing young players which you can add Van Den Berg, Morton, Bajcetic and Carvalho to (at least to assess in pre-season).You'd like to see a good quality CB, DM and forward in before the end of the window, but there's no urgency and like with Quansah last summer a young player deemed ready can save a lot of money. As long as we're not doing a 2019 and not signing anyone, which we won't be. We're not desperate which is a good starting position to be in.