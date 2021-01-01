So Slot will have to work with the existing players and not have any real time to integrate new signings before the season starts, not an ideal way to start his tenure, lets hope we avoid injuries or it could get quite challenging
Maybe, just maybe, this is his choice? He keeps saying he is inheriting a proper top class squad. Not everything is doom and gloom.
There is a glut of brilliant young players who could step up. From all reports we want to strengthen at;
Center Back - Van Den Berg, fresh from being in the Bundesliga team of the season
Left Back - Beck, fresh from being in the Scottish team of the season
Left Back - Chambers, just had a really good loan for Wigan
Right Forward - K.Gordon, was lauded as one of the most talented players we've had in our youth set up before injuries derailed his chances, now fit.
Defensive Midfielder - Bajcetic, clearly exceptionally talented if over his injury problems
Defensive Midfielder - Morton, another who had a great loan spell
Why wouldn't you have a look at those guys first before going to market.