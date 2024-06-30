« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 06:21:33 pm
Giving up on July 4th? I commend you, someone gave up one day after the season ended.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 06:29:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:21:33 pm
Giving up on July 4th? I commend you, someone gave up one day after the season ended.  ;D

I know im very impatient,  and you have been trying so hard giving us all the links daily.  Problem is i cant really believe in anyone of them :-[
Yesterday at 06:31:59 pm by DiggerJohn
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 06:41:38 pm
I deal with the shite so others deal with the truth.  A burden but someones got to do it. 8)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 06:44:28 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 03:51:49 pm
Suarez, Sturridge and Sterling took a team that finished 7th to within a couple of games of winning the title. They absolutely hid a very poor defence.

The very reason the team came "within a couple of games of winning", ie. not winning, is why the attack didn't hide a poor defence. The defence (and the defensively bereft Rodgers) got found out in the end. And just on the Chelsea game, Gerrard was not a central midfielder, and his miscontrol is often wrongly blamed for that result, but no team should leave half a field empty for an opposing player to have a one on one with a goalkeeper if a midfielder loses the ball (in whatever manner). We had a poor defence largely because of a terrible manager defensively.

There are rare exceptions when a team wins while carrying a weakness, but by and large you have to be good all over. Our attack, back four and gk are title winning level, as are the 8s, but we have a weakness at 6 and we have been too easily breached all season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 06:45:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:41:38 pm
I deal with the shite so others deal with the truth.  A burden but someones got to do it. 8)

Sure its all a bit of fun in the end.  Hopefully i will be busy tomorrow watching the QF's scouting already like that Turkish leftback.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 07:12:08 pm
Jorge Mendes is pimping out Ugarte again.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 07:15:10 pm
Weshould get a player to do this.  ;D

https://x.com/totalBarca/status/1808857281062187488

Quote
Jaden Philogenes agent showed up to the Barcelona offices unannounced, began a photoshoot in the car park, and was eventually asked to leave by security.

The name of the player is completely unknown by Barcelona directors, with the club mystified as to why they are being linked with him.

Its believed to be a PR excersize by the players agency to link him with Barça in order to drive up demand.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 07:19:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:15:10 pm
Weshould get a player to do this.  ;D

https://x.com/totalBarca/status/1808857281062187488

Jaden Philogenes agent showed up to the Barcelona offices unannounced, began a photoshoot in the car park, and was eventually asked to leave by security.

The name of the player is completely unknown by Barcelona directors, with the club mystified as to why they are being linked with him.

Its believed to be a PR excersize by the players agency to link him with Barça in order to drive up demand.


So that's what Peter Odemwingie is up to these days.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:52:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:12:08 pm
Jorge Mendes is pimping out Ugarte again.

I wouldn't mind getting Ugarte. Just turned 23, and could be a good fit in Slot's setup ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 06:13:44 pm
At this point I would be happy if we sign anyone.  Im not feeling confident, I know I will get replies Arne needs to assess the squad Euros Copa etc.  But its just the feeling I get.  Signings that come out of the blue are usually done early.  Apart from an Endo type which was a stopgap after the Lavia/Caicedo shit show.

Journalists have said that we're likely to make 3 or 4 signings but DiggerJohn has a feeling that we won't. 🤔 Concerning.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
Journalists have said that we're likely to make 3 or 4 signings but DiggerJohn has a feeling that we won't. 🤔 Concerning.

You trust your journalist no need to be concerned about my impatient comments
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:01:06 am
What I am a fan of is the slow degradation of DiggerJohns faith through June. He started very positive early in this window.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:15:50 am
Surprised we haven't been linked with Milos Kerkez.  A Hughes signing at Bournemouth.  Guessing he'd be cheaper than what Wolves would want for Ait Mouri. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:16:39 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on June 30, 2024, 10:26:37 pm
The way some posters talk on here you would think Liverpool is a penny less pile of boo. All so negative. Fsg paid trolls

Quite the heel turn.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:47:01 am
This is like Hulk Hogan joining the NWO. Shockwaves around RAWK.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:09:46 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:16:39 am
Quite the heel turn.

Are you questioning my consistency? I can be wonderfully consistently inconsistent so keep a check on me ;)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:25:12 am
Quote
Dutch journalist Wiebe de Vries has reported that Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been in personal contact with Leeds United man Crysencio Summerville.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:50:13 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:15:50 am
Surprised we haven't been linked with Milos Kerkez.  A Hughes signing at Bournemouth.  Guessing he'd be cheaper than what Wolves would want for Ait Mouri. 

Is he any good? From what I saw (not much) he's pretty quick, but had as many red cards as assists, and no goals. Ait Nouri seems a far more proven option.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:01:06 am
Salah as the "10"

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:41:58 am
What's a deep completion though?
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:42:50 am
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 10:41:58 am
What's a deep completion though?

Its what Andy Street is probably experiencing right now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:45:02 am
Hopefully Arne confirms we're looking for 8-10 new gods in his PC in a min.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:51:15 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:42:50 am
Its what Andy Street is probably experiencing right now.

I had to Google him.  ;)  so Olise still on the market  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:54:54 am
Chiesa available for £25mil seems incredibly cheap.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:57:27 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:54:54 am
Chiesa available for £25mil seems incredibly cheap.
Not the same player since his bad injury?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:59:21 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:57:27 am
Not the same player since his bad injury?

I thought this but he looked really good in some of the Euro games.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:59:47 am
Very similar to Diaz. That edge that made him a match winner appears to have gone after the injuries.

Seen a vid of him looking completely round the bend in a nightclub a few months ago as well that put me off him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:49:21 am
Hughes "We'll be opportunistic if we can, if we can improve certain areas as we go we'll look to do that"

Not giving much away as you'd expect. Opportunisitc rather than proactive seems like we're just keeping an eye on the market to see if anything comes available.

Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:24:24 pm
Off topic but Redmen TV got a bit of a doing at the press by Slot, he more or less asked them what the hell they'd been watching if they thought Feyenoord played 4-3-2-1, also said he'd advise them to do better analysis 🤣
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:25:40 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:49:21 am
Hughes "We'll be opportunistic if we can, if we can improve certain areas as we go we'll look to do that"

Not giving much away as you'd expect. Opportunisitc rather than proactive seems like we're just keeping an eye on the market to see if anything comes available.




Wasnt what I took from it - pretty sure he said that after saying were looking to improve areas of the team

Was interesting he replied on contracts that the important thing is that the players in question are committed for this season

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:26:04 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:24:24 pm
Off topic but Redmen TV got a bit of a doing at the press by Slot, he more or less asked them what the hell they'd been watching if they thought Feyenoord played 4-3-2-1, also said he'd advise them to do better analysis 🤣

Told the lad to go get his coaching badges pretty much!  :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:51:09 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:19:12 pm
So that's what Peter Odemwingie is up to these days.

Funnily enough, i was on Tik Tok other night and he popped up doing a live feed playing guitar at like midnight.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:01:34 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:24:24 pm
Off topic but Redmen TV got a bit of a doing at the press by Slot, he more or less asked them what the hell they'd been watching if they thought Feyenoord played 4-3-2-1, also said he'd advise them to do better analysis 🤣

Quote
The Redmen TV@TheRedmenTV
Anyone know what formation Slot plays? Asking for a mate

TBF to them, Feyenoord have played that formation as well as others. Most formations are often nominal and tend to change quickly due to game state.

To get back to transfers, we shouldn't assume we're buying players for positions. These days it's predominantly for roles, and often not very specialised ones.
