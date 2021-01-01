Got to be rubbish that report surely. Source is usually decent mind. But if youre him youd tell Brighton to get lost if it was true, its not like we have prime Mascherano at 6. And from our side its a bit of a shit look if we want him but only move at the last second, not like our manager wont have his number either. Hard to believe we wanted him if the Brighton deal goes through.



For what its worth, during Arne research on Feyenoord forums they had Hancko as the main one to make it in a bigger league (though needs to get a move on with his age) then Geertruida though they were much less sure on him.