I think he meant our managers previous club
Ah fair enough, and also the Hughes comments to his scouts telling them to stop recommending Slots players as it was Slot's system not the players
Although Slot did say this;
Last year in an interview with Voetbal International, Slot said he regarded Wieffers development as mega, revealing that he believed the 6' 2 midfielder could become the best player in the world.
"Mats Wieffer has made a huge leap in terms of development, I can really enjoy that, he said.
So big that if he does that again, he will become the best player in the world. That is of course unrealistic, for any footballer. But Mats can become even better.