Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Draex
Today at 01:49:36 pm
Soon call us little Holland!
clinical
Today at 01:51:11 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
🚨🔵 Brighton have agreed on deal to sign Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord. Final fee will be 30m plus add-ons.

Agreement on personal terms being now completed, talks moving to final stages.

Here we go, soon. ⏳🇳🇱
clinical
Today at 01:53:13 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:44:04 pm
We owe Brighton for buying Mintah meaning we couldn't get Gordon for £30mil.

We made Brighton an extra £25m on Caicedo last summer.
amir87
Today at 01:55:20 pm
Brighton making some astute signings, as usual.
DelTrotter
Today at 01:57:13 pm
Got to be rubbish that report surely. Source is usually decent mind. But if youre him youd tell Brighton to get lost if it was true, its not like we have prime Mascherano at 6. And from our side its a bit of a shit look if we want him but only move at the last second, not like our manager wont have his number either. Hard to believe we wanted him if the Brighton deal goes through.

For what its worth, during Arne research on Feyenoord forums they had Hancko as the main one to make it in a bigger league (though needs to get a move on with his age) then Geertruida though they were much less sure on him.
Oh Campione
Today at 01:57:15 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 01:48:23 pm
UPDATE | Liverpool manager Arne Slot has already had a personal talk with Summerville. Seems like to be PSG or Liverpool is the new club at this moment for the Leeds-winger. #LUFC #LFC #Liverpool

@wiebe_de_vries

https://x.com/wiebe_de_vries?s=21

Dutch sports journo.

He has 834 followers on twitter, not sure how high he ranks as a source myself
Phineus
Today at 01:59:58 pm
Dont buy the Weiffer talk at all. I cant explain it, but I reckon Edwards would get the ick signing someone from managers previous club.

Now crack on and sign Ederson and a CB.
clinical
Today at 02:02:22 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:59:58 pm
Dont buy the Weiffer talk at all. I cant explain it, but I reckon Edwards would get the ick signing someone from managers previous club.

Now crack on and sign Ederson and a CB.

Yeah i don't believe it. But it's a good tactic let others set the price and jump in. They see Liverpool and the price goes up £10m before negotiations start. I don't think he's good enough though.
Draex
Today at 02:06:02 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:59:58 pm
Dont buy the Weiffer talk at all. I cant explain it, but I reckon Edwards would get the ick signing someone from managers previous club.

Now crack on and sign Ederson and a CB.

We did it with Diaz / Spurs.
RyanBabel19
Today at 02:09:29 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:06:02 pm
We did it with Diaz / Spurs.

I think he meant our managers previous club
Boaty McBoatface
Today at 02:12:00 pm
The fact is that if Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez or Jota had made the left side their own, nobody would be talking about Gordon. They haven't produced consistently at an acceptable level.
cptrios
Today at 02:13:29 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:02:22 pm
Yeah i don't believe it. But it's a good tactic let others set the price and jump in. They see Liverpool and the price goes up £10m before negotiations start. I don't think he's good enough though.

And wasn't there a quote a little while back about Hughes somewhat writing off Feyenoord players because it was all down to Slot's system?
Draex
Today at 02:13:40 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:09:29 pm
I think he meant our managers previous club

Ah fair enough, and also the Hughes comments to his scouts telling them to stop recommending Slots players as it was Slot's system not the players :D

Although Slot did say this;

Last year in an interview with Voetbal International, Slot said he regarded Wieffers development as mega, revealing that he believed the 6' 2 midfielder could become the best player in the world.

"Mats Wieffer has made a huge leap in terms of development, I can really enjoy that, he said.

So big that if he does that again, he will become the best player in the world. That is of course unrealistic, for any footballer. But Mats can become even better.
clinical
Today at 02:14:24 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:13:29 pm
And wasn't there a quote a little while back about Hughes somewhat writing off Feyenoord players because it was all down to Slot's system?

Was that real? Haha.
MonsLibpool
Today at 02:17:43 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:29:18 am
Take Salah out of our league winning team and we probably don't win the league. He's not a defender
Attackers are in fact defenders in a pressing team.
Draex
Today at 02:20:09 pm
𝟭𝟵𝟬𝟴.𝗻𝗹 @1908nl
Liverpool FC is nooit concreet geworden voor Mats Wieffer: Brighton & Hove Albion FC is altijd de enige concrete partij geweest, zoals eind juni gemeld ⤵️ #Feyenoord
Translated from Dutch by
Liverpool FC has never become concrete for Mats Wieffer: Brighton & Hove Albion FC has always been the only concrete party, as reported at the end of June ⤵️ #Feyenoord
TepidT2O
Today at 02:26:15 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:20:09 pm
𝟭𝟵𝟬𝟴.𝗻𝗹 @1908nl
Liverpool FC is nooit concreet geworden voor Mats Wieffer: Brighton & Hove Albion FC is altijd de enige concrete partij geweest, zoals eind juni gemeld ⤵️ #Feyenoord
Translated from Dutch by
Liverpool FC has never become concrete for Mats Wieffer: Brighton & Hove Albion FC has always been the only concrete party, as reported at the end of June ⤵️ #Feyenoord
If they say were not in for him, were not in for him
MonsLibpool
Today at 02:27:54 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:20:09 pm
𝟭𝟵𝟬𝟴.𝗻𝗹 @1908nl
Liverpool FC is nooit concreet geworden voor Mats Wieffer: Brighton & Hove Albion FC is altijd de enige concrete partij geweest, zoals eind juni gemeld ⤵️ #Feyenoord
Translated from Dutch by
Liverpool FC has never become concrete for Mats Wieffer: Brighton & Hove Albion FC has always been the only concrete party, as reported at the end of June ⤵️ #Feyenoord
No concrete interest from us but if the earlier report is true, he'll join us. It's like the Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea deal.

You don't say no to LFC in that situation especially with the added bonus of working wih a manager that you know.
clinical
Today at 02:28:48 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:55:20 pm
Brighton making some astute signings, as usual.

I'll be interested to see if he can be as good in this league. Think the pace of it will be too much for him to be as good. Great sensible move for him.
PaleBlueDot
Today at 02:32:51 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:20:09 pm
𝟭𝟵𝟬𝟴.𝗻𝗹 @1908nl
Liverpool FC is nooit concreet geworden voor Mats Wieffer: Brighton & Hove Albion FC is altijd de enige concrete partij geweest, zoals eind juni gemeld ⤵️ #Feyenoord
Translated from Dutch by
Liverpool FC has never become concrete for Mats Wieffer: Brighton & Hove Albion FC has always been the only concrete party, as reported at the end of June ⤵️ #Feyenoord

Sounds like we had interest but left it at that. Good signing for Brighton. They've been brilliant in the market.
LovelyCushionedHeader
Today at 02:37:02 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:55:20 pm
Brighton making some astute signings, as usual.

You say that, but they had a pretty terrible summer last time around.
slaphead
Today at 02:38:01 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:13:40 pm
Ah fair enough, and also the Hughes comments to his scouts telling them to stop recommending Slots players as it was Slot's system not the players :D

Although Slot did say this;

Last year in an interview with Voetbal International, Slot said he regarded Wieffers development as mega, revealing that he believed the 6' 2 midfielder could become the best player in the world.

"Mats Wieffer has made a huge leap in terms of development, I can really enjoy that, he said.

So big that if he does that again, he will become the best player in the world. That is of course unrealistic, for any footballer. But Mats can become even better.

Was he his manager at the time and needed a confidence boost or praise to maintain his levels ? Good man management that  :)
Draex
Today at 02:43:18 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:38:01 pm
Was he his manager at the time and needed a confidence boost or praise to maintain his levels ? Good man management that  :)

I'm more disappointed he uses the word mega, I'm hoping its a bad translation.
Agent99
Today at 02:44:08 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:29:31 pm
Selling Gravenberch would be mad. You dont give up on that level of potential after one year
The stats guys love him as well. There's a reason he was on a three man shortlist with Tchouameni and Bellingham.
PaleBlueDot
Today at 02:48:53 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:44:08 pm
The stats guys love him as well. There's a reason he was on a three man shortlist with Tchouameni and Bellingham.

Has the highest ceiling in the squad for me. Still hasn't had a run of games either. Reckon he shines under Slot's more technical football.
mullyred94
Today at 02:55:34 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 02:48:53 pm
Has the highest ceiling in the squad for me. Still hasn't had a run of games either. Reckon he shines under Slot's more technical football.

In terms of midfielders or the whole group?
clinical
Today at 03:11:57 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:44:08 pm
The stats guys love him as well. There's a reason he was on a three man shortlist with Tchouameni and Bellingham.

This was over 3 years ago. 2 of those 3 are in Real Madrid and playing for France and Ingurland. The other can't get ahead of Joey Veerman
PaleBlueDot
Today at 03:17:59 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:55:34 pm
In terms of midfielders or the whole group?

I would say out of anyone who hasn't already peaked. His is probably highest. Who knows if he will hit it though.
newterp
Today at 03:38:53 pm
We aren't signing anyone, are we? :D
