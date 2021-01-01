I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.



A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.



The simple answer is that it is so we can get enough playing time for a new signing that is joining the side in the same position as our captain, a position that doesn't tend to get rotated as much outside of injuries or suspensions and it also gives us more flexibility with matchday squad selections if players are able to play in more than one role at a high level. We are not playing with unlimited money cheat codes like some clubs so what we have to try to do is be smarter than them with our spending.