Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4840 on: Yesterday at 09:16:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:07:58 pm
The funny thing with Calafiori to Arsenal is that they've tried it already with Kiwior, and it hasn't worked. When you use a central defender as a fullback on one side, you need a different type of a fullback on the other side. It works for Man City with Gvardiol/Ake on the left, but only when Walker is on the right. When Stones or Akanji were playing there, they were not really that good. Remains to be seen, but I don't expect for Calafiori to be the game changer for Arsenal. I would have been much more worried had they signed an upgrade on Zinchenko ...
They'll most likely use Timber at right back ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4841 on: Yesterday at 09:30:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:07:54 pm
I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.

A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.

The simple answer is that it is so we can get enough playing time for a new signing that is joining the side in the same position as our captain, a position that doesn't tend to get rotated as much outside of injuries or suspensions and it also gives us more flexibility with matchday squad selections if players are able to play in more than one role at a high level. We are not playing with unlimited money cheat codes like some clubs so what we have to try to do is be smarter than them with our spending.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4842 on: Yesterday at 09:41:37 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:13:30 pm
Us and United are great in that regard.

I dont think the mainstream press generally make up random links for clicks. They are probably embellishing the ckubs interest in a player. Its good for selling clubs to let it be known Liverpool or United are after a player also - even if that comes from something as minor as us sending a scout to watch a player. Probably piques the interest of other clubs. Probably increases interest and makes a sale and at a higher price more likely. Linking us more so than United in recent years has been fruitful given our recruitment process was the envy of most of football and therefore clubs are/were probably very interested in players we liked.

Exactly, we got linked to Theate previously, hes off to Saudi at 24..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4843 on: Yesterday at 09:54:00 pm
As long as we're not holding back because we're waiting on a lad who's clearly going to Real Madrid. We've been burned enough with that one before.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4844 on: Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:54:00 pm
As long as we're not holding back because we're waiting on a lad who's clearly going to Real Madrid. We've been burned enough with that one before.

My thoughts exactly.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4845 on: Yesterday at 10:37:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:54:00 pm
As long as we're not holding back because we're waiting on a lad who's clearly going to Real Madrid. We've been burned enough with that one before.

Hopefully we are getting things in place so we can move quickly once the euros etc are over.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4846 on: Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:15:09 pm
Slightly, when compared to FFP cheats. They can definitely win it next season if they continue playing how they did in the second half of the season.

Nah, they will never win it under Arteta. They need a proper manager who won't bottle it ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4847 on: Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm
slot might use gomez as centre back cover

we have so many young lads that will get game time in the first pre-season friendly its difficult to say what the transfer plans are will be interesting to see what he says on friday



Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4848 on: Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 09:16:32 pm
They'll most likely use Timber at right back ...

Timber has played 72% of his career games so far as a central defender. He is practically the same as White. Playing with 4 central defenders at the back is not a title winning plan in the Premier League ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4849 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
Timber has played 72% of his career games so far as a central defender. He is practically the same as White. Playing with 4 central defenders at the back is not a title winning plan in the Premier League ...

Worked for City for a good chunk of the season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4850 on: Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm
we have so many young lads that will get game time in the first pre-season friendly its difficult to say what the transfer plans are will be interesting to see what he says on friday

In a way, we are "victims" of Jurgen's success of signing or bringing through so many talented young players. Just look at that core:

TAA - 1998
Mac Allister - 1998
Kelleher - 1998
Nunez - 1999
Konate - 1999
Gakpo - 1999
Szoboszlai - 2000
Jones - 2001
Van den Berg - 2001
Jaros - 2001
Gravenberch - 2002
Carvalho - 2002
Morton - 2002
Beck - 2002
Elliott - 2003
Quansah - 2003
Bradley - 2003
Bajcetic - 2004
Gordon - 2004
Chambers - 2004
McConnell - 2004
Clark - 2005
Doak - 2005
Koumas - 2005
Danns - 2006

None of these players is older than 25. Of course, not all of them have a future at LFC, but they all have some qualities and some market value, and Slot would want to take a good look at them in the first weeks of the pre season, before we make our moves in the market ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4851 on: Yesterday at 11:20:33 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Worked for City for a good chunk of the season.

Man City always look the best when they have Walker at right fullback. His ability to bomb forward and his great recovery pace is a big part of their game plan ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4852 on: Today at 02:22:23 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:07:54 pm
I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.

A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.

Doesnt a left footed centreback open up certain possibilities when playing out from the back. something that we might have been missing.

pretty sure edwards/hughes are looking at their laptop and thinking that its a good area to improve upon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4853 on: Today at 04:50:22 am
I don't think that predicting that player X will fit Slot's system he had at Feyenoord is helpful.


Over there he was looking at a completely different class of player. Certain physical types of players with basic skills are plentiful, but at elite levels a player's special skill in one or two areas allows for some compromise in other areas. Will Robertson be dropped because he is a left-back that doesn't drft in? Will Slot ignore playing Gakpo on the left because he is not a speedster primarily? Is Trent a typical right-back at Feyenoord?
