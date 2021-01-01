we have so many young lads that will get game time in the first pre-season friendly its difficult to say what the transfer plans are will be interesting to see what he says on friday
In a way, we are "victims" of Jurgen's success of signing or bringing through so many talented young players. Just look at that core:
TAA - 1998
Mac Allister - 1998
Kelleher - 1998
Nunez - 1999
Konate - 1999
Gakpo - 1999
Szoboszlai - 2000
Jones - 2001
Van den Berg - 2001
Jaros - 2001
Gravenberch - 2002
Carvalho - 2002
Morton - 2002
Beck - 2002
Elliott - 2003
Quansah - 2003
Bradley - 2003
Bajcetic - 2004
Gordon - 2004
Chambers - 2004
McConnell - 2004
Clark - 2005
Doak - 2005
Koumas - 2005
Danns - 2006
None of these players is older than 25. Of course, not all of them have a future at LFC, but they all have some qualities and some market value, and Slot would want to take a good look at them in the first weeks of the pre season, before we make our moves in the market ...