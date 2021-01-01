« previous next »
Offline Kalito

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 09:16:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:07:58 pm
The funny thing with Calafiori to Arsenal is that they've tried it already with Kiwior, and it hasn't worked. When you use a central defender as a fullback on one side, you need a different type of a fullback on the other side. It works for Man City with Gvardiol/Ake on the left, but only when Walker is on the right. When Stones or Akanji were playing there, they were not really that good. Remains to be seen, but I don't expect for Calafiori to be the game changer for Arsenal. I would have been much more worried had they signed an upgrade on Zinchenko ...
They'll most likely use Timber at right back ...
Online Skeeve

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 09:30:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:07:54 pm
I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.

A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.

The simple answer is that it is so we can get enough playing time for a new signing that is joining the side in the same position as our captain, a position that doesn't tend to get rotated as much outside of injuries or suspensions and it also gives us more flexibility with matchday squad selections if players are able to play in more than one role at a high level. We are not playing with unlimited money cheat codes like some clubs so what we have to try to do is be smarter than them with our spending.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 09:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:13:30 pm
Us and United are great in that regard.

I dont think the mainstream press generally make up random links for clicks. They are probably embellishing the ckubs interest in a player. Its good for selling clubs to let it be known Liverpool or United are after a player also - even if that comes from something as minor as us sending a scout to watch a player. Probably piques the interest of other clubs. Probably increases interest and makes a sale and at a higher price more likely. Linking us more so than United in recent years has been fruitful given our recruitment process was the envy of most of football and therefore clubs are/were probably very interested in players we liked.

Exactly, we got linked to Theate previously, hes off to Saudi at 24..
Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 09:54:00 pm »
As long as we're not holding back because we're waiting on a lad who's clearly going to Real Madrid. We've been burned enough with that one before.
Online PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 10:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:54:00 pm
As long as we're not holding back because we're waiting on a lad who's clearly going to Real Madrid. We've been burned enough with that one before.

My thoughts exactly.
Online Skeeve

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 10:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:54:00 pm
As long as we're not holding back because we're waiting on a lad who's clearly going to Real Madrid. We've been burned enough with that one before.

Hopefully we are getting things in place so we can move quickly once the euros etc are over.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 10:42:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:15:09 pm
Slightly, when compared to FFP cheats. They can definitely win it next season if they continue playing how they did in the second half of the season.

Nah, they will never win it under Arteta. They need a proper manager who won't bottle it ...
Online kop306

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 10:44:22 pm »
slot might use gomez as centre back cover

we have so many young lads that will get game time in the first pre-season friendly its difficult to say what the transfer plans are will be interesting to see what he says on friday



Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 10:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 09:16:32 pm
They'll most likely use Timber at right back ...

Timber has played 72% of his career games so far as a central defender. He is practically the same as White. Playing with 4 central defenders at the back is not a title winning plan in the Premier League ...
