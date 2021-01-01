The funny thing with Calafiori to Arsenal is that they've tried it already with Kiwior, and it hasn't worked. When you use a central defender as a fullback on one side, you need a different type of a fullback on the other side. It works for Man City with Gvardiol/Ake on the left, but only when Walker is on the right. When Stones or Akanji were playing there, they were not really that good. Remains to be seen, but I don't expect for Calafiori to be the game changer for Arsenal. I would have been much more worried had they signed an upgrade on Zinchenko ...
I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do. A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.
Us and United are great in that regard.I dont think the mainstream press generally make up random links for clicks. They are probably embellishing the ckubs interest in a player. Its good for selling clubs to let it be known Liverpool or United are after a player also - even if that comes from something as minor as us sending a scout to watch a player. Probably piques the interest of other clubs. Probably increases interest and makes a sale and at a higher price more likely. Linking us more so than United in recent years has been fruitful given our recruitment process was the envy of most of football and therefore clubs are/were probably very interested in players we liked.
As long as we're not holding back because we're waiting on a lad who's clearly going to Real Madrid. We've been burned enough with that one before.
Slightly, when compared to FFP cheats. They can definitely win it next season if they continue playing how they did in the second half of the season.
They'll most likely use Timber at right back ...
