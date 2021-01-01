« Reply #4840 on: Today at 09:16:32 pm »
The funny thing with Calafiori to Arsenal is that they've tried it already with Kiwior, and it hasn't worked. When you use a central defender as a fullback on one side, you need a different type of a fullback on the other side. It works for Man City with Gvardiol/Ake on the left, but only when Walker is on the right. When Stones or Akanji were playing there, they were not really that good. Remains to be seen, but I don't expect for Calafiori to be the game changer for Arsenal. I would have been much more worried had they signed an upgrade on Zinchenko ...
They'll most likely use Timber at right back ...
