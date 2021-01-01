« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 204795 times)

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:50:22 pm
Yeah this one is annoying. I mean the laptop boys better have someone in mind if they're letting this super good fit go.


£60k per week?

He's on about £15k per week right now at Bologna. I was expecting the £70-80k range.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 02:03:58 pm »
If we signed Califiori, our starting LCB would be Virgil and our starting LB would be Robbo.

Hes well suited to Arsenal because Arteta wants to have a back four made up of CBs - hell probably start at LB for them.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,138
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm »
I'd rather Ait Nouri and a centre half than just Calafiori. Hopefully we can find both, especially if we don't end up buying a defensive mid or new forward.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:03:58 pm
If we signed Califiori, our starting LCB would be Virgil and our starting LB would be Robbo.

Hes well suited to Arsenal because Arteta wants to have a back four made up of CBs - hell probably start at LB for them.

Unless Slot is changing his trusted formation and tactics we will play the same way and will use a similar profile of player.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 02:27:38 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 01:42:10 pm
Yeah this one is annoying. I mean the laptop boys better have someone in mind if they're letting this super good fit go.

You're gonna have one miserable summer with how annoying you find every team maybe signing a player!
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 02:53:20 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 02:16:28 pm
Unless Slot is changing his trusted formation and tactics we will play the same way and will use a similar profile of player.

Depends whether that was his formation and tactics because of preference or because of the players he had at his disposal really.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 02:58:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:27:38 pm
You're gonna have one miserable summer with how annoying you find every team maybe signing a player!

Right coz I post about it all the time?   ::)
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 03:07:48 pm »
Araujo i think would be the best signing we could make
2 years left on deal & not signing a new deal atm.
Only issue is injuries. He would be well worth a big fee & wage otherwise

probablly a very difficult deal to pull off though
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,826
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 03:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:03:58 pm
If we signed Califiori, our starting LCB would be Virgil and our starting LB would be Robbo.

Hes well suited to Arsenal because Arteta wants to have a back four made up of CBs - hell probably start at LB for them.

I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.

A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,826
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 03:08:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:07:48 pm
Araujo i think would be the best signing we could make
2 years left on deal & not signing a new deal atm.
Only issue is injuries. He would be well worth a big fee & wage otherwise

probablly a very difficult deal to pull off though

If Olise wasnt signed because of injuries then we shouldnt be signing this guy.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 03:30:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:07:54 pm
I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.

A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.

I think it is more of having a left footed LB that is strong, tall & strong in challenge, quick and good on the ball.  This trend is happening more and more.

City have Josko Gvardiol - who was a LF CB at RB Lepzig and Croatia before signing for City.
White  for Arsenal played more of CB at Brighton... so this trend of converting ball playing CB as outside backs, keeps on happening.

I think having  RF defender at LB is also ok - Gomez does well there and I remember Stevie Nicol in the '80s bombing down the left back channels.
Having more  Left footed players in team is a good thing.  And we need more CB's so if a young talent can play in 2 positions - why not.

I do not see Chelsea selling Colwill to us.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 03:38:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:07:54 pm
I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.

A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.

I dont really get the obsession either BUT

Why is Colwill the exception?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4812 on: Today at 04:00:36 pm »
Colwill is still overrated on here. Good young player that's it
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,152
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 04:15:23 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:30:55 pm
I think it is more of having a left footed LB that is strong, tall & strong in challenge, quick and good on the ball.  This trend is happening more and more.

City have Josko Gvardiol - who was a LF CB at RB Lepzig and Croatia before signing for City.
White  for Arsenal played more of CB at Brighton... so this trend of converting ball playing CB as outside backs, keeps on happening.

I think having  RF defender at LB is also ok - Gomez does well there and I remember Stevie Nicol in the '80s bombing down the left back channels.
Having more  Left footed players in team is a good thing.  And we need more CB's so if a young talent can play in 2 positions - why not.

I do not see Chelsea selling Colwill to us.


simply copying what city does with worse players isnt going to work for us, we have to do something different otherwise we are playing catch up from multiple angles and will alway be reactive to them
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 04:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:15:23 pm

simply copying what city does with worse players isnt going to work for us, we have to do something different otherwise we are playing catch up from multiple angles and will alway be reactive to them


agreed.

my point was only to illustrate where the LCB that can play LB comes from. 

We need a CB and DCM  so if you can  find a left footed defender comfortable playing LB or LCB

why not?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 05:25:46 pm »
Calafiori to arsenal for £42m and £60k a week salary can't be true. Surely he'd be able to get a higher salary than that
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,390
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 05:27:01 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:07:48 pm
Araujo i think would be the best signing we could make
2 years left on deal & not signing a new deal atm.
Only issue is injuries. He would be well worth a big fee & wage otherwise

probablly a very difficult deal to pull off though

 No Tks .. injuries rule 101
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 05:43:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:25:46 pm
Calafiori to arsenal for £42m and £60k a week salary can't be true. Surely he'd be able to get a higher salary than that

He's coming from £15k a week so it's probably close but a little higher. It's definitely less than 100k. I'd guess around 75k. Kinda like Diaz who was on peanuts at Porto so we put him on 55/60k.

He's very good. Sucks we aren't in for him and makes me wonder if we have a different target or Slot might decide to switch up his tactics and go traditional LB.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,606
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 05:57:33 pm »
Not sure why his current wage would matter. Any decent agent would use the transfer fee as a sign of the value they place on the player and get a wage to represent that.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,412
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 05:59:01 pm »
Weren't we heavily linked with Pacho? It does look like we are waiting to see what happens with Yoro first before we make a move for a centre back.
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 06:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:59:01 pm
Weren't we heavily linked with Pacho? It does look like we are waiting to see what happens with Yoro first before we make a move for a centre back.

I've seen that script before...
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,006
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 06:07:08 pm »
Far be it from me to question an Italian Defender with stunning hair, but Im not quite sure Im getting it with Calafiori? Feels like hell be back in Italy on loan inside two seasons.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,526
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 06:07:58 pm »
The funny thing with Calafiori to Arsenal is that they've tried it already with Kiwior, and it hasn't worked. When you use a central defender as a fullback on one side, you need a different type of a fullback on the other side. It works for Man City with Gvardiol/Ake on the left, but only when Walker is on the right. When Stones or Akanji were playing there, they were not really that good. Remains to be seen, but I don't expect for Calafiori to be the game changer for Arsenal. I would have been much more worried had they signed an upgrade on Zinchenko ...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 06:11:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:07:58 pm
The funny thing with Calafiori to Arsenal is that they've tried it already with Kiwior, and it hasn't worked. When you use a central defender as a fullback on one side, you need a different type of a fullback on the other side. It works for Man City with Gvardiol/Ake on the left, but only when Walker is on the right. When Stones or Akanji were playing there, they were not really that good. Remains to be seen, but I don't expect for Calafiori to be the game changer for Arsenal. I would have been much more worried had they signed an upgrade on Zinchenko ...
It did work. They were better after phasing Zinchenko (a clear weak link) out.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 06:11:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:07:54 pm
I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.

A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.

Look at it this way , we have the best attacking right back in the world and one of the best deep playmakers so having an LB who can defend very well and a DM means more freedom for the two
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4825 on: Today at 06:13:30 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 05:43:08 pm
He's coming from £15k a week so it's probably close but a little higher. It's definitely less than 100k. I'd guess around 75k. Kinda like Diaz who was on peanuts at Porto so we put him on 55/60k.

He's very good. Sucks we aren't in for him and makes me wonder if we have a different target or Slot might decide to switch up his tactics and go traditional LB.
It's like the Olise thing. There's no credible link.

What reliable sources are saying is that Chelsea and Arsenal are the English clubs that are in for him.

"He's on Liverpools radar" type of stories mean nothing because thousands of players are.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:15:34 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,526
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 06:13:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:11:28 pm
It did work. They were better after phasing Zinchenko (a clear weak link) out.

Yet they were not good enough. They needed an upgrade on Zinchenko, not an upgrade on Kiwior, and that is what Calafiori is ...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 06:15:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:13:33 pm
Yet they were not good enough. They needed an upgrade on Zinchenko, not an upgrade on Kiwior, and that is what Calafiori is ...
Slightly, when compared to FFP cheats. They can definitely win it next season if they continue playing how they did in the second half of the season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 