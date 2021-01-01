Yeah this one is annoying. I mean the laptop boys better have someone in mind if they're letting this super good fit go.£60k per week?
If we signed Califiori, our starting LCB would be Virgil and our starting LB would be Robbo. Hes well suited to Arsenal because Arteta wants to have a back four made up of CBs - hell probably start at LB for them.
Unless Slot is changing his trusted formation and tactics we will play the same way and will use a similar profile of player.
You're gonna have one miserable summer with how annoying you find every team maybe signing a player!
Araujo i think would be the best signing we could make2 years left on deal & not signing a new deal atm.Only issue is injuries. He would be well worth a big fee & wage otherwiseprobablly a very difficult deal to pull off though
