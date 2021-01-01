« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:50:22 pm
Yeah this one is annoying. I mean the laptop boys better have someone in mind if they're letting this super good fit go.


£60k per week?

He's on about £15k per week right now at Bologna. I was expecting the £70-80k range.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 02:03:58 pm »
If we signed Califiori, our starting LCB would be Virgil and our starting LB would be Robbo.

Hes well suited to Arsenal because Arteta wants to have a back four made up of CBs - hell probably start at LB for them.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm »
I'd rather Ait Nouri and a centre half than just Calafiori. Hopefully we can find both, especially if we don't end up buying a defensive mid or new forward.
PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:03:58 pm
If we signed Califiori, our starting LCB would be Virgil and our starting LB would be Robbo.

Hes well suited to Arsenal because Arteta wants to have a back four made up of CBs - hell probably start at LB for them.

Unless Slot is changing his trusted formation and tactics we will play the same way and will use a similar profile of player.
DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 02:27:38 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 01:42:10 pm
Yeah this one is annoying. I mean the laptop boys better have someone in mind if they're letting this super good fit go.

You're gonna have one miserable summer with how annoying you find every team maybe signing a player!
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 02:53:20 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 02:16:28 pm
Unless Slot is changing his trusted formation and tactics we will play the same way and will use a similar profile of player.

Depends whether that was his formation and tactics because of preference or because of the players he had at his disposal really.
PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 02:58:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:27:38 pm
You're gonna have one miserable summer with how annoying you find every team maybe signing a player!

Right coz I post about it all the time?   ::)
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 03:07:48 pm »
Araujo i think would be the best signing we could make
2 years left on deal & not signing a new deal atm.
Only issue is injuries. He would be well worth a big fee & wage otherwise

probablly a very difficult deal to pull off though
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 03:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:03:58 pm
If we signed Califiori, our starting LCB would be Virgil and our starting LB would be Robbo.

Hes well suited to Arsenal because Arteta wants to have a back four made up of CBs - hell probably start at LB for them.

I dont get this obsession people have with signing a centreback that can play left back. I know it started when we did the whole inverting thing but we dont go to a solid back three like Arsenal do.

A centreback who can play left back and yet that person takes over from Virgil? The only player who we may consider for such a role is Colwill.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 03:08:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:07:48 pm
Araujo i think would be the best signing we could make
2 years left on deal & not signing a new deal atm.
Only issue is injuries. He would be well worth a big fee & wage otherwise

probablly a very difficult deal to pull off though

If Olise wasnt signed because of injuries then we shouldnt be signing this guy.
