I mean, that's called an opinion. It's a discussion forum after all.



The idea that any of them are better than what we have is worrying.



Botman is average



Guimares is overrated. He started out well at Newcastle but dont recall many standout performances recently.



Gordon is not a significant upgrade on Diaz if at all



And Im taking Nunez to do the business this season and prove better than Isak. Certainly he should be fit more often



If were going to sign players they should be significantly better than what we have otherwise what do we gain, these are not



I know.Shockingly, I was expressing mine in response. I never said he wasnt entitled to have and to express his. Its a discussion forum.On Botman, we have a gap in the squad at CB. Id say he looked more assured than Gomez in that role over the last couple of seasons. Not an upgrade on our starting pair, but hed be a useful enough replacement for Matip.Fair that Guimaraes has tailed off a bit but think its harsh to call him overrated. I think hed start over Endo (and I love Endo) so to that extent hed be an upgrade for us. Theres a real paucity of top class holding midfielders at the moment, Im not sure I can see us signing anyone significantly better than him.Gordon vs Diaz feels like a toss up but Gordon was more productive last season in a weaker side, hed be home grown, hes young, boyhood LFC fan. I dont really know why people would turn their noses up at him, though granted we have options on the LW in terms of Gakpo and Diaz. Though if Diaz wants to leave, again I think Gordon would be one of our better options to replace him.I love Nunez and will support him regardless at LFC, but Isak is a better and more clinical goalscorer. Hes got about 30 in 50 PL games which are excellent numbers, hes rapid, high energy, 64 and 24 years old. If I could pick any of those players now, Id pick Isak. Frankly Id give Nunez a go on the left wing where he can run at full backs and his lack of composure isnt so critical.I just genuinely think the idea that youd turn your nose up at that quartet is a bit mad. Gordon and Isak in particular. The question was if you could sign one, not whether LFC should be busting a gut to sign any of them. If you told me tomorrow that LFC could sign one for a reasonable fee, Id definitely take Isak or Gordon.