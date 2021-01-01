I mean, that's called an opinion. It's a discussion forum after all.
I know.
Shockingly, I was expressing mine in response. I never said he wasnt entitled to have and to express his. Its a discussion forum.
The idea that any of them are better than what we have is worrying.
Botman is average
Guimares is overrated. He started out well at Newcastle but dont recall many standout performances recently.
Gordon is not a significant upgrade on Diaz if at all
And Im taking Nunez to do the business this season and prove better than Isak. Certainly he should be fit more often
If were going to sign players they should be significantly better than what we have otherwise what do we gain, these are not
On Botman, we have a gap in the squad at CB. Id say he looked more assured than Gomez in that role over the last couple of seasons. Not an upgrade on our starting pair, but hed be a useful enough replacement for Matip.
Fair that Guimaraes has tailed off a bit but think its harsh to call him overrated. I think hed start over Endo (and I love Endo) so to that extent hed be an upgrade for us. Theres a real paucity of top class holding midfielders at the moment, Im not sure I can see us signing anyone significantly better than him.
Gordon vs Diaz feels like a toss up but Gordon was more productive last season in a weaker side, hed be home grown, hes young, boyhood LFC fan. I dont really know why people would turn their noses up at him, though granted we have options on the LW in terms of Gakpo and Diaz. Though if Diaz wants to leave, again I think Gordon would be one of our better options to replace him.
I love Nunez and will support him regardless at LFC, but Isak is a better and more clinical goalscorer. Hes got about 30 in 50 PL games which are excellent numbers, hes rapid, high energy, 64 and 24 years old. If I could pick any of those players now, Id pick Isak. Frankly Id give Nunez a go on the left wing where he can run at full backs and his lack of composure isnt so critical.
I just genuinely think the idea that youd turn your nose up at that quartet is a bit mad. Gordon and Isak in particular. The question was if you could sign one, not whether LFC should be busting a gut to sign any of them. If you told me tomorrow that LFC could sign one for a reasonable fee, Id definitely take Isak or Gordon.