Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:00:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm
I will take my cue from Danny Murphy, he said Gakpor.

Danny Murphy calls his penis a cue?
cdav

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm
I watched a Redmen video where they talk about why we would want Gordon. They compared him with Diaz in terms of underlying numbers and it was pretty similar, but they said that it should improve in a better side. How does that make sense when players like Olise were posting higher underlying numbers in a side worse than both?



I think Gordon is an opportunistic, homegrown signing and we are trying to get someone for less value than we think they are worth. He is good, still quite young and plenty of room to improve- they may think him replacing Diaz and generating an accounting profit is good business.

On Newcastle, I think they will still be under a lot of pressure to sell some players for the 24-25 season. They needed £50m profit last season (hence the scramble last weekend) when they had Champions League footy, this coming season they have no European football so may need even more.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:17:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm
I will take my cue from Danny Murphy, he said Gakpor.

Genuinely think hes saying Gapko every time.
Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm
I think Gordon is an opportunistic, homegrown signing and we are trying to get someone for less value than we think they are worth. He is good, still quite young and plenty of room to improve- they may think him replacing Diaz and generating an accounting profit is good business.

On Newcastle, I think they will still be under a lot of pressure to sell some players for the 24-25 season. They needed £50m profit last season (hence the scramble last weekend) when they had Champions League footy, this coming season they have no European football so may need even more.

Botman
Guimares
Gordon
Isak

if we could get one player who should it be?
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:26:40 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm
Botman
Guimares
Gordon
Isak

if we could get one player who should it be?

Guimares if he was younger. As he is not, wouldnt have any of them.
duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 08:34:49 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm
Botman
Guimares
Gordon
Isak

if we could get one player who should it be?
We dont need any of them
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:26:08 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm
Botman
Guimares
Gordon
Isak

if we could get one player who should it be?

Gordon all day. Absolute monster presser, lightning speed, good end product and heaps of potential to improve. Hed bring that intensity to the front line weve sorely lacked when Jota/Gakpo havent played.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:26:08 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:34:49 pm
We dont need any of them


Really? :lmao

Botman is a decent CB. We can probably do better but hed be a decent enough option.
Guimares would be an upgrade in our midfield. Fee would be too high.
Gordon is a very productive winger and would be an upgrade on Diaz.
Isak is a pacey clinical scorer who would improve our options in the middle.

The idea that youd refuse all of them :lmao Who do you think were going to sign this summer?
JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:26:08 pm
Really? :lmao

Botman is a decent CB. We can probably do better but hed be a decent enough option.
Guimares would be an upgrade in our midfield. Fee would be too high.
Gordon is a very productive winger and would be an upgrade on Diaz.
Isak is a pacey clinical scorer who would improve our options in the middle.

The idea that youd refuse all of them :lmao

I mean, that's called an opinion.  It's a discussion forum after all.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:30:22 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:26:08 pm


Really? :lmao

Botman is a decent CB. We can probably do better but hed be a decent enough option.
Guimares would be an upgrade in our midfield. Fee would be too high.
Gordon is a very productive winger and would be an upgrade on Diaz.
Isak is a pacey clinical scorer who would improve our options in the middle.

The idea that youd refuse all of them :lmao Who do you think were going to sign this summer?
The idea that any of them are better than what we have is worrying.

Botman is average

Guimares is overrated. He started out well at Newcastle but dont recall many standout performances recently.

Gordon is not a significant upgrade on Diaz if at all

And Im taking Nunez to do the business this season and prove better than Isak. Certainly he should be fit more often
 
If were going to sign players they should be significantly better than what we have otherwise what do we gain, these are not
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:47:58 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:15:15 pm
Gakpo needs to be a left winger.

Yes, it is his best position. It always was ...
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 09:53:49 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm
Botman
Guimares
Gordon
Isak

if we could get one player who should it be?

Guimaraes is the only one who would be starting for us, so it should be him ...
JerseyKloppite

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:06:40 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
I mean, that's called an opinion.  It's a discussion forum after all.

I know.

Shockingly, I was expressing mine in response. I never said he wasnt entitled to have and to express his. Its a discussion forum.

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:30:22 pm
The idea that any of them are better than what we have is worrying.

Botman is average

Guimares is overrated. He started out well at Newcastle but dont recall many standout performances recently.

Gordon is not a significant upgrade on Diaz if at all

And Im taking Nunez to do the business this season and prove better than Isak. Certainly he should be fit more often
 
If were going to sign players they should be significantly better than what we have otherwise what do we gain, these are not

On Botman, we have a gap in the squad at CB. Id say he looked more assured than Gomez in that role over the last couple of seasons. Not an upgrade on our starting pair, but hed be a useful enough replacement for Matip.

Fair that Guimaraes has tailed off a bit but think its harsh to call him overrated. I think hed start over Endo (and I love Endo) so to that extent hed be an upgrade for us. Theres a real paucity of top class holding midfielders at the moment, Im not sure I can see us signing anyone significantly better than him.

Gordon vs Diaz feels like a toss up but Gordon was more productive last season in a weaker side, hed be home grown, hes young, boyhood LFC fan. I dont really know why people would turn their noses up at him, though granted we have options on the LW in terms of Gakpo and Diaz. Though if Diaz wants to leave, again I think Gordon would be one of our better options to replace him.

I love Nunez and will support him regardless at LFC, but Isak is a better and more clinical goalscorer. Hes got about 30 in 50 PL games which are excellent numbers, hes rapid, high energy, 64 and 24 years old. If I could pick any of those players now, Id pick Isak. Frankly Id give Nunez a go on the left wing where he can run at full backs and his lack of composure isnt so critical.

I just genuinely think the idea that youd turn your nose up at that quartet is a bit mad. Gordon and Isak in particular. The question was if you could sign one, not whether LFC should be busting a gut to sign any of them. If you told me tomorrow that LFC could sign one for a reasonable fee, Id definitely take Isak or Gordon.
RF

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
Hmm not one creditable link yet, but lots of "he would fit in, he wouldn't, he would be better, would rather have him....".

Just sign someone ffs.
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
Hmm not one creditable link yet, but lots of "he would fit in, he wouldn't, he would be better, would rather have him....".

Just sign someone ffs.

Or just sign the right player when theyre able to be signed.
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:24:49 pm
From newcastle I would like  Isak, always looks dangerous. Not saying I would buy him. But the top pick of the 4 mentioned. Gordon 2nd think Klopp would love him. Not sure about Arne though maybe he likes a different type of winger.  Gordon is great at outside in runs. 
duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:06:40 pm
I know.

Shockingly, I was expressing mine in response. I never said he wasnt entitled to have and to express his. Its a discussion forum.

On Botman, we have a gap in the squad at CB. Id say he looked more assured than Gomez in that role over the last couple of seasons. Not an upgrade on our starting pair, but hed be a useful enough replacement for Matip.

Fair that Guimaraes has tailed off a bit but think its harsh to call him overrated. I think hed start over Endo (and I love Endo) so to that extent hed be an upgrade for us. Theres a real paucity of top class holding midfielders at the moment, Im not sure I can see us signing anyone significantly better than him.

Gordon vs Diaz feels like a toss up but Gordon was more productive last season in a weaker side, hed be home grown, hes young, boyhood LFC fan. I dont really know why people would turn their noses up at him, though granted we have options on the LW in terms of Gakpo and Diaz. Though if Diaz wants to leave, again I think Gordon would be one of our better options to replace him.

I love Nunez and will support him regardless at LFC, but Isak is a better and more clinical goalscorer. Hes got about 30 in 50 PL games which are excellent numbers, hes rapid, high energy, 64 and 24 years old. If I could pick any of those players now, Id pick Isak. Frankly Id give Nunez a go on the left wing where he can run at full backs and his lack of composure isnt so critical.

I just genuinely think the idea that youd turn your nose up at that quartet is a bit mad. Gordon and Isak in particular. The question was if you could sign one, not whether LFC should be busting a gut to sign any of them. If you told me tomorrow that LFC could sign one for a reasonable fee, Id definitely take Isak or Gordon.
These are just my views but I genuinely wouldnt take any of them if it meant losing one of the others. I appreciate that wasnt the question as posed, though it regularly feels like some on here want to replace some of our best players with players who are barely an upgrade if they are at all.

I dont have much of an opinion on Botman, cant say Ive ever been overly impressed, I certainly wouldnt have him above Gomez.

I like Endo but hes not in my first 11, id rather we play Mac Allister back there until Bajcetic is ready, which I also believe will be sooner rather than later. Weve got some great attacking talent in midfield with Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch. I just dont think Guimares is as good as he was made out and not a significant upgrade on any of those.

Isak I do concede right now probably looks a better bet than Nunez but I cant see us signing him unless Nunez is off. I dont think Nunez would be great off the left, he gets another season up front for me to see if we can get the best out of him and hopefully the floodgates will open. Isak also seems to have had a few injuries which would be a concern with pace being one of his major assets.

"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm
Reckon we're gonna sign one player, renew contracts and sell a few players but that's about it
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm
Reckon we're gonna sign one player, renew contracts and sell a few players but that's about it

None of us has the slightest idea what Edwards, Hughes and Slot will do ...
slaphead

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:06:40 pm
On Botman, we have a gap in the squad at CB

Do you think?  I don't think we do myself, or at least not a gap for a major signing there, maybe a squad player. I think the first choice 2 are the best about. I'd say Quansah is 3rd choice now and he looks like he will be a proper player. In Gomez you have someone who is versatile.
I appreciate we have to trust a lot in luck when it comes to centre back, but we just have to do that. Slot may see things differently though and may not rate 1 or 2 of them lads as high as I do.
farawayred

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:49:06 pm
Have people actually watched Calafiori a lot or is it based on 2/3 games?

Someone that watches the Italian league should be able to give more info.
What a load of nonsense! My asking about signing him comes solely from RAWK...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

kvarmeismydad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:01:11 am
TAW nailed it when they said this is Newcastle looking to offload him. The issue at Newcastle is that they inherited a really low value squad. In order to kick on the reality is they need to have a period of being a selling club. When they churn out enough big sales they'll become stronger and stronger. I wouldn't be surprised if Liverpool are well aware of that fact and like the idea of turning this Gordon situation into a future free transfer. Newcastle will see that and be worried enough to sell. If Gordon doesn't want to sign a new contract what does it look like on paper to them, sell for 70 now, 40 next year or free.

Add in the fact that they are known to want a right winger and already have Harvey Barnes it seems like he's the pick to shift on for big money, rather than Bruno or Isak. They have a few things to balance. Wilson is off apparently, so they'll need a back up striker. They want a right winger as they see Almeron as a weak link. They seem interested in a central defender too. Then you add in the idea that they need to be players with a sell on value to ensure they can grow out of future PSR issues.

Gordon is for sale. Newcastle have fucked it.

I think Diaz is going for whatever reason.

Liverpool don't need to show their hand at this point but hold the cards.
@paulair

Clint Eastwood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:56:42 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm
Reckon we're gonna sign one player, renew contracts and sell a few players but that's about it
I reckon all of our predictions will be wrong because I don't think we ever know what to expect from Edwards, but I think we'll get more than one but the deals will be completed quickly. It wouldn't surprise me if we already have our targets, have already agreed terms with them and already know what fee we have to pay but are waiting for various tournaments/outgoings/returns before going ahead with them.

My prediction; Calafiori, Ait-Nouri, Gordon (maybe) or Mbuemo. With Diaz and Tsimikas leaving as the senior departures.

But at the same time I wouldn't be surprised if none of those moves happen ;D
xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:02:49 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm
None of us has the slightest idea what Edwards, Hughes and Slot will do ...

hoping that they find a few gems that slot coaches and develop into world class talents. and of course a couple more of those shiny things would be nice as well.
RedSetGo

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:45:41 am
So then, is @indykaila just a spoofer or does he sometimes get some legit bits? He's just posted a thing on Gordon:

🚨Exclusive:

Transfer request! 😲

 Liverpool remain firmly in the hunt to sign Anthony Gordon this summer

Our sources are stating Anthony Gordon has NOW asked @NUFC to let him leave for  @LFC

The player is willing to put in a transfer request to make the dream move happen.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:54:55 am
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:45:41 am
So then, is @indykaila just a spoofer or does he sometimes get some legit bits? He's just posted a thing on Gordon:

🚨Exclusive:

Transfer request! 😲

 Liverpool remain firmly in the hunt to sign Anthony Gordon this summer

Our sources are stating Anthony Gordon has NOW asked @NUFC to let him leave for  @LFC

The player is willing to put in a transfer request to make the dream move happen.

Just copies other peoples shit from what I know
jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:19:28 am
Even though we invested quite a bit in our CM last year, it's still our weakest link. We lack agility and pace, which means that our press is weak. It was far too easy for opposing teams to get through our midfield last year.

I think we have one player at the required level to start for a top club, Mac, and one with the potential to reach that level, Szobo. That's not good enough. Jones and Harvey are ok but should not be starters.
RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:23:04 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm
None of us has the slightest idea what Edwards, Hughes and Slot will do ...

Which is why my post is clearly my opinion and a guess based on past experience
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:33:38 am
Gordon is going to push hard to make the move happen. Not only have Newcastle shown they are willing to sell him it's Gordon's boyhood club.
If and when Diaz is sold I think this deal happens. If Diaz isn't sold then I don't think we'll bring in another left winger. As an aside, Gordon has played some games on the right so there is a world where they can both play but 6 attackers is a bit much.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:35:05 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:33:38 am
Gordon is going to push hard to make the move happen. Not only have Newcastle shown they are willing to sell him it's Gordon's boyhood club.
If and when Diaz is sold I think this deal happens. If Diaz isn't sold then I don't think we'll bring in another left winger. As an aside, Gordon has played some games on the right so there is a world where they can both play but 6 attackers is a bit much.

Its win win for us, Diaz leaves we get Gordon, if not we get Gordon next summer.

Hes currently a marginal upgrade but considering his age his ceiling is much higher imo. Hes got a great defensive game.
