Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I will take my cue from Danny Murphy, he said Gakpor.

Danny Murphy calls his penis a cue?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I watched a Redmen video where they talk about why we would want Gordon. They compared him with Diaz in terms of underlying numbers and it was pretty similar, but they said that it should improve in a better side. How does that make sense when players like Olise were posting higher underlying numbers in a side worse than both?



I think Gordon is an opportunistic, homegrown signing and we are trying to get someone for less value than we think they are worth. He is good, still quite young and plenty of room to improve- they may think him replacing Diaz and generating an accounting profit is good business.

On Newcastle, I think they will still be under a lot of pressure to sell some players for the 24-25 season. They needed £50m profit last season (hence the scramble last weekend) when they had Champions League footy, this coming season they have no European football so may need even more.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Genuinely think hes saying Gapko every time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I think Gordon is an opportunistic, homegrown signing and we are trying to get someone for less value than we think they are worth. He is good, still quite young and plenty of room to improve- they may think him replacing Diaz and generating an accounting profit is good business.

On Newcastle, I think they will still be under a lot of pressure to sell some players for the 24-25 season. They needed £50m profit last season (hence the scramble last weekend) when they had Champions League footy, this coming season they have no European football so may need even more.

Botman
Guimares
Gordon
Isak

if we could get one player who should it be?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Botman
Guimares
Gordon
Isak

if we could get one player who should it be?

Guimares if he was younger. As he is not, wouldnt have any of them.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Botman
Guimares
Gordon
Isak

if we could get one player who should it be?
We dont need any of them
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Botman
Guimares
Gordon
Isak

if we could get one player who should it be?

Gordon all day. Absolute monster presser, lightning speed, good end product and heaps of potential to improve. Hed bring that intensity to the front line weve sorely lacked when Jota/Gakpo havent played.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
We dont need any of them


Really? :lmao

Botman is a decent CB. We can probably do better but hed be a decent enough option.
Guimares would be an upgrade in our midfield. Fee would be too high.
Gordon is a very productive winger and would be an upgrade on Diaz.
Isak is a pacey clinical scorer who would improve our options in the middle.

The idea that youd refuse all of them :lmao Who do you think were going to sign this summer?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Really? :lmao

Botman is a decent CB. We can probably do better but hed be a decent enough option.
Guimares would be an upgrade in our midfield. Fee would be too high.
Gordon is a very productive winger and would be an upgrade on Diaz.
Isak is a pacey clinical scorer who would improve our options in the middle.

The idea that youd refuse all of them :lmao

I mean, that's called an opinion.  It's a discussion forum after all.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Really? :lmao

Botman is a decent CB. We can probably do better but hed be a decent enough option.
Guimares would be an upgrade in our midfield. Fee would be too high.
Gordon is a very productive winger and would be an upgrade on Diaz.
Isak is a pacey clinical scorer who would improve our options in the middle.

The idea that youd refuse all of them :lmao Who do you think were going to sign this summer?
The idea that any of them are better than what we have is worrying.

Botman is average

Guimares is overrated. He started out well at Newcastle but dont recall many standout performances recently.

Gordon is not a significant upgrade on Diaz if at all

And Im taking Nunez to do the business this season and prove better than Isak. Certainly he should be fit more often
 
If were going to sign players they should be significantly better than what we have otherwise what do we gain, these are not
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Gakpo needs to be a left winger.

Yes, it is his best position. It always was ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Botman
Guimares
Gordon
Isak

if we could get one player who should it be?

Guimaraes is the only one who would be starting for us, so it should be him ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I mean, that's called an opinion.  It's a discussion forum after all.

I know.

Shockingly, I was expressing mine in response. I never said he wasnt entitled to have and to express his. Its a discussion forum.

The idea that any of them are better than what we have is worrying.

Botman is average

Guimares is overrated. He started out well at Newcastle but dont recall many standout performances recently.

Gordon is not a significant upgrade on Diaz if at all

And Im taking Nunez to do the business this season and prove better than Isak. Certainly he should be fit more often
 
If were going to sign players they should be significantly better than what we have otherwise what do we gain, these are not

On Botman, we have a gap in the squad at CB. Id say he looked more assured than Gomez in that role over the last couple of seasons. Not an upgrade on our starting pair, but hed be a useful enough replacement for Matip.

Fair that Guimaraes has tailed off a bit but think its harsh to call him overrated. I think hed start over Endo (and I love Endo) so to that extent hed be an upgrade for us. Theres a real paucity of top class holding midfielders at the moment, Im not sure I can see us signing anyone significantly better than him.

Gordon vs Diaz feels like a toss up but Gordon was more productive last season in a weaker side, hed be home grown, hes young, boyhood LFC fan. I dont really know why people would turn their noses up at him, though granted we have options on the LW in terms of Gakpo and Diaz. Though if Diaz wants to leave, again I think Gordon would be one of our better options to replace him.

I love Nunez and will support him regardless at LFC, but Isak is a better and more clinical goalscorer. Hes got about 30 in 50 PL games which are excellent numbers, hes rapid, high energy, 64 and 24 years old. If I could pick any of those players now, Id pick Isak. Frankly Id give Nunez a go on the left wing where he can run at full backs and his lack of composure isnt so critical.

I just genuinely think the idea that youd turn your nose up at that quartet is a bit mad. Gordon and Isak in particular. The question was if you could sign one, not whether LFC should be busting a gut to sign any of them. If you told me tomorrow that LFC could sign one for a reasonable fee, Id definitely take Isak or Gordon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Hmm not one creditable link yet, but lots of "he would fit in, he wouldn't, he would be better, would rather have him....".

Just sign someone ffs.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Hmm not one creditable link yet, but lots of "he would fit in, he wouldn't, he would be better, would rather have him....".

Just sign someone ffs.

Or just sign the right player when theyre able to be signed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
The newcastle I would like is Isak, always looks dangerous. Not saying I would buy him. But the top pick of the 4 mentioned. Gordon 2nd think Klopp would love him. Not sure about Arne though
