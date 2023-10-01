Feels like we'll have more work to do on outgoings than incomings. The first team squad looks pretty full.
Then you have the likes of Harvey Davies, Calum Scanlon, Owen Beck, Luke Chambers, Billy Koumetio, James McConnell, James Balagizi, Tyler Morton, Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas, Jayden Danns, and Kaide Gordon. You'd probably say they've all graduated from the academy and there wouldn't be much worth them spending the season playing for the 21s. Either they take a slot in the first team squad, get a permanent move, or go out on loan either in the summer or in January.
Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros
Pitaluga
Trent Konate van Djik Robertson
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
van den Berg Phillips
Williams
Bajcetic Mac Allister
Endo Jones
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Elliott
Carvalho
Salah Nunez Diaz
Doak Gakpo Jota