No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,865
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4680 on: Today at 05:20:16 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:15:48 pm
Quote from David Hancko on Arne Slot

I have a lot of confidence in him and his staff. And I dont express that appreciation because I hope that I will go with him to Liverpool, because that is unlikely.

I have spoken to him a few times after the end of the season, but I dont think they are looking for a player in my position, so I dont think a transfer to Liverpool will happen.

How true can that be?
Is he the one that tucks in to be the extra cb? Makes sense if he's inverting Trent and looking at Ait Nouri.
Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4681 on: Today at 05:20:17 pm
Why do we need a wide left player again?
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4682 on: Today at 05:22:30 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 05:20:17 pm
Why do we need a wide left player again?

Because RAWK says Gakpo doesnt impact games
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,145
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4683 on: Today at 05:22:44 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 05:20:17 pm
Why do we need a wide left player again?

erm because international football is fucking shit and doesnt t translate to the premier league?
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,623
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4684 on: Today at 05:23:20 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:22:44 pm
erm because international football is fucking shit and doesnt t translate to the premier league?

Wait, what? 😂
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,752
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4685 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:15:17 pm
Im sorry Wayne, please finish inside her.

Kinell :lmao
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4686 on: Today at 05:26:10 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:23:20 pm
Wait, what? 😂

Just scored again!

Cody Gonaldo

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,752
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4687 on: Today at 05:26:32 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 05:20:17 pm
Why do we need a wide left player again?

Exactly. Screw Nico Williams, screw Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and screw Anthony Gordon. Do not fuck with Cody Gakpo.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,657
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4688 on: Today at 05:27:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:15:17 pm
Im sorry Wayne, please finish inside her.
Id tell me grandad on you but hes dead too
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,645
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4689 on: Today at 05:27:38 pm
Gakpo is a nice sub player, but Gordon will be a top 5 winger in the world. Realistically we need some more top level quality, or players that are going to turn into that.
DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4690 on: Today at 05:28:54 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:22:30 pm
Because RAWK says Gakpo doesnt impact games

But the question is Cody fast, pacey quick or long striding i always get confused.  Which one is the important one :-[
mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,705
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4691 on: Today at 05:29:24 pm
why can't we have both  8)
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4692 on: Today at 05:30:30 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 05:27:38 pm
Gakpo is a nice sub player, but Gordon will be a top 5 winger in the world. Realistically we need some more top level quality, or players that are going to turn into that.

Gakpo was fucked around (and Klopp admitted this himself) when moved into midfield..

He's clearly talented, as he's showing in the Euros and the end of the season.

My only question would be his pace, Slot likes his widemen fast but that's Slot's problem.. Gakpo can play.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4693 on: Today at 05:32:11 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:30:30 pm
Gakpo was fucked around (and Klopp admitted this himself) when moved into midfield..

He's clearly talented, as he's showing in the Euros and the end of the season.

My only question would be his pace, Slot likes his widemen fast but that's Slot's problem.. Gakpo can play.

The thing is, Gakpos quick. Hes just not prime Mane quick but he uses his pace to get away from defenders all the time
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,657
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4694 on: Today at 05:33:38 pm
Cody is fast but not rapid, Quick but not speedy. Long strides but not agile.
Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4695 on: Today at 05:33:42 pm
Haven't seen the best of Cody or Darwin in red yet I actually think we mishandled their game time since we got them and Cody is never a false 9. If Sloto can unlock their potential we could do great things next season.
Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,965
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4696 on: Today at 05:40:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:15:17 pm
Im sorry Wayne, please finish inside her.
If you or anyone you know have been affected by any of the issues raised above you can find support via the RAWk Action Line.



Fuckin hell Nick :lmao

Thats someones Nan ;D
Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4697 on: Today at 05:43:32 pm
Feels like we'll have more work to do on outgoings than incomings. The first team squad looks pretty full.

Then you have the likes of Harvey Davies, Calum Scanlon, Owen Beck, Luke Chambers, Billy Koumetio, James McConnell, James Balagizi, Tyler Morton, Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas, Jayden Danns, and Kaide Gordon. You'd probably say they've all graduated from the academy and there wouldn't be much worth them spending the season playing for the 21s. Either they take a slot in the first team squad, get a permanent move, or go out on loan either in the summer or in January.                         
                                       
Quote
.
                                        Alisson
                                       Kelleher
                                         Jaros
                                       Pitaluga


     Trent               Konate               van Djik               Robertson
    Bradley             Gomez              Quansah                Tsimikas
                        van den Berg          Phillips
                           Williams     



                           Bajcetic            Mac Allister
                             Endo                  Jones
                        Gravenberch



                                       Szoboszlai
                                           Elliott
                                         Carvalho


                   Salah               Nunez               Diaz
                   Doak                Gakpo               Jota

DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4698 on: Today at 05:45:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:33:38 pm
Cody is fast but not rapid, Quick but not speedy. Long strides but not agile.

Thanks for clearing that up.  I think i understand now.  Would Mbappe by described as lightning then
