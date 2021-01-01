« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 189050 times)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 01:09:43 pm »
Youd only sell Quansah if you had PSR issues as hes home grown.

We do not have PSR issues.

Easy
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 01:12:33 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:07:26 pm
I doubt Newcastle leaked that section of the story - more likely Gordon's agent, which has provoked the Newcastle response when Edwards has taken the story to them for comment.

Yep possibly. To me, reading between the lines the narrative is: Newcastle won't consider selling him... unless we up our financial offer and Gordon kicks up a fuss to get the move like he apparently did at Everton.
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 01:14:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:09:43 pm
Youd only sell Quansah if you had PSR issues as hes home grown.

We do not have PSR issues.

Easy

Pretty sure even if that was the case there would be a few more you'd offer up then Quanash.
Online jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 01:14:24 pm »
I think the attacking squad has a spot open for a younger RW talent, to cover and sub for Salah.
That's not someone as expensive as Gordon or Williams, but it's also not Harvey.   
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 01:15:28 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:14:24 pm
I think the attacking squad has a spot open for a younger RW talent, to cover and sub for Salah.
That's not someone as expensive as Gordon or Williams, but it's also not Harvey.

I don't see why Diaz can't play from the right.

Big preseason for Kaide Gordon to impress Slot aswell.
Online rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 01:16:02 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:15:28 pm
I don't see why Diaz can't play from the right.

He can , brilliantly

Id have Gakpo left and Diaz right

Nunez
GakpoSalahDiaz
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 01:16:22 pm »
Might as well push for young forwards we have to take up that spot, Kaide Gordon might as well be the backup if the market is as scarce as we say. I would have gone for Minteh personally. Push Gordon into the first team squad, loan out Doak
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 01:19:53 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:47:14 pm
We signed Diaz 6 months before selling Mane.

Only reason why I think it could still happen this month.

We had to act because of Spurs. I'm sure if Chelsea came in for Gordon we would.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 01:22:20 pm »
If I am reading this right, Newcastle offered Gordon to us and now they are worried his head has been turned. Don't forget Gordon effectively went on strike to get out of Everton.

Personally, I wouldn't deal with Newcastle or the player. I'd move on from this episode.
Online just Riggins?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 01:25:48 pm »
Just seems to be rumbling on this one.

Be great to have another Scouser in the team. Just imagine the limbs when he scores against the Ev.

Think he has top potential too. Really hope this somehow happens.
Offline Bennett

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 01:26:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:19:53 pm
We had to act because of Spurs. I'm sure if Chelsea came in for Gordon we would.

Give it 12 hours then.
Online rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 01:28:23 pm »
Thinking we might let this simmer with Gordon until January let him push for a move and watch his contract become 18 months
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 01:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 01:22:20 pm
If I am reading this right, Newcastle offered Gordon to us and now they are worried his head has been turned. Don't forget Gordon effectively went on strike to get out of Everton.

Personally, I wouldn't deal with Newcastle or the player. I'd move on from this episode.

Player wants us we want the player.

Why would they move on? His team has offered him for transfer, could be a very opportunistic deal which Liverpool loves.
Online jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 01:31:15 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:15:28 pm
I don't see why Diaz can't play from the right.

Big preseason for Kaide Gordon to impress Slot aswell.
Maybe, but I still think we need a 6th attacker for depth. Harvey doesnt work at RW.
Our kids are far too unproven
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 01:32:15 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:29:19 pm
Player wants us we want the player.

Why would they move on? His team has offered him for transfer, could be a very opportunistic deal which Liverpool loves.

Do we want him as much as he wants us, or Newcastle want the money just now?

Let them sweat.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 01:32:51 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:15:28 pm
I don't see why Diaz can't play from the right.

Big preseason for Kaide Gordon to impress Slot aswell.

He definitely could

It's the fact we play with widemen cutting in/playing predominantly on the opposite side to their strong foot that has him on the left

He looked great when we played him on the right
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4496 on: Today at 01:33:12 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:25:48 pm
Just seems to be rumbling on this one.

Be great to have another Scouser in the team. Just imagine the limbs when he scores against the Ev.

Think he has top potential too. Really hope this somehow happens.

Need to get him this summer so he can score the winner in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 01:36:08 pm »
He's a big game player Gordon. And he works his ass off tracking back too which is a nice bonus.
Offline Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 01:41:31 pm »
Gordon will put in a transfer request. You heard it here first.
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm »
maybe its a ploy leak from Gordon to get a new contract
Online skipper757

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4500 on: Today at 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:43:48 pm
maybe its a ploy leak from Gordon to get a new contract


He didn't sign a very long-term contract at Newcastle in the first place, so maybe he was already hoping that he'd impress and get a move elsewhere?

Newcastle isn't a bad place for him to continue to develop, but given Newcastle needing to sell and him having 2 years left, it's a no-brainer for us to take a look.  If none of our attackers leave, we could leave it until January or next summer.
Online JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4501 on: Today at 01:55:36 pm »
If we wanted Gordon why wouldnt we have pushed for him when we and the player had leverage with Newcastle?
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 01:56:15 pm »



Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 01:56:33 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:43:48 pm
maybe its a ploy leak from Gordon to get a new contract

Doubt it. He wants to play for Liverpool and always would have given he's a fan. He's been hinting towards his admiration of the club in recent times too. As someone said on the last page it feels a bit reminiscent of Steve McMahon going to Villa before Liverpool.

Can see Newcastle coming out with this stuff tactically. It'll strengthen the narrative about the 'red cartel' being able to pick apart whatever teams they want too. If Gordon wanted to actually succeed with Newcastle he's joined them at completely the wrong time, seeing as they're having to shift loads of dross to stay in line with FFP. He'll want the move done as soon as possible and already believed he was joining this summer apparently. Not sure it'll happen this summer but January/next summer it probably will IMO.

He already feels like a Liverpool player IMO given the summer he's having. Being left on the bench by some clown who hasn't got a fucking clue. He might as well be bunking with Trent and Joe.
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:56:15 pm


Interesting, thanks for posting. I'd love to feel like myself as well.

Online rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4505 on: Today at 01:58:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:55:36 pm
If we wanted Gordon why wouldnt we have pushed for him when we and the player had leverage with Newcastle?


Leverage will be more if he is unhappy and wants out
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4506 on: Today at 01:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:57:33 pm
Interesting, thanks for posting. I'd love to feel like myself as well.

Come on, you want to feel like Nick..
Online JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4507 on: Today at 02:00:24 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:58:24 pm
Leverage will be more if he is unhappy and wants out

It we want a player the time to make it happen is when the other club literally has to sell
They approached us  we didnt make a deal happen. Its a non starter now it looks like, mostly because we dont seem to be that interested
Online mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4508 on: Today at 02:03:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:00:24 pm
It we want a player the time to make it happen is when the other club literally has to sell
They approached us  we didnt make a deal happen. Its a non starter now it looks like, mostly because we dont seem to be that interested

Initial reports that talks would happen again on the weekend after the Quanash thing was quashed.

Who knows, maybe they are talking now?

I honestly doubt if we were interested he wouldnt do everything in his power for it to happen.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4509 on: Today at 02:05:31 pm »
Can't believe the new season kicks off in only 6 weeks 4 days.
Online TtotheVizzo

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 02:07:18 pm »
Interesting that the couple of Liverpool journos who have written about Gordon have said it may rear it's head again further down the line.
Online rocco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 02:07:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:00:24 pm
It we want a player the time to make it happen is when the other club literally has to sell
They approached us  we didnt make a deal happen. Its a non starter now it looks like, mostly because we dont seem to be that interested

Im sure we are interested. But want him as cheaper as possible
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:00:24 pm
It we want a player the time to make it happen is when the other club literally has to sell
They approached us  we didnt make a deal happen. Its a non starter now it looks like, mostly because we dont seem to be that interested

Suggests the price was simply too high

I dont see us getting him for that exact reason
Online jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4513 on: Today at 02:12:20 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:10:32 pm
Suggests the price was simply too high

I dont see us getting him for that exact reason
As long as Diaz stays, I dont think were willing to spend much on a winger.
If Diaz leaves, everything changes
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4514 on: Today at 02:14:12 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:12:20 pm
As long as Diaz stays, I dont think were willing to spend much on a winger.
If Diaz leaves, everything changes

Diaz wont go anywhere IMO

Seems happy and no one will pay the price well want
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4515 on: Today at 02:16:31 pm »
My prediuction is Diaz and Kelleher stay.

Morton is sold

Tsimikas, Carvalho leave on loans

Ait Nouri is our only summer signing.

 

Business over until Slot reviews the squad.
