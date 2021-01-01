« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 11:48:30 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:44:24 am
The one who just went to Brighton would have been an interesting 'project' player and one that our new Head Coach knows well. Wonder why there was no interest from us.

Yeah - hard to say.
I don't think we have an issue next year... unlike most I view our attackers as about as good as you're going to get.
Salah is still elite - even post Afcon - though people have convinced themselves he isnt and also that he needs to move position (he won't imo) .. but he's got 1 year left.
Left footed attacker fro the right is probably the hardest position to buy for in football as they're so scarce
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 11:49:46 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:36:51 am
Not as long as Diaz stays

A right winger would make much more sense

Play Diaz on the RW.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 11:49:57 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:44:24 am
The one who just went to Brighton would have been an interesting 'project' player and one that our new Head Coach knows well. Wonder why there was no interest from us.
Maybe you answered your own question there
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 11:50:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:27:23 am
Maybe we'll wait till he's valued @ £55m  ::)

Valued around £8/10m now . Seems like a  Brighton type signing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 11:52:48 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:48:30 am
Yeah - hard to say.
I don't think we have an issue next year... unlike most I view our attackers as about as good as you're going to get.
Salah is still elite - even post Afcon - though people have convinced themselves he isnt and also that he needs to move position (he won't imo) .. but he's got 1 year left.
Left footed attacker fro the right is probably the hardest position to buy for in football as they're so scarce

I think the chit-chat about new attackers started when it was said that Slot loves aggressive, dribbling wingers and we probably don't really have any that tick both boxes.

I know it's not as exciting but we really could do with some defensive reinforcement. We conceded way too many goals.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 11:54:18 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:49:57 am
Maybe you answered your own question there

Possibly so. Had a very good season at Feyenoord by all accounts though.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 11:56:24 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:54:18 am
Possibly so. Had a very good season at Feyenoord by all accounts though.

Look at the minutes he played mate.

Good stats but must a reason why he didn't start/play more.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 12:00:53 pm »
At this point it's probably just worth keeping Diaz for another year. Focus on the defence, no.6 and getting our 3 best outfield players new deals as they are currently leaving for free in 10 months!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 12:03:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:36:02 am
Interesting that the left wing was mentioned there. Could be we are after a right winger more preferably.

Hijack Olise!

If all our current attackers are staying but we still want a signing then it basically has to be a right winger. Not sure who though Olise felt the obvious choice but Im sure there were good reasons we didnt get involved. Could be that he just didnt want to be behind Mo, assuming he still plays off the RW. Bakayoko maybe, but then its Holland and we might as well just have gone for Minteh in that case.

Basically I think we sign someone for the right regardless, and also sign a left winger if Diaz goes. Id expect the latter to be a more proven signing as I think theyd be bought to start.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 12:09:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:00:53 pm
At this point it's probably just worth keeping Diaz for another year. Focus on the defence, no.6 and getting our 3 best outfield players new deals as they are currently leaving for free in 10 months!

I definitely think we can get by this season with Gakpo and Diaz. Even Jota might pop up there every now and then but maybe not under a new manager.

This summer felt a decent time for me to move Diaz on if we could find someone who you'd bank on being an improvement goals/creativity wise. It seems to be said for a lot of positions right now but the market seems poor. Obviously there's good players out there but when you're Liverpool's level you should be searching for the best and not someone who might be great three years down the line. It's a bit better if you do that for Salah/Van Dijk for example but the options we have on the left don't seem to be prolific enough. I'd like to see what Gakpo can do there though, I'm assuming that's where Slot plays him.

Gordon will probably stay with Newcastle, but it'll be an interesting one twelve months down the line. If he lets his contract run down and carries on his form from last season he's a legitimate option for sure. Until then though, I'm still hoping some significant business is done, there's certainly players who can take this side up a level. A defensive mid would be lovely, centre half who we can get on the field who'll take us forward post Van Dijk, and a left back to challenge Robbo. Quite surprised how quiet it's been so far.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm »
https://x.com/lukeedwardstele/status/1807732036196610177

🏮EXCLUSIVE Anthony Gordon's head turned by Liverpool interest as he wanted move but Newcastle insist he will not leave #nufc #lfc
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm »
Quote
nthony Gordon was denied his dream move to his boyhood club after Liverpool failed to make a bid that matched Newcastle Uniteds asking price.

Telegraph Sport understands that Gordon had been extremely keen on the move and his head has been turned by the interest shown in him.

At one stage the England international, who has only one minute at the European Championship so far, thought he would be signing for Liverpool, but after conversations between the two clubs, a bid did not materialise.

One source has described the saga as a lot of hot air but it has destabilised Gordon and Newcastle are worried about his state of mind before he returns to the club at the end of the European Championship for pre-season training.

Gordon forced his way out of Everton to secure a £45 million move to Newcastle in January 2023, refusing to turn up at the training ground to put pressure on the club to sell. To do so again at Newcastle would severely damage the players reputation and Newcastle intend to show Gordon some love when he does return to them.

They will encourage supporters to do the same given the emotional attachment Gordon has with Liverpool, which would be just the same for a Geordie who thought they had a chance of moving to Newcastle.

As far as the club are concerned there is no chance of the deal being revived and privately they have questioned how serious Liverpool were about wanting him.

They suspect, given the low nature of the sums being talked about, that they were being opportunistic, trying to secure a bargain because of Newcastles dire PSR predicament.

Liverpool did not make a formal bid at any stage and that would appear to be the end of the saga  albeit with another two months left of this transfer window.

Newcastle did not want to lose Gordon at any stage and although they discussed a move with the Liverpool hierarchy it quickly became clear that a deal could not be done.

Newcastle were facing £60m PSR deficit
Liverpool talked about sending either Joe Gomez or Jarrel Quansah as part of a potential transfer but even then the cash on offer would not have helped Newcastle resolve their profit and sustainability concerns.

Telegraph Sport understands that, with 48 hours left before the PSR cut-off point of June 30, Newcastle had a £60 million deficit in their accounts, no deals in place and were heading for a points deduction from the Premier League.

And while talk of Alexander Isak going to Chelsea was always wide of the mark  that conversation ended immediately after the London club were told they would have to pay well in excess of £150 million for the Sweden international  they knew Gordon wanted the move to Liverpool and were effectively forced to listen to what they had to say.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:09:38 pm
https://x.com/lukeedwardstele/status/1807732036196610177

🏮EXCLUSIVE Anthony Gordon's head turned by Liverpool interest as he wanted move but Newcastle insist he will not leave #nufc #lfc

He'll be joining us next year. Unless he has a shocker of a season. I actually think this is wise anyway, let's see how he does over next year. He'll be £30m or so cheaper with one year left on his deal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 12:14:07 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:11:36 pm
Quote
Liverpool talked about sending either Joe Gomez or Jarrel Quansah as part of a potential transfer

Bullshit we "talked about" Quansah being part of any deal. Utter drivel to try and save face at Newcastle as they were hawking any and all players around to try and get some sales.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 12:15:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:48:30 am
Yeah - hard to say.
I don't think we have an issue next year... unlike most I view our attackers as about as good as you're going to get.
Salah is still elite - even post Afcon - though people have convinced themselves he isnt and also that he needs to move position (he won't imo) .. but he's got 1 year left.
Left footed attacker fro the right is probably the hardest position to buy for in football as they're so scarce

I don't necessarily think people have convinced themselves Salah isn't elite, it is just much more noticeable now that he isn't the player he was physically and therefore we had to change with him on the pitch. What he does in and around the box is one thing but we can't rely on him as an outlet with his speed and directness any more because it isn't really there.

When we were at our best we had Mane left, Salah right. They pressed well, had speed to burn and were a genuine outlet. Our forward line now has plenty of options but you'd only really say Nunez is one with the speed in behind, the others either aren't quick enough or have different styles altogether. Unless you are a possession-based side who don't view counters as being too important then a slow forward line will only get you so far.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 12:15:20 pm »
That is a bull shit story clearly from the Newcastle side trying to cover tracks.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4456 on: Today at 12:15:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:14:07 pm


Bullshit we "talked about" Quansah being part of any deal. Utter drivel to try and save face at Newcastle as they were hawking any and all players around to try and get some sales.

Probably Newcastle asked and we said no.

Techincally is still having a " talk " lol
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4457 on: Today at 12:15:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:14:07 pm


Bullshit we "talked about" Quansah being part of any deal. Utter drivel to try and save face at Newcastle as they were hawking any and all players around to try and get some sales.
yep Newcastle trying to unsettle Quansah with that
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4458 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm »
Newcastle desperately spinning it. They've pissed off their own player and they know it. He should run his contract down and see what happens next summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 12:19:46 pm »
Tone will be here by next summer at the latest no doubt.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 12:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:54:15 am
No Bogdan. No Adam.

its criminal negligence, that's what it is.


I will say, the overall tone of the transfer thread this year is a kind of breath holding cautious hopefulness even though nothing at all has happened and we have a new guy we dont know much about, wearas last year i was literally getting angry at times because it often felt to me like nearly totally incorrect angry whining was being conducted in an echo chamber, even though we had good incomings,  a pretty decent squad and Klopp. The reality checks done us all good. No time for any of that, we are all terrified its going to blow up  ;D No atheists in a foxhole.

Edwards and co are as good as it gets so that's comforting. Im just going to go ahead and assume that Kloppo had pretty much run out of steam even though he did an excellent job for most of the year, and the new guys going to grab the baton and massively re enegize the group, and that laptop eddie will 100% find  2-3 gems to help him do it, and that city are going to struggle in non league making our task a little easier.

Right then, wtf have we not added a young but excellent and proven left footed back up goalie who could eventually replace Mo yet? cmon. geeez. its been weeks planning is poor execution terrible holes apparent and we are wasting Slotts best years. Surely one of our super rich main rivals will sell us one really cheap.

But if Nico Williams doesnt come in all bets are off i may descend into dark and angry bitterness and start shouting at clouds fairly rapidly.  ;D

The squad, well mostly the midfield, was such a disaster zone in 22/23 that we needed to buy 4 senior CMs to, sort of, fix it. The reason there was so much angst last season is we knew (or at least the clear eyed amongst us did) we needed major surgery to fix us AND the noise from the club was we wanted to do business early. This season we're in a much better place, coming off the back of a decent points return and periods looking like genuine title winners (certainly title contenders). Plus we know that with Slot coming in and major summer tournaments everything will be slow.

Also, this scrambling from Newcastle to try and repair the PR damage that their desperation to escape the financial hole they got themselves into is absolutely hilarious. Hopefully Gordon will be a Liverpool player in a year or two if he continues his trajectory.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 12:21:19 pm »
uke Edwards
@LukeEdwardsTele
Newcastle have also learned a very hard lesson the last few days. If you are vulnerable, clubs will try to exploit you. They are fighting a battle almost with themselves at the moment. They opened door to talk of Isak and Gordon leaving and are now trying to shut it again #NUFC
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 12:22:09 pm »
Weren't sure if Liverpool were serious about the transfer


except you approached us
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 12:22:30 pm »
Gordon will be a Liverpool player, just a matter of when he will be.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4464 on: Today at 12:23:37 pm »
Everton fans have been convinced from day 1 it was a Steve McMahon move to go to Everton to somewhere for a short bit so he can ultimately end up at Liverpool.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 12:23:47 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:36:51 am
Not as long as Diaz stays

A right winger would make much more sense

Williams plays on the right for Bilbao and cuts in on his left like Salah
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 12:24:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:12:42 pm
He'll be joining us next year. Unless he has a shocker of a season. I actually think this is wise anyway, let's see how he does over next year. He'll be £30m or so cheaper with one year left on his deal.

Imagine both Diaz and Gakpo had top class seasons! That'd be interesting, great too of course, but I still imagine we'd move Diaz on with him being older and down to a year left on his contract too.

It's a signing I wouldn't be massively happy with this season, but one I think I could be enthused about a year down the line. He'll be a good age still and coming into his best years, and the fee would be smaller than it is now. Most importantly it'd give him another year being a starter and having to deliver with some expectations on his shoulders.

I wouldn't be that surprised if something happened in January actually.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 12:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:23:47 pm
Williams plays on the right for Bilbao and cuts in on his left like Salah

Thats Inaki (his older brother) I am fairly sure mate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4468 on: Today at 12:30:14 pm »
Bit of a mess of Newcastle's own making.

Doubt he joins us, but if his head has been turned we can sit back and see how it plays out - whether it's something the player wants to push for now, or in the end he's happy to stay there and we move on.

As others have said, that line about us trying to include Gomez or Quansah in a deal is garbage. Any talks were instigated by Newcastle and they're now trying to save face with their supporters and the player.

I'd be surprised if it goes any further, assuming their issues with PSR are now resolved, but Gordon's reaction to what's gone on over the last few days will be interesting given that he apparently thought he would be joining Liverpool, if you believe that Telegraph article.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4469 on: Today at 12:31:17 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:22:30 pm
Gordon will be a Liverpool player, just a matter of when he will be.

If Diaz goes this summer I'll think it will happen.

If not next summer and we'll go with Diaz for another year.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4470 on: Today at 12:39:49 pm »
We'll let this stew now and see how it pans out with Diaz.

I reckon Gordon comes later in the window.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4471 on: Today at 12:40:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:31:17 pm
If Diaz goes this summer I'll think it will happen.

If not next summer and we'll go with Diaz for another year.

Don't think people have realized how many interviews his done in the last 6 months being VERY respectful to Liverpool, Anfield or Salah etc.

Clearly has been something going on for a while.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4472 on: Today at 12:41:49 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:40:24 pm
Don't think people have realized how many interviews his done in the last 6 months being VERY respectful to Liverpool, Anfield or Salah etc.

Clearly has been something going on for a while.

Yeah I think it could happen. But again there's no point thinking about it until we have a buyer lined up for Diaz. PSG, Barca or Saudis.

I hope we focus on the players we need right now though. Calafiori should be our no.1 target right now.
