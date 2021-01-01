Bit of a mess of Newcastle's own making.
Doubt he joins us, but if his head has been turned we can sit back and see how it plays out - whether it's something the player wants to push for now, or in the end he's happy to stay there and we move on.
As others have said, that line about us trying to include Gomez or Quansah in a deal is garbage. Any talks were instigated by Newcastle and they're now trying to save face with their supporters and the player.
I'd be surprised if it goes any further, assuming their issues with PSR are now resolved, but Gordon's reaction to what's gone on over the last few days will be interesting given that he apparently thought he would be joining Liverpool, if you believe that Telegraph article.