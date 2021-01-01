At this point it's probably just worth keeping Diaz for another year. Focus on the defence, no.6 and getting our 3 best outfield players new deals as they are currently leaving for free in 10 months!



I definitely think we can get by this season with Gakpo and Diaz. Even Jota might pop up there every now and then but maybe not under a new manager.This summer felt a decent time for me to move Diaz on if we could find someone who you'd bank on being an improvement goals/creativity wise. It seems to be said for a lot of positions right now but the market seems poor. Obviously there's good players out there but when you're Liverpool's level you should be searching for the best and not someone who might be great three years down the line. It's a bit better if you do that for Salah/Van Dijk for example but the options we have on the left don't seem to be prolific enough. I'd like to see what Gakpo can do there though, I'm assuming that's where Slot plays him.Gordon will probably stay with Newcastle, but it'll be an interesting one twelve months down the line. If he lets his contract run down and carries on his form from last season he's a legitimate option for sure. Until then though, I'm still hoping some significant business is done, there's certainly players who can take this side up a level. A defensive mid would be lovely, centre half who we can get on the field who'll take us forward post Van Dijk, and a left back to challenge Robbo. Quite surprised how quiet it's been so far.