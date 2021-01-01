« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 177384 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,509
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 09:47:39 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:39:54 pm
lets be honest we dont need another lw/lf
We're crying out for a winger like him.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,499
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 09:52:06 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:39:54 pm
lets be honest we dont need another lw/lf

Of course we don't. We have Diaz, Gakpo and Jota for the position ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,783
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm »
Sign Musiala.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,964
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 09:54:32 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,499
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 09:55:39 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 08:52:37 pm
Id sell Diaz purely to stop him twerking at Barca constantly.

We actually did that once, when we sold Reina and replaced him with Mignolet ...
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm »
musiala would be dream signing

cant see it happening though
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm »
Musiala is as likely as Bellingham was last summer.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,202
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm »
His name is Gordon ffs
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
His name is Gordon ffs

Gordon Musiala?
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,202
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
Gordon Musiala?
What a player Gordo musi would be.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,964
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 10:23:03 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,783
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 10:05:17 pm
Musiala is as likely as Bellingham was last summer.

Bellingham was more likely.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,724
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 10:41:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:03:20 pm
I think his dad is far more keen than Diaz
Do you think that those words from his dad are happening in a vacuum? He's part of Diaz's camp - it's not like they're the ramblings of an estranged relative
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,783
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 10:44:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:41:42 pm
Do you think that those words from his dad are happening in a vacuum? He's part of Diaz's camp - it's not like they're the ramblings of an estranged relative

They could be, in that Luis’ dad seems like he is freezing his arse off every time he is at Anfield. They could have been said in pure anger and a longing for warmer climates.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm »
The tone of one of his dad's interview was very balanced. He showed us and Porto respect and he said that it was a "wait-and-see" thing.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,045
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4215 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:09 pm
They could be, in that Luis dad seems like he is freezing his arse off every time he is at Anfield. They could have been said in pure anger and a longing for warmer climates.
Fair
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,012
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4216 on: Yesterday at 11:06:15 pm »
I think the issue with Diaz is that he signed a 6 year deal on relatively poor wages and wants a pay rise.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4217 on: Yesterday at 11:07:38 pm »
Unless Gordon is ridiculously cheap to acquire we wont be signing him.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,503
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4218 on: Yesterday at 11:08:26 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:41:42 pm
Do you think that those words from his dad are happening in a vacuum? He's part of Diaz's camp - it's not like they're the ramblings of an estranged relative
We dont know one way or the other. But it wouldnt be the first time a child has different wishes to their parent. It may also have been something he wanted but possibly doesnt any more. There are plenty of overbearing pushy parents of sports people who say stuff which is a bit out of step.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,183
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4219 on: Yesterday at 11:35:17 pm »
That Minteh signing fee seems almost un-Brighton'esque.

A big fee for an unproven talent in the Premier League who did okay in the Eredivisie, but nothing you don't see with a lot of players that go to the Eredivisie on loan.  Even a journeyman like Akpom went to Ajax and got himself 10 goals last season playing a lot less games. 

I don't know the details of the fee but I'm guessing what is being quoted is an 'all up' fee if certain conditions are met, rather than what Newcastle will receive upfront.   If true, perhaps Newcastle haven't met their PSR's but this is all guess work.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4220 on: Yesterday at 11:36:22 pm »
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4221 on: Yesterday at 11:36:35 pm »
Forest helping Newcastle out now. What a surprise.

Grim league this
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4222 on: Yesterday at 11:37:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:52:06 pm
Of course we don't. We have Diaz, Gakpo and Jota for the position ...

I dont think Jota counts as a winger. His skill set is far more suited to playing centrally or a second striker than out wide.
Also, you are runnning on the assumption that Slot wants to continue the same formation/system as Klopp which I doubt he does. For one, our midfield composition is far better suited to playing a 4-4-2 or a 4-2-3-1 because Diaz is our ONLY winger with genuine pace and flair. Mo has lost a yard of it and I personally think he might be helped by playing either centrally or a bit deeper to have more time and space on the ball. Regardless, we could definitely use another winger or wide forward who is rapid.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4223 on: Yesterday at 11:56:57 pm »
https://x.com/NUFCWill1892/status/1807184519352783129

Newcastle are in a precarious position.  Missing out on Europe has huge repercussions.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4224 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:37:55 pm
I dont think Jota counts as a winger. His skill set is far more suited to playing centrally or a second striker than out wide.
Also, you are runnning on the assumption that Slot wants to continue the same formation/system as Klopp which I doubt he does. For one, our midfield composition is far better suited to playing a 4-4-2 or a 4-2-3-1 because Diaz is our ONLY winger with genuine pace and flair. Mo has lost a yard of it and I personally think he might be helped by playing either centrally or a bit deeper to have more time and space on the ball. Regardless, we could definitely use another winger or wide forward who is rapid.

Doak is rapid. Injury permitting next season will be his breakthrough.

And Gakpo, who started to look the part for us in the last two or three league games, has arguably been the best player at the Euros. He maintains what he has shown our left side looks nailed on for him.

If Diaz stays (and hopefully he does) the necessity to bring in another winger isn't there.

Mo, Jota, Nunez, we are loaded with attacking talent.

And three attacking 8s in Mac, Dom, Gravenberch with a season under their belts, plus a game changing sub in Harvey, we have so many threats going foward.

Spend every penny on a 6 if we have to, because our issue last season was being too open through midfield.

Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 12:22:18 am »
Not that fussed about Gordon. Could be an option next year. But Hughes get a no.6 FFS.

It's our biggest weakness still since Fabinho decided to get space jammed.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 12:55:41 am »
Whenever I see Gordon he's diving, cheating all over the place. I'd like to know how much this impacts his good stats, like when he got that "penalty" for basically jumping in on someone from behind. Because one thing I know for 1000% certain: He is not going to get ANY of these decisions in Liverpool red. Not. A. Single. One. Not ever. It will be wall to wall every week on Sky and all the papers about how "refs are allowing Liverpool to get away whit diving". He won't even get the ones he should have gotten playing for us. Essentially nullifying his impact...
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,716
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 01:12:31 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:55:41 am
Whenever I see Gordon he's diving, cheating all over the place. I'd like to know how much this impacts his good stats, like when he got that "penalty" for basically jumping in on someone from behind. Because one thing I know for 1000% certain: He is not going to get ANY of these decisions in Liverpool red. Not. A. Single. One. Not ever. It will be wall to wall every week on Sky and all the papers about how "refs are allowing Liverpool to get away whit diving". He won't even get the ones he should have gotten playing for us. Essentially nullifying his impact...

I don't think he would do it as much for us. At Everton he was surrounded by pure shit, so getting up the pitch and winning a free kick was about the extent of what he could do. At Newcastle he was playing for Howe who seems to instruct his whole team to cheat as much as possible, yet his numbers were still pretty decent despite them having a mediocre season.

None of that guarantees that he wouldn't come here and keep diving, but if it's not what the coach wants I'd be surprised if he kept doing it.
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,331
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4228 on: Today at 01:38:50 am »
Anyone who thinks they were wiling to entertain selling Gordon even though they most likely had enough other sales to cover psr are deluded. They are obviously up for the deal to be done imo, the only thing is now they probably don't have to sell at a price we'd want. Hopefully they still need sales and we get it one as I do rate the lad.

It does make me laugh how people constantly go on about us needing a Mane replacement but say Gordon's not what we need even though they are similar(ish) type of players.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,716
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 01:46:34 am »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:38:50 am
Anyone who thinks they were wiling to entertain selling Gordon even though they most likely had enough other sales to cover psr are deluded. They are obviously up for the deal to be done imo, the only thing is now they probably don't have to sell at a price we'd want. Hopefully they still need sales and we get it one as I do rate the lad.

It does make me laugh how people constantly go on about us needing a Mane replacement but say Gordon's not what we need even though they are similar(ish) type of players.

I think if we're interested we look at him next summer, when he's down to the last year of his contract and Mo is likely gone.
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,331
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4230 on: Today at 03:04:18 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:46:34 am
I think if we're interested we look at him next summer, when he's down to the last year of his contract and Mo is likely gone.
Agreed if the price is too high right now but still reckon there's a chance this summer if the price is right, or if Diaz is set on moving on. We seriously have to factor in that Slot/Nerds  maybe want a few tweeks to the squad that we don't even realise post Klopp, faster wingers, no need for a specialist No. 6 due to double pivot etc, no one has a fucking clue really do they.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 