Whenever I see Gordon he's diving, cheating all over the place. I'd like to know how much this impacts his good stats, like when he got that "penalty" for basically jumping in on someone from behind. Because one thing I know for 1000% certain: He is not going to get ANY of these decisions in Liverpool red. Not. A. Single. One. Not ever. It will be wall to wall every week on Sky and all the papers about how "refs are allowing Liverpool to get away whit diving". He won't even get the ones he should have gotten playing for us. Essentially nullifying his impact...