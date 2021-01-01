Of course we don't. We have Diaz, Gakpo and Jota for the position ...



I dont think Jota counts as a winger. His skill set is far more suited to playing centrally or a second striker than out wide.Also, you are runnning on the assumption that Slot wants to continue the same formation/system as Klopp which I doubt he does. For one, our midfield composition is far better suited to playing a 4-4-2 or a 4-2-3-1 because Diaz is our ONLY winger with genuine pace and flair. Mo has lost a yard of it and I personally think he might be helped by playing either centrally or a bit deeper to have more time and space on the ball. Regardless, we could definitely use another winger or wide forward who is rapid.