« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 173880 times)

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 06:18:05 pm »
Ndoye is a player. We should be all over him.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,497
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 06:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 06:12:47 pm
Minteh being for sale and us not going for him really confuses me. Unless Slot knows something about him we dont?

Maybe Slot knows that we have several talented wide attacking players of Minteh's age?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 06:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 06:12:47 pm
Minteh being for sale and us not going for him really confuses me. Unless Slot knows something about him we dont?

Every Dutch football follower I've seen have said he's nowhere near ready for top level PL football. As much as his data looks good last season he wasn't a guaranteed starter for Slot - only played 1,400 minutes.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:13 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 06:33:40 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 05:22:48 pm
35M is crazy fee
Think it's very reasonable
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,765
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 06:34:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:22:33 pm
Every Dutch football follower I've seen have said he's nowhere near ready for top level PL football. As much as his data looks good last season he wasn't a guaranteed starter for Slot - only played 1,400 minutes.
Yeah, and that includes Slot himself. Basically said that if Minteh learns to play football, he wouldn't be playing for Feyenoord any more!
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 06:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 05:39:41 pm
Signing Gordon would smash through the no snide dickheads rule that we seem to have been operating successfully for a few years.

Oh yeah, and hes a cheating little c*nt too.

We miss that players. The lads are all too nice.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,163
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 06:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 06:12:47 pm
Minteh being for sale and us not going for him really confuses me. Unless Slot knows something about him we dont?


Same
Its really really hard to find left footed attackers like he has the potential to be
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,521
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 06:42:17 pm »
Bullshit alert:

Medical team in the England camp on standby apprently for Gordon...
Logged

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 06:43:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:22:33 pm
Every Dutch football follower I've seen have said he's nowhere near ready for top level PL football. As much as his data looks good last season he wasn't a guaranteed starter for Slot - only played 1,400 minutes.

Of course hes not ready, hes 19! If he were ready hed have a 100 million price tag and be nailed on for City or Madrid.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 06:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:42:17 pm
Bullshit alert:

Medical team in the England camp on standby apprently for Gordon...

I wouldnt be surprised if this is true.

In fairness if this deal is linked to PSR it has to happen by tomorrow, and England have a game tomorrow.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 06:47:31 pm »
Hopefully Riccy C is over on Monday now.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,521
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 06:48:23 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:45:20 pm
I wouldnt be surprised if this is true.

In fairness if this deal is linked to PSR it has to happen by tomorrow, and England have a game tomorrow.

We need Dr Zaf squeezing the inner thighs mate.  ;D
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 06:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 06:12:47 pm
Minteh being for sale and us not going for him really confuses me. Unless Slot knows something about him we dont?

Dropping serious coin (£30m-40m) on a teenager who has only played football in Holland and Denmark would be very unlike Edwards.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 06:51:26 pm »
Yep.


Let's hope Richard Hughes has booked his flight to Bologna for Calafiori. They look shite without him. Would take our defence up to another level.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,521
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4134 on: Today at 06:55:56 pm »
Calafiori to be done by next Friday?  ;D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4135 on: Today at 06:58:04 pm »
its obvious Calafiori will join Juventus or Inter imo
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,804
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4136 on: Today at 06:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:55:56 pm
Calafiori to be done by next Friday?  ;D

Yes, Juventus will be delighted.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4137 on: Today at 07:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:55:56 pm
Calafiori to be done by next Friday?  ;D

His stock has definitely gone up again after today!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 07:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:49:38 pm
Dropping serious coin (£30m-40m) on a teenager who has only played football in Holland and Denmark would be very unlike Edwards.

The days of snapping up Salah and Mane, productive and proven at the top level, on reasonable wages at reasonable prices are pretty much over.

Either you pay the premium for proven talent or buy potential and trust your scouting, coaching, and player development.

Ive seen Minteh quoted at 20-25m which seems cheap to me. Again though, maybe there are red flags behind the scenes. Because the stats and the physical attributes suggests a much more expensive price tag. 
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,454
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 07:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:23 pm
We need Dr Zaf squeezing the inner thighs mate.  ;D
Amir knows his way around men's thighs, allegedly.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,272
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4140 on: Today at 07:18:20 pm »
They'll sell Minteh and keep Gordon
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 07:19:24 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:18:20 pm
They'll sell Minteh and keep Gordon

Not sure that alone is enough to get them out of trouble.

They've also got an issue now whereby if Gordon knows we want him, he can just wind his contract down. This is the maximum value they're going to get for him.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4142 on: Today at 07:23:28 pm »
Brighton have bid £30m for Minteh apparently.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,521
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4143 on: Today at 07:24:26 pm »
Quote
Brighton have increased their offer for Yankuba Minteh to £30m.

[@CraigHope_DM]
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 