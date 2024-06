Gordon has a pretty good shot too (scored quite a few long-rangers for Newcastle last season) but yeah, his dribbling is more about beating his man for pace or running into space than it is skill admittedly, and I would share the concern around how he'd do in a different set-up - despite defending him in here, I'm not 100% sold on him as a Liverpool player for big money (for cheap because of PSR/contract situation it's a no brainer).



That said, I do think for as skillful as Diaz is, I'm not sure how useful it is as I think his decision making at the end of it is too often poor (or slow). By contrast Gordon is pretty decisive/economical with his play, which is something we need more of in my opinion. Watching some of the best of Feyenoord's play, it was fast pass and move football to carve teams apart - not fancy flicks or worldy dribbles just very intentional, simple, fast football - I think Gordon could do that. Diaz has been here 2 and a half years and I'm not sure we've any real evidence that he excels against low-blocks. He's yet to develop any real rapport with our others players and in my opinion regularly takes far too long to decide what to do on the ball, often making the wrong decision. I think he also looks far better with space to run into to be honest - the City game stands out in my memory, where he was able to get us up the pitch repeatedly. The Chelsea goal, the disallowed Spurs goal, the goal against Arsenal in the cup.



The other thing Gordon does bring is he's a pressing monster and works his bollocks off defensively - more than any of our other forwards - whilst also bringing G+A with it. 12 months ago I thought he was just a pace merchant but he's developed enormously over the past year, who's to say he doesn't make a similar jump again this season with better players under a better coach? Sterling was never especially skillful but he was fast and intelligent and he got shedloads of goals at City because of it.



As I say I'm not 100% sold - I don't think it's a priority position for us, and as much as I think we can and should upgrade at LW, I'm not sure Gordon represents a massive upgrade (but equally I'm not sure who would - as frsutrating as I find Diaz, I'm not sure there's any slamdunk signings out there and I think players like Leao or Kvaratshkelia come with their own risks). But for a sensible fee, for a homegrown player who scores and assists at a good level who has shown a willingness to learn and work hard at his game and who has improved enormously already in a short period of time, who is going to work his absolute bollocks off for his boyhood club? There's potential there.



We need a pace merchant's pace to threaten the other team, now that Salah no longer has that. Mane wasn't that intricate a dribbler in tight spaces either, but he and Salah were terrifying running from deep on the break. If the other team decide to sit back because of that increased threat, then that helps cover our porous midfield. Our midfield is now designed to be intricate in the main but also hard working (rather than the other way round), while our defence is still designed to push up and up.