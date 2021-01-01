Gordon to me is another over-priced English player who grabs attention due to his nationality in the media. But his numbers of goals and assists are the same as Nunez (who people are talking of leaving) and Alvarez, a bit player at City and the team Liverpool need to catch. He also spends more time diving to win freekicks than actually playing and unlike Diaz he doesn't beat players with skill, he beats them with pace.



He's fine for a counter-attacking side, but Liverpool are a high pressing team that looks to break low blocks. So what use is Gordon? He's not more effective than any of the front three, not more skilled than any of the front three, his best position is where Salah plays and he would be competing for minutes with Elliott, Gravenberch and Szlob if you move him back.



Meanwhile we have an aging captain at the back, an aging LB in Robertson (with minimal cover in Tsim) and aging 6 in Endo and an out-of-position midfielder in Mac Allister. So the areas of priority should be CB, LB and DM. We have more firepower than any other team in the division and just need a more solid base to fix our glass jaw, but people are talking about spending over the odds on an ordinary England midfielder who has had one decent season at a mid-table side, for positions where we are stocked with talent (Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Salah Gakpo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jones etc.) Ultimately will Gordon help Liverpool catch up to City? I very much doubt it.