I think it's interesting the amount of people viewing Gordon as a big plus (ahead of Diaz and others). While others, like myselt , just dont see the big up sides. I guess he splits opinions (maybe like Darwin).
In the end this is where Edwards and the data geeks really make a difference. I dont see Gordon taking us to another level (like Salah, Fab, Ali, Virg, Sadio, bobby etc in the past). But if the data and deals algorithms work - then who are we to argue. Thank goodness we dont make these decisions. 😁