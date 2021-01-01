« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:25:59 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:17:29 pm
The first Journalist to break it was a Newcastle one.

To me, they've leaked it because they want us to come back for him.

What if no deal can be reached? The one constant I've read is that Newcastle offered him to us, not the other way around. I can't see them trying to sabotage the relationship with their own player, with one exception. That is if Gordon asked himself to be transferred.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:27:28 pm
How much do Newcastle need for PSR and what happens if they dont meet the PSR requirements.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:27:38 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:25:59 pm
What if no deal can be reached? The one constant I've read is that Newcastle offered him to us, not the other way around. I can't see them trying to sabotage the relationship with their own player, with one exception. That is if Gordon asked himself to be transferred.

I think that's just a sign of how desperate they are. If they don't do deals in the next 48 hours they're all but guaranteed a points deduction next season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:27:41 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:25:59 pm
What if no deal can be reached? The one constant I've read is that Newcastle offered him to us, not the other way around. I can't see them trying to sabotage the relationship with their own player, with one exception. That is if Gordon asked himself to be transferred.

Gordon's idol was Gerrard, one of his favourite current players is Salah, he's from Liverpool (I think he was a fan when younger)..

You can imagine if Newcastle has offered him to us he'd be pushing for it to get done.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:29:55 pm
Give them Gravenberch , if we can convince him I can see them accepting
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:30:42 pm
Offer Philips
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:31:37 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:25:59 pm
What if no deal can be reached? The one constant I've read is that Newcastle offered him to us, not the other way around. I can't see them trying to sabotage the relationship with their own player, with one exception. That is if Gordon asked himself to be transferred.

You could say he's been making eyes at us recently, with the comments about Gerrard being his idol growing up etc. I think it is plausible that Newcastle could have told players/their agents that they need to make a sale and he's let it be known he'd be willing to go if Liverpool are interested.

Doesn't necessarily mean we're interested. And if we are it doesn't mean we'll be keen to operate on Newcastle's accelerated time line either. We might see it as an option for next summer when he has 1 year left on his deal, or an option if Barca/PSG come in for Díaz, but not something we're interested in right now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:32:24 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:27:41 pm
Gordon's idol was Gerrard, one of his favourite current players is Salah, he's from Liverpool (I think he was a fan when younger)..

You can imagine if Newcastle has offered him to us he'd be pushing for it to get done.

I'm familiar with all that, I definitely think it is a possiblity. It's just very unnecessary for Newcastle to leak this news, there really is no benefit for them.

I don't see LFC fans tripping over themselves over the prospect of Gordon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:33:10 pm
Despite the news this feels like one for next summer if he doesnt sign a new deal, Id imagine theyll get out of the hole with one of the dodgy clubs suddenly helping them.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:35:11 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:32:24 pm
I'm familiar with all that, I definitely think it is a possiblity. It's just very unnecessary for Newcastle to leak this news, there really is no benefit for them.

I don't see LFC fans tripping over themselves over the prospect of Gordon.

I think he's a very good player who could step up into the next level here. He's only 23, so many upsides.

His record against the top 6 is excellent so it shows he's got the right mentality.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:38:55 pm
Lucho is a domino that needs to fall before we go for another left winger. We might sign another LW only for his potential suitors to flake..

Would I "swap" Diaz with Gordon? Of course because IMO the latter is more decisive in the final third.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:41:41 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:51:36 am
July 1st deadline - is that to complete the transfer or would transfer subject to successful medical be possible? How are we completing any deal with someone at the Euros?
It's a soft deadline. Clubs can claim that some deals couldn't be completed by that date because they were negotiating a fair price which saw a player sold shortly after.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:43:11 pm
Anthony Gordon would be amazing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:44:52 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:35:11 pm
I think he's a very good player who could step up into the next level here. He's only 23, so many upsides.

His record against the top 6 is excellent so it shows he's got the right mentality.

I don't think he's bad by any means. I just don't think Newcastle can pressure us into buying him, that's all.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:45:30 pm
I would rate Diaz ahead of Gordon.  Also Quansah is too important to be a makeweight.  No rush for us here.
If Lucho (or his Dad) agitates for him to go, then I hope Edwards has another Coutinho style mega deal planned. We have every right to ask for highest possible price for Lucho (probably more chance getting that from PSG these days) and use the funds for big, transformative, Edwards style signings. Otherwise no deal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:45:39 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
I would put down an awful lot of money that Gordon would outperform Kvaratskhelia over a 38 game PL season.

Presumably, Gordon heard about our interest, and that's why he fell off his bike!

Hmmmmmm.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:51:14 pm
Wonder what the price would be if no players were involved?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:51:41 pm
Curious, if Newcastle ask for Joe Gomez instead would you be open to the deal?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:53:14 pm
Im not convinced Gordon improves us
Hes a threat hes stupid quick  but his underlying numbers are good not great and the other concern is how useful hes going to be vs the low blocks we face constantly
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:53:50 pm
Gordon is a smashing player with an old fashioned footballing attitudeif a deal is possible we should be all over it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:55:20 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:21:48 am
If Newcastle are that desperate to sell a player to us, think I'd prefer Minteh to Gordon. But I do think Gordon is a very good player, and can play centrally and on the right-side of attack so he would give us a few options.

Letting them have Quansah as part of a deal should remain an absolute non-starter.
Pretty much how I feel too. A right sided wide forward would seem like a better option for us given Salah's age and Minteh seems very talented, if raw. Cheaper too, presumably. How is Gordon on the right? I've only seen him wide left, but tbf I thought he looked very good against us. I like him as a player but don't really know where he'd fit in unless Diaz is leaving.

And yeah, no way in earth should we be selling Quansah.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:55:50 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:53:14 pm
Im not convinced Gordon improves us
Hes a threat hes stupid quick  but his underlying numbers are good not great and the other concern is how useful hes going to be vs the low blocks we face constantly

But more goals and assists than Diaz - all whilst in an inferior team.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:56:48 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:06:26 pm
My take is that Newcastle approached us officially and we like the player but, the urgency is on their side not ours. If we buy Gordon it probably means Diaz would be away.

It's not certain that anyone would be bidding for Diaz so why would we do the deal now just because Newcastle need to.

I think we've leaked it to start the process of having our Diaz alternative ready and waiting.

Think similar to this.

Feels like Gordon could be got now. Maybe at a lower price.

But we arent buying Gordon and keeping Diaz, Gakpo and Jota. If other teams wanted Diaz then theyd know our negotiating power on a sale would be diminished if we rushed into a deal for Gordon now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:56:55 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:51:14 pm
Wonder what the price would be if no players were involved?
£0, at a guess.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:59:22 pm
Bence Bocsák
@BenBocsak
📊 Out of wingers who averaged at least 5 dribbles per 90 in the Premier League last season - only Bukayo Saka (62.62%) had a better completion rate than Anthony Gordon (59.36%).

Hes a very efficient dribbler.

Can make an impact in the final third as well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:59:56 pm
Gordon would be a good signing. Ultimately hes young with a high ceiling, hes productive, hes home grown. Newcastles need to sell might work in our favour price wise. Ticks loads of boxes.

Cant see us bringing him in though unless we sell someone first. Weve got 5 first team forwards, three of whom Id argue operate from the best on the left. Theres been plenty of noise about Diaz and Barca but that deal seems entirely dependent on Barca raising the money, possibly through selling Raphinha to Saudi.

Theres too many moving pieces right now. It would be a shame to miss out on an opportunity because of the timing but it is what it is.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:00:22 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:55:50 pm
But more goals and assists than Diaz - all whilst in an inferior team.

True think what Jack is saying is Gordon gets more space to run into at Newcastle.

Gordon is good imo I guess we just have to wait & see.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:02:40 pm
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 12:56:55 pm
£0, at a guess.
Cheeky bastard ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:04:13 pm
I think it's interesting the amount of people viewing Gordon as a big plus (ahead of Diaz and others). While others, like myselt , just dont see the big up sides. I guess he splits opinions (maybe like Darwin).
In the end this is where Edwards and the data geeks really make a difference. I dont see Gordon taking us to another level (like Salah, Fab, Ali, Virg, Sadio, bobby etc in the past).  But if the data and deals algorithms work - then who are we to argue.  Thank goodness we dont make these decisions. 😁
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:04:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:53:14 pm
Im not convinced Gordon improves us
Hes a threat hes stupid quick  but his underlying numbers are good not great and the other concern is how useful hes going to be vs the low blocks we face constantly
Maybe its selective memory but when I think of our shortcomings in attack last season I think of how wasteful we were in transitions and 1-v-1s.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:10:15 pm
Think theres more to this if a medicals  been talked aboot.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:15:20 pm
Maybe £20m & Kelleher who wants first team football and would be a step above what they have in the goalkeeper department.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:15:29 pm
I think he's a very exciting player. I thought he was a bit of an arse a few years back, but he seems to be maturing. He seems like a very sensible lad away from the pitch as well. I read an interview before the Euros, and he has  a good attitude. He's always looking to learn and improve.

I do actually thing something needs to change up front. Things weren't right last season. There is something about the chemistry of Diaz, Nunez and Salah that is just off. All of them were just so wasteful and we rarely saw any of those flowing breaks that we were so used to with Mane, Firmino and Salah.

We have Jota and Gakpo too of course, which means if we added Gordon, then something would have to give. I'd personally be open to swapping Gordon in for one of those 5 for the sake of a bit of a refresh.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:15:37 pm
Would you rather Gordon in a 1v1 with a keeper or Diaz?

Def won't give us the dribbling that Diaz has but I'd back him to take his chances
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:20:43 pm
