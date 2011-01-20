I would put down an awful lot of money that Gordon would outperform Kvaratskhelia over a 38 game PL season.



THE

For what it's worth, as much of a prick as Gordon seems on the pitch (and he does) - he seems to be genuinely a really, really nice lad off it, by all accounts. Everything I've seen of him suggests he'd pass the "no dickheads" policy with absolutely no issues.Same. Gordon put up better numbers last season in a better league (though their underlying numbers look fairly similar). I'm not one who'd break our transfer record for Gordon but there's a school of fans who are desperate for us to spend £80m+ on a lad with two good but unspectacular seasons in Italy and I can't help but feel it's just because he's not English. I can't be the only one who has been thoroughly underwhelmed whenever I've seen him - talked about aspremier LW coming through in European football and whilst he has lovely technique/footwork, I'm otherwise not seeing it. I don't think he's quick enough for this league to be honest. Watching him for Georgia, his dribbling technique is fantastic but the amount of times he had to check back inside because he was struggling to beat his marker for pace didn't instil that much confidence.