Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm
Man, i cant abide Gordons diving antics and gargoyle face. How long would it take for him to become likeable if we signed him?
Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 11:38:50 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm
Man, i cant abide Gordons diving antics and gargoyle face. How long would it take for him to become likeable if we signed him?

Not long as fans are fickle 🤣🤣
Reply #3802 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm
Man, i cant abide Gordons diving antics and gargoyle face. How long would it take for him to become likeable if we signed him?

People still pine over Suarez so Id say if Gordon did the business no-one would be arsed about any of his antics. Theyd be very, very mild compared to what Suarez did.
Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:06:44 pm
Like most English players, Gordon is terribly over-rated by the English fans. Kvaratskhelia shouldn't even be in the same conversation with him.

I would put down an awful lot of money that Gordon would outperform Kvaratskhelia over a 38 game PL season.
Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
People still pine over Suarez so Id say if Gordon did the business no-one would be arsed about any of his antics. Theyd be very, very mild compared to what Suarez did.

Tbf he would also be less talented that Suarez's little toenail

Not an insult to Gordon just be isn't in the same universe as Suarez talent wise. So maybe not someone who people would as readily accept his antics
Reply #3805 on: Today at 12:09:38 am
Gordon is such United signing, hope we stay well clear
Reply #3806 on: Today at 12:13:02 am
For what it's worth, as much of a prick as Gordon seems on the pitch (and he does) - he seems to be genuinely a really, really nice lad off it, by all accounts. Everything I've seen of him suggests he'd pass the "no dickheads" policy with absolutely no issues.

Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
I would put down an awful lot of money that Gordon would outperform Kvaratskhelia over a 38 game PL season.

Same. Gordon put up better numbers last season in a better league (though their underlying numbers look fairly similar). I'm not one who'd break our transfer record for Gordon but there's a school of fans who are desperate for us to spend £80m+ on a lad with two good but unspectacular seasons in Italy and I can't help but feel it's just because he's not English. I can't be the only one who has been thoroughly underwhelmed whenever I've seen him - talked about as THE premier LW coming through in European football and whilst he has lovely technique/footwork, I'm otherwise not seeing it. I don't think he's quick enough for this league to be honest. Watching him for Georgia, his dribbling technique is fantastic but the amount of times he had to check back inside because he was struggling to beat his marker for pace didn't instil that much confidence.
Reply #3807 on: Today at 01:24:30 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:56:46 pm
Could you think of anything that's on which might be impacting placating the now now now demographic?



Reply #3808 on: Today at 02:05:42 am
Gordon is a no go. Would be a disaster.

Rice for Arsenal has looked good so far but I'd never want him for us. I don't think he will live up to hendo through his career. You can tell when he talks.
Reply #3809 on: Today at 04:33:59 am
If I had a choice, it would be as follows:

Ugarte - 'poor on the ball' is a very subjective point and to be honest not really that important if you have very good ball players in the team already.

Ait-Nori - not sure how necessary this is, but I really like the lad and honestly, I don't think we've seen Robbo doing his rampage thing for a good while, so it would be quite nice to have that again.

Calafiori - Could learn from the best and develop into a Maldini-type legend. No pressure, like, but if you're 22 and you can't take a season or two to work with VVD then you're a moron.

That's it. Attack is fine and that will be seen once midfield/defence is sorted. Perhaps best to start building around Darwin as Salah gets on, but that's another convo.
Reply #3810 on: Today at 05:50:56 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:13:02 am
For what it's worth, as much of a prick as Gordon seems on the pitch (and he does) - he seems to be genuinely a really, really nice lad off it, by all accounts. Everything I've seen of him suggests he'd pass the "no dickheads" policy with absolutely no issues.

Same. Gordon put up better numbers last season in a better league (though their underlying numbers look fairly similar). I'm not one who'd break our transfer record for Gordon but there's a school of fans who are desperate for us to spend £80m+ on a lad with two good but unspectacular seasons in Italy and I can't help but feel it's just because he's not English. I can't be the only one who has been thoroughly underwhelmed whenever I've seen him - talked about as THE premier LW coming through in European football and whilst he has lovely technique/footwork, I'm otherwise not seeing it. I don't think he's quick enough for this league to be honest. Watching him for Georgia, his dribbling technique is fantastic but the amount of times he had to check back inside because he was struggling to beat his marker for pace didn't instil that much confidence.

What got me about the highlights videos of Kvaratskhelia is how little showboating there is. After he gets some space, he gets the shot or pass off ASAP. That might be an indication of how little pace he has, or how quickly he makes a decision.
Reply #3811 on: Today at 05:53:22 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:05:42 am
Gordon is a no go. Would be a disaster.

Rice for Arsenal has looked good so far but I'd never want him for us. I don't think he will live up to hendo through his career. You can tell when he talks.

Henderson's oratory isn't exactly a shining example of how we want our players to be. An outstanding representative of the club, but an absolute dolt once you get him away from our PR guys.
Reply #3812 on: Today at 07:23:20 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 02:50:43 pm
So everyone's slow?  Nunez was signed 15 June. Mcallister was early too. Konate done early. So are you saying it can't be done quickly anymore?

Well-earned holidays, Euros, Copa América and a complete changeover in staff at every level.
I'd be surprised if we sign more than 3 players anyway. Slot has been brought in to work with what's already there.
Reply #3813 on: Today at 08:16:13 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm
Tbf he would also be less talented that Suarez's little toenail

Not an insult to Gordon just be isn't in the same universe as Suarez talent wise. So maybe not someone who people would as readily accept his antics


Im not saying to buy Gordon though I wouldnt be disappointed with him either.

His antics are very, very mild compared to Suarezs, independent of talent. I dont want to open up old wounds but some of the stuff Suarez did was reprehensible plus he had the same theatrics as Gordon.

They are absolutely chalk and cheese in terms of talent and antics. I only brought Suarez up and how people still accept his antics because of ability since hes the most extreme case of this I can remember us having at the club in my time watching the club (maybe Molby and going to prison whilst a Liverpool player is the other example).

Antony Gordon doing a few theatrics wont even be an issue with any fan if he joined. Anyone saying it is, is frankly using that because they dont rate him as a player 1st and foremost
Reply #3814 on: Today at 08:40:46 am
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 04:33:59 am
If I had a choice, it would be as follows:

Ugarte - 'poor on the ball' is a very subjective point and to be honest not really that important if you have very good ball players in the team already.

Ait-Nori - not sure how necessary this is, but I really like the lad and honestly, I don't think we've seen Robbo doing his rampage thing for a good while, so it would be quite nice to have that again.

Calafiori - Could learn from the best and develop into a Maldini-type legend. No pressure, like, but if you're 22 and you can't take a season or two to work with VVD then you're a moron.

That's it. Attack is fine and that will be seen once midfield/defence is sorted. Perhaps best to start building around Darwin as Salah gets on, but that's another convo.

We can do better than Ugarte.

Calafiori can play as the LB and LCB meaning we wouldn't need Nouri.
Reply #3815 on: Today at 08:41:34 am
Gordon's antics would get a ton a free kicks and we have the likes of Trent, Mac, and Dom to punish teams.
