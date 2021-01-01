« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 166898 times)

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm »
Man, i cant abide Gordons diving antics and gargoyle face. How long would it take for him to become likeable if we signed him?
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 11:38:50 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm
Man, i cant abide Gordons diving antics and gargoyle face. How long would it take for him to become likeable if we signed him?

Not long as fans are fickle 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,932
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3802 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 11:26:11 pm
Man, i cant abide Gordons diving antics and gargoyle face. How long would it take for him to become likeable if we signed him?

People still pine over Suarez so Id say if Gordon did the business no-one would be arsed about any of his antics. Theyd be very, very mild compared to what Suarez did.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,602
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:06:44 pm
Like most English players, Gordon is terribly over-rated by the English fans. Kvaratskhelia shouldn't even be in the same conversation with him.

I would put down an awful lot of money that Gordon would outperform Kvaratskhelia over a 38 game PL season.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
People still pine over Suarez so Id say if Gordon did the business no-one would be arsed about any of his antics. Theyd be very, very mild compared to what Suarez did.

Tbf he would also be less talented that Suarez's little toenail

Not an insult to Gordon just be isn't in the same universe as Suarez talent wise. So maybe not someone who people would as readily accept his antics
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,317
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 12:09:38 am »
Gordon is such United signing, hope we stay well clear
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 12:13:02 am »
For what it's worth, as much of a prick as Gordon seems on the pitch (and he does) - he seems to be genuinely a really, really nice lad off it, by all accounts. Everything I've seen of him suggests he'd pass the "no dickheads" policy with absolutely no issues.

Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
I would put down an awful lot of money that Gordon would outperform Kvaratskhelia over a 38 game PL season.

Same. Gordon put up better numbers last season in a better league (though their underlying numbers look fairly similar). I'm not one who'd break our transfer record for Gordon but there's a school of fans who are desperate for us to spend £80m+ on a lad with two good but unspectacular seasons in Italy and I can't help but feel it's just because he's not English. I can't be the only one who has been thoroughly underwhelmed whenever I've seen him - talked about as THE premier LW coming through in European football and whilst he has lovely technique/footwork, I'm otherwise not seeing it. I don't think he's quick enough for this league to be honest. Watching him for Georgia, his dribbling technique is fantastic but the amount of times he had to check back inside because he was struggling to beat his marker for pace didn't instil that much confidence.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 01:24:30 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:56:46 pm
Could you think of anything that's on which might be impacting placating the now now now demographic?



Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,199
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 02:05:42 am »
Gordon is a no go. Would be a disaster.

Rice for Arsenal has looked good so far but I'd never want him for us. I don't think he will live up to hendo through his career. You can tell when he talks.
Logged

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 04:33:59 am »
If I had a choice, it would be as follows:

Ugarte - 'poor on the ball' is a very subjective point and to be honest not really that important if you have very good ball players in the team already.

Ait-Nori - not sure how necessary this is, but I really like the lad and honestly, I don't think we've seen Robbo doing his rampage thing for a good while, so it would be quite nice to have that again.

Calafiori - Could learn from the best and develop into a Maldini-type legend. No pressure, like, but if you're 22 and you can't take a season or two to work with VVD then you're a moron.

That's it. Attack is fine and that will be seen once midfield/defence is sorted. Perhaps best to start building around Darwin as Salah gets on, but that's another convo.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 