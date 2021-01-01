As I said yesterday, would be happier us waiting it out a year on Gordon ... think he needs to prove it again/improve in some areas. Gakpo/Diaz/even Jota is nothing to be scoffed at really even if none will produce like Mane did. I'd love Kvarashkelia but it just does not feel like a signing Liverpool would ever make.



Gordon has two years left on his deal, best thing he can do now is show quality again next season whilst running his deal down. Give them a decision to sell next summer or let him go on a free the year after. It's one of them classic 'not your money' scenarios but if we spend huge money on him this summer it'd feel thoroughly whelming to me. Maybe I'm just a nerd.



I imagine it might be a case of us trying to take advantage of the upcoming PSR deadline - despite all the noise regarding Newcastle's issues they still haven't sold any players. Minteh is reportedly close to joining one of Everton or Brighton, but I'm not sure he alone solves their issues.Newcastle will get far less for Gordon next year with only 12 months on his deal - this summer probably represents their best opportunity to make serious money on him. At the same time, they re under pressure to sell to avoid possible points deductions. I wouldn't be surprised if we're maybe throwing in a fairly cheeky bid, seeing if they'll bite because of the situation and if not fine, we'll revisit it again next summer when he'll surely be a lot cheaper.I do genuinely think there's a good chance he ends up here, even if it's in 2026 on a free - he's a massive red and as a minimum he's a very good PL level winger.