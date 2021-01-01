« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 164103 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 02:56:46 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:50:43 pm
So everyone's slow?  Nunez was signed 15 June. Mcallister was early too. Konate done early. So I can't be gone quickly anymore are you saying?

Could you think of anything that's on which might be impacting placating the now now now demographic?

Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,950
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:44:01 pm
You guys are all nuts when Charlie Adam is available on a free. The Vision. The Execution. The Celly. The Gap Toothed Grin. Get it done!

https://youtu.be/4JHC1n9G-Vo

You've just woke up Ford from his hibernation.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:52 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 03:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:56:46 pm
Could you think of anything that's on which might be impacting placating the now now now demographic?




I like the photo :thumbup.  If i start naming the players i like or want I would expect the usual no no no's.  He's injury prone  or he's shite  or we have to concentrate money elsewhere. I know how it works on where.  Im just complained at the inaction.  Get it done boys.  Get them in so Arnie can get them into the flow is my thinking.  Whats yours nice and slow catches the monkey?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:43:45 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 03:29:18 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:50:43 pm
So everyone's slow?  Nunez was signed 15 June. Mcallister was early too. Konate done early. So are you saying it can't be done quickly anymore?

Summer tournaments have a habit of slowing things down. And the movement just now is dominated by free transfers and moves by the PSR affected clubs.

Also think people continue to associate a lack of noise with a lack of activity, which is strange when you consider how Edwards likes to operate.

It's probably what, 2-3 weeks before pre-season starts? Be good to get incomings sorted by then but that's always difficult... and if we want players who are the Euros/Copa we have even longer as they likely would be given a few weeks break before joining us anyway.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,513
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 03:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:48:36 pm
To the tune of Return of the Mack:

Wharton and the Mac
Wharton and the Mac
Wharton and the Mac
Play in front of the back

I forego all royalties, this ones for the people.

Oh mah Gaaahd!
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 03:36:45 pm »
I understand your point but if there is a desire there is a way,  wasnt Bobby Firmino signed before/during the Copa America.  If I were your boss i would say do your homework early and get it done early dont be coming to me with excuses later but this is on now (Euros).  Surely this was known beforehand.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,515
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 03:37:47 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:36:45 pm
I understand your point but if there is a desire there is a way,  wasnt Bobby Firmino signed before/during the Copa America.  If I were your boss i would say do your homework early and get it done early dont be coming to me with excuses later but this is on now (Euros).  Surely this was known beforehand.

Who cares? Transfers will be done when they're done.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 03:45:03 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:37:47 pm
Who cares? Transfers will be done when they're done.


Good man the voice of reason  :hally
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 03:45:56 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:36:45 pm
I understand your point but if there is a desire there is a way,  wasnt Bobby Firmino signed before/during the Copa America.  If I were your boss i would say do your homework early and get it done early dont be coming to me with excuses later but this is on now (Euros).  Surely this was known beforehand.

It could also be as simple as Slot wants to have a good look at some players before making decisions.

Morton, Van Den Berg, Gordon as examples (sure there are more) are players who could have a future here.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 03:51:13 pm »
Sure as the wise man said "Transfers will be done when they're done".  So i will piss off else where to a different thread :wave for now
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Up
« previous next »
 