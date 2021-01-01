Ugarte had 10 tackles last night in a game where they dominated the ball I'd take a chance. Get it done!!



He'd be great for us alongside Mac. I think it's overstated how poor he is on the ball - he's fine, keeps it and moves along play nicely. If you're playing him at base of a 3, maybe it's an issue but in a double pivot much less so. But then, if you're looking for a defensive monster who's also really progressive on ball you're in Rodri/unicorn territory.He eats up so much ground and dominates his duels - exactly what we need.