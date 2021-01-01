« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:00:44 am
Ugarte had 10 tackles last night in a game where they dominated the ball  ;D I'd take a chance. Get it done!!
Bennett

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:02:49 am
Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:04:31 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:00:44 am
Ugarte had 10 tackles last night in a game where they dominated the ball  ;D I'd take a chance. Get it done!!

He'd be great for us alongside Mac. I think it's overstated how poor he is on the ball - he's fine, keeps it and moves along play nicely. If you're playing him at base of a 3, maybe it's an issue but in a double pivot much less so. But then, if you're looking for a defensive monster who's also really progressive on ball you're in Rodri/unicorn territory.

He eats up so much ground and dominates his duels - exactly what we need.
dutchkop

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:11:30 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:04:31 am
He'd be great for us alongside Mac. I think it's overstated how poor he is on the ball - he's fine, keeps it and moves along play nicely. If you're playing him at base of a 3, maybe it's an issue but in a double pivot much less so. But then, if you're looking for a defensive monster who's also really progressive on ball you're in Rodri/unicorn territory.

He eats up so much ground and dominates his duels - exactly what we need.

Agreed - great player & stats for PSG/ Uruguay, but unless Nunez & Suarez tap him up for us, Why would PSG sell him to us?

https://www.transfermarkt.com/manuel-ugarte/leistungsdaten/spieler/476701
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:11:41 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:00:44 am
Ugarte had 10 tackles last night in a game where they dominated the ball  ;D I'd take a chance. Get it done!!

I'd prefer Ederson but Ugarte would be my second choice. Could see PSG letting him go for £40m or so.
Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:13:22 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 09:11:30 am
Agreed - great player & stats for PSG/ Uruguay, but unless Nunez & Suarez tap him up for us, Why would PSG sell him to us?

https://www.transfermarkt.com/manuel-ugarte/leistungsdaten/spieler/476701

It doesn't seem the manager is a fan and it's been widely reported he's available this summer, with Utd been linked to him.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:40:35 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:04:31 am
He'd be great for us alongside Mac. I think it's overstated how poor he is on the ball - he's fine, keeps it and moves along play nicely. If you're playing him at base of a 3, maybe it's an issue but in a double pivot much less so. But then, if you're looking for a defensive monster who's also really progressive on ball you're in Rodri/unicorn territory.

He eats up so much ground and dominates his duels - exactly what we need.


Ugarte is too poor on the ball and that is why he has dropped down the pecking order for PSG.
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:44:07 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:40:35 am

Ugarte is too poor on the ball and that is why he has dropped down the pecking order for PSG.
Endo isnt great in possession & Ugarte is superior in duels
would be a good upgrade
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:45:03 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:44:07 am
Endo isnt great in possession & Ugarte is superior in duels
would be a good upgrade

He's better in possession than Ugarte that's for sure.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:46:25 am
We could make a left field signing and sign Wharton and have Wharton and Mac sure the defensive duties in a double pivot.
