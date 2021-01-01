40m for an injury prone back up left back seems crazy to me.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
where have the aint nouri rumours come from ?ornstein is the only source i trust
Udogie is out injured mate. What's his groin like?
A poster on here mentioned hed heard there was some chatter around him, that was it
No groin injuries but he is more injury prone to be fair haha
I posted the source here
I’m not sure if that’s better or worse than someone just mentioning him on here
Yeah i do think this is the case. He wants to be a CB. I know it's not what most want. But if Nouri is true. I'd love to see us line up with Trent and Nouri as proper wing backs and Konate, VVD and Calafiori as CBs. I'd be less concerned about a no.6 then.
Riccardo Calfiori's performances have caught the eye of Liverpool, among other Premier League clubs. [@garyjacob]
Times running with it.
Glad you checkout his groin was healthy
Can't let Chelsea get Archie Gray. How many midfielders do they want FFS. Actually so annoying
We wouldn't go into the season with just 4 CBS would we? With Gomez and Konate being 2 of them. That would be a silly risk to take
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Crosby Nick never fails.
Feels super unlikely were interested given a player being Maldini in everyones minds based on one dribble in a tournament sending his price sky rocketing is the exact opposite of how we try and operate
I do hope Udogie is for sale.
