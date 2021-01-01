« previous next »
Reply #3680 on: Today at 06:19:52 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:44:46 pm
40m for an injury prone back up left back seems crazy to me.

Nah come on. I don't think he helps overcome our weaknesses but he's better than 2024 Robbo
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Reply #3681 on: Today at 06:35:40 pm
Udogie is out injured mate. What's his groin like?
Reply #3682 on: Today at 06:38:05 pm
where have the aint nouri rumours come from ?

ornstein is the only source i trust
Reply #3683 on: Today at 06:40:04 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:44:46 pm
40m for an injury prone back up left back seems crazy to me.
When did the price drop from 50m to 40m? :D
Reply #3684 on: Today at 06:44:32 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:38:05 pm
where have the aint nouri rumours come from ?

ornstein is the only source i trust
A poster on here mentioned hed heard there was some chatter around him, that was it
Reply #3685 on: Today at 06:49:06 pm
We wouldn't go into the season with just 4 CBS would we? With Gomez and Konate being 2 of them. That would be a silly risk to take
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Reply #3686 on: Today at 06:57:37 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:35:40 pm
Udogie is out injured mate. What's his groin like?

No groin injuries but he is more injury prone to be fair haha
Reply #3687 on: Today at 07:01:32 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:44:32 pm
A poster on here mentioned hed heard there was some chatter around him, that was it

I posted the source here
Reply #3688 on: Today at 07:01:36 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:57:37 pm
No groin injuries but he is more injury prone to be fair haha

Glad you checkout his groin was healthy  ;)
Reply #3689 on: Today at 07:02:09 pm
Im more interested in the conversation about groins.
Reply #3690 on: Today at 07:03:54 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:01:32 pm
I posted the source here
Im not sure if thats better or worse than someone just mentioning him on here :)
Reply #3691 on: Today at 07:07:12 pm
Quote from: duvva  on Today at 07:03:54 pm
I’m not sure if that’s better or worse than someone just mentioning him on here :)

Apparently (via Reddit), considered a reliable source by Algerians'. And he had recently interviewed him.
Reply #3692 on: Today at 07:12:54 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:37 pm
Yeah i do think this is the case. He wants to be a CB. I know it's not what most want. But if Nouri is true. I'd love to see us line up with Trent and Nouri as proper wing backs and Konate, VVD and Calafiori as CBs. I'd be less concerned about a no.6 then.
They not going to play back at the 5
Reply #3693 on: Today at 07:35:48 pm
Times running with it.

Quote
Riccardo Calfiori's performances have caught the eye of Liverpool, among other Premier League clubs.

[@garyjacob]
Reply #3694 on: Today at 07:59:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:35:48 pm
Times running with it.

Gary Jacob though. The absolute pits.
Reply #3695 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:01:36 pm
Glad you checkout his groin was healthy  ;)

 :P ;D
Reply #3696 on: Today at 08:43:57 pm
Can't let Chelsea get Archie Gray.


How many midfielders do they want FFS. Actually so annoying
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Reply #3697 on: Today at 08:57:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:43:57 pm
Can't let Chelsea get Archie Gray.


How many midfielders do they want FFS. Actually so annoying

Id say we have more clear first team squad midfielders than Chelsea.
Reply #3698 on: Today at 08:59:08 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:49:06 pm
We wouldn't go into the season with just 4 CBS would we? With Gomez and Konate being 2 of them. That would be a silly risk to take
We can resign the legendary Ben Davies in January when it goes tits up.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Reply #3699 on: Today at 09:36:51 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:35:40 pm
Udogie is out injured mate. What's his groin like?

He only joined Spurs last summer didnt he? Must have three years left on his deal so wouldnt come cheap if we wanted to sign him this summer.

Basically, how much is Udogie in this window?
Reply #3700 on: Today at 09:40:14 pm
I do hope Udogie is for sale.
Reply #3701 on: Today at 09:52:19 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:43:57 pm
Can't let Chelsea get Archie Gray.


How many midfielders do they want FFS. Actually so annoying
If hes stupid enough to sign for Chelsea then hes not for us

Edit: who is he by the way?
Reply #3702 on: Today at 10:11:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:35:48 pm
Times running with it.


Feels super unlikely were interested given a player being Maldini in everyones minds based on one dribble in a tournament sending his price sky rocketing is the exact opposite of how we try and operate
Reply #3703 on: Today at 10:24:12 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:41 pm
Feels super unlikely were interested given a player being Maldini in everyones minds based on one dribble in a tournament sending his price sky rocketing is the exact opposite of how we try and operate

The reasoning in the link is obviously bullshit but I see no reason why we wouldn't hold genuine interest.
Reply #3704 on: Today at 10:42:34 pm
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 09:40:14 pm
I do hope Udogie is for sale.
How much is Udogie in the window the one with the waggly tail
Reply #3705 on: Today at 11:04:28 pm
Reply #3706 on: Today at 11:04:58 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:49:06 pm
We wouldn't go into the season with just 4 CBS would we? With Gomez and Konate being 2 of them. That would be a silly risk to take

Well, at the moment we have 5 senior central defenders, plus Phillips and Williams who are most likely leaving ...
