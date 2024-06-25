The correct signings and remembering that the first 15 minutes of games are actually really important and I see no reason why we can't match the 82 points we got last season, hopefully bettering it. Not that I really expect that but it should definitely be the aim.



I feel really passionately that they have to back the manager this summer. Alright, probably not him picking the players but hopefully they can find the absolute best available in the positions we need. When we were at our best under Klopp it was always disappointing we never had a bigger, more quality laden squad, now the squad isn't the problem, we just need the inclusion of a few more quality players who are ready to contribute. Most importantly for me it's a top quality defensive mid and left winger (Cody?) and just below that I'd not mind a new left back to challenge Robertson and a centre half with a bit of longevity/availability/quality to take us forward beyond Van Dijk's time. The latter two can possibly wait, see also a long-term Salah replacement.



Get them signed, and if we get them right, the squad really will be looking good. We did good last season but there is definitely ways Slot can improve us.