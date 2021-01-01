« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Draex:
Jota missed training for Portugal, I love him but I worry another season of 50% of it missed.

🤕 Diogo Jota missed 47 of #LFC's 110 matches (43%) because of injury over the past two seasons.

He sat out team training for Portugal on Monday in an unwanted reminder of such woes. A luxury the Reds can't rely on, it's a dilemma they need to solve.

Szoboszlai has missed a couple of Hungary's training sessions and yet played every game. I wouldn't take it as him being injured. Sometimes a player just needs another day recovery, he could be doing recovery work or training away from the group.
JasonF:
Szoboszlai has missed a couple of Hungary's training sessions and yet played every game. I wouldn't take it as him being injured. Sometimes a player just needs another day recovery, he could be doing recovery work or training away from the group.

I hope so, a fit Jota for a full season would be brilliant.
Samie:
Which of you clowns are trying to sell Jota now? Our most clinical forward you idiots.
I don't think anyone's doubting his ability. But he signed in 2020 and has only once gone above 2000 minutes in a full season for us.
JasonF:
Szoboszlai has missed a couple of Hungary's training sessions and yet played every game. I wouldn't take it as him being injured. Sometimes a player just needs another day recovery, he could be doing recovery work or training away from the group.

That would make more sense had he not been an unused sub in their last game ;D

It can't be a serious injury though, otherwise he'd have been sent back. So really, him missing games isn't the worst thing in the world for us providing he's fit for our pre-season.
Keita Success:
I don't think anyone's doubting his ability. But he signed in 2020 and has only once gone above 2000 minutes in a full season for us.

RAWK would sell their grandma's if it felt the need to come out on top of an argument. 
