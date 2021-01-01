« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 147695 times)

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,172
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 11:49:39 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm
i hope we get our new lad in asap after that assist

similar to agger that
Exactly what I was thinking last night - this kid reminds me of someone - with his style and movement ... Daniel Agger.  :)

The lad played fantastic, bloody brilliant he was!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 12:02:22 pm »
Has he got a rocket like Agger?

He lined up on that FK routine but was only there as a decoy, surely he can hit one though ?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,623
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 12:11:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:54:43 am
Hopefully we are working behind the scenes on it. And Hughes isn't partying it up with Jorg.

The fact Hughes grew up in Italy and speaks fluent Italian might help us in this regard. I still wouldn't be surprised if he is playing in Serie A next season as Italian players tend to prefer to stay in Italy
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 12:12:14 pm »
I am setting myself up for disappointment - as usual, probably, but I am fully onboard the Calafiore hype train and I am full steam ahead, come on lad, do the lean!!!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 12:30:50 pm »
I feel like an incoming problem with Calafiori (if we are actually interested) is his price shooting up after the Euros. Italian teams do usually need to sell though.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,197
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 12:39:45 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,638
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 12:42:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:39:45 pm
Le 10 sport saying the Yoro deal will be decided in hours.

https://le10sport.com/football/mercato/exclu-mercato-psg-cest-imminent-pour-leny-yoro-702490

Interesting, by all accounts I thought it was done. Interesting The Athletic's Madrid guy has said he wants Madrid, but nothing from Ornstein yet. This story seems to indicate it's just between Madrid and PSG.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 12:43:15 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 12:42:19 pm
Interesting, by all accounts I thought it was done. Interesting The Athletic's Madrid guy has said he wants Madrid, but nothing from Ornstein yet.

Nacho going has meant Yoro to Madrid is almost a certainty.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 12:43:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:30:50 pm
I feel like an incoming problem with Calafiori (if we are actually interested) is his price shooting up after the Euros. Italian teams do usually need to sell though.

In a way could push Juventus out the picture. My worry is Chelsea. London factor 10 year deals and big wages. They want to sign pretty much every player on the planet under 22.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,925
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 12:59:19 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:02:22 pm
Has he got a rocket like Agger?

He lined up on that FK routine but was only there as a decoy, surely he can hit one though ?

Did Agger score long rangers? Remember the one v West Ham in his 1st full season. Cant remember another.

I hope any centre back we buy is better and more reliable than Agger. A silky footballer, but one who was injured regularly and seemed to be viewed more highly by fans than the manager(s).

Im not sure a 25 year or Daniel Agger walks into the current Liverpool team. I think theyd be useful for squad depth though.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,197
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 01:02:19 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 12:42:19 pm
Interesting, by all accounts I thought it was done. Interesting The Athletic's Madrid guy has said he wants Madrid, but nothing from Ornstein yet. This story seems to indicate it's just between Madrid and PSG.
Alexis Bernard who wrote this is pretty reliable normally.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 01:09:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:43:58 pm
In a way could push Juventus out the picture. My worry is Chelsea. London factor 10 year deals and big wages. They want to sign pretty much every player on the planet under 22.

Yeah for sure, he'll be looking well set as their 8th or 9th centre-back. A new coach every year helps too.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 