i hope we get our new lad in asap after that assistsimilar to agger that
Hopefully we are working behind the scenes on it. And Hughes isn't partying it up with Jorg.
Le 10 sport saying the Yoro deal will be decided in hours. https://le10sport.com/football/mercato/exclu-mercato-psg-cest-imminent-pour-leny-yoro-702490
Interesting, by all accounts I thought it was done. Interesting The Athletic's Madrid guy has said he wants Madrid, but nothing from Ornstein yet.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
I feel like an incoming problem with Calafiori (if we are actually interested) is his price shooting up after the Euros. Italian teams do usually need to sell though.
Has he got a rocket like Agger?He lined up on that FK routine but was only there as a decoy, surely he can hit one though ?
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Interesting, by all accounts I thought it was done. Interesting The Athletic's Madrid guy has said he wants Madrid, but nothing from Ornstein yet. This story seems to indicate it's just between Madrid and PSG.
In a way could push Juventus out the picture. My worry is Chelsea. London factor 10 year deals and big wages. They want to sign pretty much every player on the planet under 22.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]