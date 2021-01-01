« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 145391 times)

Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 10:27:27 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 10:20:55 pm
I think a deal just became a whole lot easier?

That would be really great, if true. Bologna already have Lucumi who is a very solid left footed central defender, so Van den Berg could start for them if he goes there ...
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 10:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:27:07 pm
If I have to go on a desperate run in the 98th minute to salvage an equaliser, I have already made a mistake.

GOAT reply from the GOAT.  8)
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 10:31:12 pm »
Someone has already been playing funny buggers with his Wiki page. Very messily mind
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 10:31:19 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 10:27:08 pm
He mostly played as a left back until last season.

It seems that he has played more games as a left fullback than as a central defender. Which makes him perfect for us at the moment, replacing Tsimikas on the squad ...
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 10:32:38 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 10:20:55 pm
I think a deal just became a whole lot easier?

I don't think it makes it easier. Bologna have let it be known they don't want players.They owe Basel a substantial sell-on. If they were after Van den Berg it would be a separate deal. They've already turned down Juventus' offer of cash + players
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:32:38 pm
I don't think it makes it easier. Bologna have let it be known they don't want players.They owe Basel a substantial sell-on. If they were after Van den Berg it would be a separate deal. They've already turned down Juventus' offer of cash + players

But if Bologna are after Van den Berg regardless of Calafiori coming to us, it will make the deal easier ...
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 10:37:22 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 10:20:55 pm
I think a deal just became a whole lot easier?
Let the accounting shenanigans begin!
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 10:37:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:31:19 pm
It seems that he has played more games as a left fullback than as a central defender. Which makes him perfect for us at the moment, replacing Tsimikas on the squad ...

James Horncastle pointed out that he joined Bologna in part because he didn't want to play as LB on a regular basis and wanted to play as a CB. I think a more likely scenario in the event we bought him would be for him and Gomez to share back-up LB duties with Tsimikas not outright replaced
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 10:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:31:12 pm
Someone has already been playing funny buggers with his Wiki page. Very messily mind

Not me guv...
Offline End Product

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 10:42:08 pm »
Matip like late gallop.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 10:42:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:37:38 pm
James Horncastle pointed out that he joined Bologna in part because he didn't want to play as LB on a regular basis and wanted to play as a CB. I think a more likely scenario in the event we bought him would be for him and Gomez to share back-up LB duties with Tsimikas not outright replaced

If he was sharing backup left back duties then how many games is he actually getting at centreback?
Offline jlb

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 10:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:08:52 pm
He's been liking LFC stories about him coming to us on Instagram mate.  ;D

Fair enough. :)
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 11:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:27:07 pm
If I have to go on a desperate run in the 98th minute to salvage an equaliser, I have already made a mistake.

 :lmao
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 11:18:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:37:38 pm
James Horncastle pointed out that he joined Bologna in part because he didn't want to play as LB on a regular basis and wanted to play as a CB. I think a more likely scenario in the event we bought him would be for him and Gomez to share back-up LB duties with Tsimikas not outright replaced

The good thing with Calafiori would be that he could deputize for both Van Dijk and Robertson. If Tsimikas is to leave, his 1,500 minutes from last season would become available. Calafiori would be able to get a good portion of those minutes, as well as deputizing for Virgil in the domestic cups as a central defender ...
