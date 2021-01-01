« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,374
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3360 on: Today at 05:14:31 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:14:01 pm
Id rather have a team of snide, ugly bastards who always find a way to win myself



You ugly motherfucker!
riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3361 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:15:52 pm
this is my point - they didn't.

"Contract offers have been made to senior goalkeeper Adrian  who has made 26 appearances since signing for the club in August 2019"

It's unclear, but it's in a section where those named are leaving. It also doesn't say LFC offered him a contract, and the use of a plural implies that it's multiple clubs or multiple LFC contract offers - and you wouldn't imagine the club would go into detail about the haggling process for the 3rd keepers (but nobody else's) contract offers.

Guess we'll never know unless he mentions it in a Betis interview

It's multiple LFC contract offers (ie. different offers to multiple players), which becomes clear when you keep in the "and Academy stoppers Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman." part at the end.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,374
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3362 on: Today at 05:17:27 pm
https://x.com/AttackingFooty/status/1805215006520127889

Quote
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in RB Salzburg striker Karim Konate, who scored 20 goals in 29 games in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.
Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3363 on: Today at 05:24:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:17:27 pm
https://x.com/AttackingFooty/status/1805215006520127889
Jesus. Scraping the bottom of the barrel with sources like that.  ;D
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,374
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3364 on: Today at 05:51:53 pm
I can go lower mate...
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3365 on: Today at 06:00:02 pm
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,346
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3366 on: Today at 06:40:29 pm
Quote
Leny Yoro has now informed Liverpool & others he only wants to join Real Madrid. [@MarioCortegana via @theMadridZone]
Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3367 on: Today at 06:43:54 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:40:29 pm


Really wish this one would end already so we can move onto the CB were actually gonna sign.
Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,495
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3368 on: Today at 06:44:25 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:40:29 pm


Not saying he doesn't only want Madrid, but that has come from two of Madrids mouthpieces.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,622
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3369 on: Today at 06:52:13 pm
