Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3360 on: Today at 05:14:31 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:14:01 pm
Id rather have a team of snide, ugly bastards who always find a way to win myself



You ugly motherfucker!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3361 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:15:52 pm
this is my point - they didn't.

"Contract offers have been made to senior goalkeeper Adrian  who has made 26 appearances since signing for the club in August 2019"

It's unclear, but it's in a section where those named are leaving. It also doesn't say LFC offered him a contract, and the use of a plural implies that it's multiple clubs or multiple LFC contract offers - and you wouldn't imagine the club would go into detail about the haggling process for the 3rd keepers (but nobody else's) contract offers.

Guess we'll never know unless he mentions it in a Betis interview

It's multiple LFC contract offers (ie. different offers to multiple players), which becomes clear when you keep in the "and Academy stoppers Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman." part at the end.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3362 on: Today at 05:17:27 pm
https://x.com/AttackingFooty/status/1805215006520127889

Quote
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in RB Salzburg striker Karim Konate, who scored 20 goals in 29 games in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.
