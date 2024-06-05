Surely someone will come up with 25/30m



I could see that, especially if someone gets a bit desperate towards the end of the window. 40 would be superb business in my opinion, it'd make him the 4th most expensive keeper ever despite playing less than 50 club games and turning 26 before the end of the year. It's actually quite mad to think about and Edwards will well and truly be back if he can do soHe does have a lot going for him though. Surely has ten good years ahead of him, and his experience for a second keeper is actually really good, he's also trained and played with some of the best in the field plus has international experience. It could be so that years down the line 30/40 million looks cheap. I can see him going to someone midtable in this country or someone just below like Nottingham Forest or something, if they still have a bit of money to spend after sales. It's hard to say what some players' level truly is, I feel for the time being that's his, he's not going to walk into a Champions League side in this country right now, maybe if he gets a few years of football week in week out he'll be able to eventually.Interesting to see what we do given Adrian is off and Kelleher will likely follow IMO. Realistically, the 3rd choice isn't going to play so could bring some old man in (is Andy Lonergan still with the blues?) or some kid might do it (Pitaluga maybe?) ... Jaros would probably want to be 2nd choice or go elsewhere. We do need someone good of course, will be hard replacing Kelleher quality wise I feel.