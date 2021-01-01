« previous next »
Every summer we float the idea we don't have much money, except last summer when we sent a shopping trolley full of cash over for Caicedo.

Strange isn't it?


The thing is the money we supposedly had for Tchouaméni, Bellingham and Caicedo. Is John Henry's War Chest and he has lost the key.
No-one knows how much money we have.

Personally I think it will be contract renewals first, if (hyperthetically speaking) Trent refuses a new contract he could be sold which would completely change our plans drastically!

Yeah and it is very odd market at the moment, what with two international tournaments in action, and 3 PL clubs doing dodgy P&S deal to "balance" the books. There will be odd and unexpected transfers I feel.

Even names like Raphinha and Levi Colwill could end up at Liverpool, if the financial pressures on different clubs fall into place a certain way.
The thing is the money we supposedly had for Tchouaméni, Bellingham and Caicedo. Is John Henry's War Chest and he has lost the key.

Caicedo's agent needs to be told, "You screwed over Moises, now deliver Piero Hincapié or John Henry is coming over - with a hammer!"
With Adrian rejecting the contract, do we think it's going to be Adrian + Kelleher out, Jaros promoted to no.2 and an older experienced no.3 come in?
did he actually reject a contract offer for here, or did people misinterpret that he had external contract offers as his contract here was expiring?
did he actually reject a contract offer for here, or did people misinterpret that he had external contract offers as his contract here was expiring?

Hey?

Hey?
I'm asking if it's actually not the case that LFC offered Adrian an extension - that's my guess anyway, so asking if anyone's read anything conclusive
Part of me thinks £40m is way too much for Kelleher.  But then I see no-mark youth products Ive never heard of being transferred between the dodgy PSR clubs for £20m a pop, and I think why not?

I think £40m is quite reasonable for him - international GK, lots of PL experience, has played in major cup finals and he's good enough to be a no.1 for the next 10 years.

He was superb when he filled in for Allison earlier this season.
The thing is the money we supposedly had for Tchouaméni, Bellingham and Caicedo. Is John Henry's War Chest and he has lost the key.

We've always acted poor. It's just how we do it. Ignoring owner funds and cheating we're probably the most sensible club in the league. We are risk averse. It's no secret our owners rely on FFP being a thing to be competitive.
did he actually reject a contract offer for here, or did people misinterpret that he had external contract offers as his contract here was expiring?
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-confirms-premier-league-retained-list-and-departures
Club confirmed they offered him one as part of the retained/released list
I'm asking if it's actually not the case that LFC offered Adrian an extension - that's my guess anyway, so asking if anyone's read anything conclusive

The club posted about the contract offer in the list of released players on the official site
I think £40m is quite reasonable for him - international GK, lots of PL experience, has played in major cup finals and he's good enough to be a no.1 for the next 10 years.

He was superb when he filled in for Allison earlier this season.

Come on now - 40 million is nuts and we wont get near it
Pretty sure it would make him one of the 5 most expensive keepers of all time
Onana cost over £40m and he is crap. We won't get £40m for Kelleher but let's not say it is insane given the idiotic transfers we have seen.
Adrian refused to sign a new deal until he saw who else we brought in...  ;D
Didn't the club ask 25/30m 12 months ago for Kelleher?

Makes sense they are asking for 40 now considering he established himself as a capable first choice.

If the city lad went for just under 20m to Burnley 12 months ago, surely Kelleher is worth at least 30 based on that?
We've always acted poor. It's just how we do it. Ignoring owner funds and cheating we're probably the most sensible club in the league. We are risk averse. It's no secret our owners rely on FFP being a thing to be competitive.

We operate similar to Bayern. The problem is it works for them because they don't have 3 or 4 clubs spending a fortune every single year.

We have to spend more than we do to compete with our competitors, have a manager who can do a lot more with less or just be flawless in the transfer market. Ideally both as our transfer strategy went wrong post Covid.
Didn't the club ask 25/30m 12 months ago for Kelleher?

Makes sense they are asking for 40 now considering he established himself as a capable first choice.

If the city lad went for just under 20m to Burnley 12 months ago, surely Kelleher is worth at least 30 based on that?

Clubs are more conscious of PSR now. Clubs don't want to spend anymore unless they're selling to each other to get around the rules like Villa and Everton.

The days of mid table and lower half teams spending 100 mill a year are gone.

A couple of years ago Leicester would have bought kelleher for 30. Now they're being deducted points.
I think £40m is quite reasonable for him - international GK, lots of PL experience, has played in major cup finals and he's good enough to be a no.1 for the next 10 years.

He was superb when he filled in for Allison earlier this season.

If he wasnt a goalkeeper then maybe so but keepers go for significantly smaller fees on average than any other position.
Clubs are more conscious of PSR now. Clubs don't want to spend anymore unless they're selling to each other to get around the rules like Villa and Everton.

The days of mid table and lower half teams spending 100 mill a year are gone.

A couple of years ago Leicester would have bought kelleher for 30. Now they're being deducted points.

Surely someone will come up with 25/30m
If he wasnt a goalkeeper then maybe so but keepers go for significantly smaller fees on average than any other position.

Ask for £40 million to anchor the negotiation, arrive at £33-rising to $35 million or similar.
Yeah and it is very odd market at the moment, what with two international tournaments in action, and 3 PL clubs doing dodgy P&S deal to "balance" the books. There will be odd and unexpected transfers I feel.

Even names like Raphinha and Levi Colwill could end up at Liverpool, if the financial pressures on different clubs fall into place a certain way.

Feels that way, a flurry of dodgy transfers till this weekend then everyone will wait for the tournaments to finish.
Theres two tournaments on.

What happens if we wanted to sign a player who is playing right now?

Signings will be done after.
Haven't we signed players who were at tournaments before? I'm sure we've sent a team over to do medicals. Maybe not.
Haven't we signed players who were at tournaments before? I'm sure we've sent a team over to do medicals. Maybe not.

Patrick Berger? Or did he arrive after that Euros?
Ask for £40 million to anchor the negotiation, arrive at £33-rising to $35 million or similar.

Id imagine that would be the aim but whether anyone will actually pay that is another conversation


Only Cillessen, Courtois, Ederson, Alisson, Onana, Buffon and Kepa have move for that price or more EVER
Haven't we signed players who were at tournaments before? I'm sure we've sent a team over to do medicals. Maybe not.

Sure Bobby was at the Chile Copa America when we signed him. Remember Ayre pictured with him holding the shirt
Surely someone will come up with 25/30m

I could see that, especially if someone gets a bit desperate towards the end of the window. 40 would be superb business in my opinion, it'd make him the 4th most expensive keeper ever despite playing less than 50 club games and turning 26 before the end of the year. It's actually quite mad to think about and Edwards will well and truly be back if he can do so  ;D

He does have a lot going for him though. Surely has ten good years ahead of him, and his experience for a second keeper is actually really good, he's also trained and played with some of the best in the field plus has international experience. It could be so that years down the line 30/40 million looks cheap. I can see him going to someone midtable in this country or someone just below like Nottingham Forest or something, if they still have a bit of money to spend after sales. It's hard to say what some players' level truly is, I feel for the time being that's his, he's not going to walk into a Champions League side in this country right now, maybe if he gets a few years of football week in week out he'll be able to eventually.

Interesting to see what we do given Adrian is off and Kelleher will likely follow IMO. Realistically, the 3rd choice isn't going to play so could bring some old man in (is Andy Lonergan still with the blues?) or some kid might do it (Pitaluga maybe?) ... Jaros would probably want to be 2nd choice or go elsewhere. We do need someone good of course, will be hard replacing Kelleher quality wise I feel.
