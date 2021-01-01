« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3320 on: Today at 11:02:24 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:41:27 am

Every summer we float the idea we don't have much money, except last summer when we sent a shopping trolley full of cash over for Caicedo.

Strange isn't it?


The thing is the money we supposedly had for Tchouaméni, Bellingham and Caicedo. Is John Henry's War Chest and he has lost the key.
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3321 on: Today at 11:03:18 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:54:43 am
No-one knows how much money we have.

Personally I think it will be contract renewals first, if (hyperthetically speaking) Trent refuses a new contract he could be sold which would completely change our plans drastically!

Yeah and it is very odd market at the moment, what with two international tournaments in action, and 3 PL clubs doing dodgy P&S deal to "balance" the books. There will be odd and unexpected transfers I feel.

Even names like Raphinha and Levi Colwill could end up at Liverpool, if the financial pressures on different clubs fall into place a certain way.
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3322 on: Today at 11:05:49 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:02:24 am
The thing is the money we supposedly had for Tchouaméni, Bellingham and Caicedo. Is John Henry's War Chest and he has lost the key.

Caicedo's agent needs to be told, "You screwed over Moises, now deliver Piero Hincapié or John Henry is coming over - with a hammer!"
classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3323 on: Today at 11:07:33 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:01:04 am
With Adrian rejecting the contract, do we think it's going to be Adrian + Kelleher out, Jaros promoted to no.2 and an older experienced no.3 come in?
did he actually reject a contract offer for here, or did people misinterpret that he had external contract offers as his contract here was expiring?
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3324 on: Today at 11:11:34 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:07:33 am
did he actually reject a contract offer for here, or did people misinterpret that he had external contract offers as his contract here was expiring?

Hey?

classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #3325 on: Today at 11:14:02 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:11:34 am
Hey?
I'm asking if it's actually not the case that LFC offered Adrian an extension - that's my guess anyway, so asking if anyone's read anything conclusive
