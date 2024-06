Agreed, then again, so did Thiago



I think Thiago made some sense in that we lost Wijnaldum so needed a midfielder that year and a player of his ability was on the market for a relatively low fee. He was great when he played too, just didn't play enough. It wouldn't have been the ideal signing for the owners but it did make sense. It was a one off too, we've hardly signed players of a similar age or on similar wages before or since, which is in keeping with how the owners want the club to be run. Klopp also played a part in getting him to come here, which isn't going to be the case with Slot. Given the state of the squad as well, Kimmich makes a lot less sense than that one IMO.