I have watched Minteh. He has promise but would be what, a 1/3rd of the price?
Where are the stats good? His goalscoring record doesnt surpass Diaz by much in all competitions, he is weak when running at full backs, he isnt that creative in his underlying numbers either. The fact that you would go for him over Olise is baffling when he was scoring and assisting not only at a higher rate than Gordon but is also more creative in his underlying stats.
Its not even close.
Gordon and Olise play different positions and would play different roles. Olise is good, but Gordon would fit us much better at present. Hes probably the best pressing winger in the league, if hes not thee hes definitely in any conversation, his work rates unbelievable. His speed and off ball movement - and always being a willing runner/mover - is ideal for how we play in the wider areas, particularly with players like Trent, Harvey, Mo and Mac Allister able to consistently create and progress the ball we dont lack creativity. Ive read loads say we dont press the same as we used to, we lack speed in transition and so on, Gordon brings heaps of that.
Regarding creativity, last season Gordon averaged 0.17 xA per key pass, thats the same as Olise, Olise averages more key passes but thats the difficult thing with Olise, he played about 60-70% less minutes than Gordon, the numbers are good but the sample size is small. Could he have done it over a full season? Gordon played 35 games and was pretty much a 90 minute player for most of them. Olise is more of an on ball creative player, Gordon is more of an off ball threat. Hes not exactly shite creatively either, watch the assist at Anfield and the pass for Isak that gets Virgil sent off, its brilliant play.
I really rate Olise, Im not trying to dismiss him as a player, hes a brilliant talent and Ive liked him since his days at Reading. But he is a risky transfer and not quite the no brainer everyones making him out to be. For £60m and pretty much becoming our clubs top earner, Id want more proof and dont blame the club for looking elsewhere, particularly with Mo still being here and being a better player at present. Id actually love us to sign both, I think they could be a different version of Salah and Mane but with lots of similar on/off ball qualities. Well never get another two as good as Mo and Sadio so it feels almost sacrilegious bringing their names up in conversations about Gordon and Olise, but I think its a pretty fair/easy point to understand.