Yeah, I'd agree. I was surprised at the lack of (supposed) top level defensive mids last season and am further baffled this summer if we can't find anyone, I feel it's a bit of a piss take. Important position of course, they all are, if they believe The Man can have a Van Dijk/Alisson level impact when he eventually arrives then fair enough. It's also easier to make Endo more of a squad player too, isn't it, can't really do the same with Diaz, he'd have to be moved on if someone else comes in at left win I'd imagine.



Wonder what we could get from Morton/Carvalho/Van Den Berg? Of course I expect others to be moved on like Phillips and perhaps even Tsimikas if he fancies something different. Kelleher a big one to watch of course. There should definitely be money to play with and I'd expect movement soon. Wonder if these tournaments are getting in the way a little.



Don't want to call the season a write off (comparatively speaking) if we don't bring in a 6, the reason being we don't know how Slot will set the team up. The same gaps in midfield due to the lack of athleticism and defensive screening that were exposed last season (and even more the previous one) may not be as apparent next season with a new system.What is asked of the 6 is immense under Jurgen, and had he stayed and we not brought in a good one then the season almost certainly would be a write off; moot point though as Jurgen not buying a 6 wouldn't have happened as it would have been his top priority given his comments about the midfield needing to protect the slower 6 (antithesis to his high energy style) as well as how much he chopped and changed the position as he was never satisfied with it (starting Mac in the 6 away to yard dogs Everton is not a choice he would have liked to have made but its the one he trusted most).What we did with the 6 last season in having a squad player regularly start games was the equivalent of having Tsimikas start every week. The impact of a squad player starting in the 6 is even more damaging than at full back back though as the midfield is the most influential area on the field, neither the attack or defence can function properly without a good one.Different manager plus there is Bajcetic to come back (although what exactly us his position?), but the priority in this window should be ensuring the starting XI is dealt with first. Adding top ups in more wide players or centre backs should be secondary to a starting 6.