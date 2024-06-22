« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 138108 times)

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,131
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3240 on: Today at 01:56:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:42:41 pm
How much? Hardly anything thats going to get us a player. Plus we clearly have money available for transfers, otherwise we wouldnt have bothered being interested in Yoro.

20% sell on fee so would be £13M if hes sold for £65M
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,687
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3241 on: Today at 02:04:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:37:17 pm

seems Morton will be sold
those are some cool clubs and destinations to be linked to. said early the first couple of games seeing him that i thought he was a good player, also Klopp made that 'he'll be good so long as he grows a body'. playing in one of the less transition-heavy/physically demanding leagues would be great for his continued development

i'm sure he could rotate in for some games, but he's a saleable asset who isn't ever going to displace the likes of Mac and Szobo, so it makes sense given we can give any minutes he'd have played with McConnell who is also extremely talented (but not clear yet where he'll get to, physically)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:45 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,462
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3242 on: Today at 02:13:42 pm »
The bad news is that we don't seem to have any money for transfers, apart from sales. The good news is that our squad is already pretty strong ...
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,025
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 02:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:53:45 pm
Weve got a few in this bracket:

Sepp VDB
Tyler Morton
+ a few more on loan could raise £35M+ between them
Add Kelleher to that.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,025
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 02:19:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:13:42 pm
The bad news is that we don't seem to have any money for transfers, apart from sales. The good news is that our squad is already pretty strong ...
We should have plenty of money to spend.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 02:31:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:24:41 pm
Yeah, I'd agree. I was surprised at the lack of (supposed) top level defensive mids last season and am further baffled this summer if we can't find anyone, I feel it's a bit of a piss take. Important position of course, they all are, if they believe The Man can have a Van Dijk/Alisson level impact when he eventually arrives then fair enough. It's also easier to make Endo more of a squad player too, isn't it, can't really do the same with Diaz, he'd have to be moved on if someone else comes in at left win I'd imagine.

Wonder what we could get from Morton/Carvalho/Van Den Berg? Of course I expect others to be moved on like Phillips and perhaps even Tsimikas if he fancies something different. Kelleher a big one to watch of course. There should definitely be money to play with and I'd expect movement soon. Wonder if these tournaments are getting in the way a little.

Don't want to call the season a write off (comparatively speaking) if we don't bring in a 6, the reason being we don't know how Slot will set the team up. The same gaps in midfield due to the lack of athleticism and defensive screening that were exposed last season (and even more the previous one) may not be as apparent next season with a new system.

What is asked of the 6 is immense under Jurgen, and had he stayed and we not brought in a good one then the season almost certainly would be a write off; moot point though as Jurgen not buying a 6 wouldn't have happened as it would have been his top priority given his comments about the midfield needing to protect the slower 6 (antithesis to his high energy style) as well as how much he chopped and changed the position as he was never satisfied with it (starting Mac in the 6 away to yard dogs Everton is not a choice he would have liked to have made but its the one he trusted most).

What we did with the 6 last season in having a squad player regularly start games was the equivalent of having Tsimikas start every week. The impact of a squad player starting in the 6 is even more damaging than at full back back though as the midfield is the most influential area on the field, neither the attack or defence can function properly without a good one.

Different manager plus there is Bajcetic to come back (although what exactly us his position?), but the priority in this window should be ensuring the starting XI is dealt with first. Adding top ups in more wide players or centre backs should be secondary to a starting 6.
Logged

Offline 5-times-Phill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 02:34:50 pm »
Fascinated that it seems to be Leipzig in for Morton after he ended up spending half the season at hull with a lad who lad a terrible time on loan from Liverpool at Leipzig.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,131
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 02:38:38 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 02:31:28 pm
Don't want to call the season a write off (comparatively speaking) if we don't bring in a 6, the reason being we don't know how Slot will set the team up. The same gaps in midfield due to the lack of athleticism and defensive screening that were exposed last season (and even more the previous one) may not be as apparent next season with a new system.

What is asked of the 6 is immense under Jurgen, and had he stayed and we not brought in a good one then the season almost certainly would be a write off; moot point though as Jurgen not buying a 6 wouldn't have happened as it would have been his top priority given his comments about the midfield needing to protect the slower 6 (antithesis to his high energy style) as well as how much he chopped and changed the position as he was never satisfied with it (starting Mac in the 6 away to yard dogs Everton is not a choice he would have liked to have made but its the one he trusted most).

What we did with the 6 last season in having a squad player regularly start games was the equivalent of having Tsimikas start every week. The impact of a squad player starting in the 6 is even more damaging than at full back back though as the midfield is the most influential area on the field, neither the attack or defence can function properly without a good one.

Different manager plus there is Bajcetic to come back (although what exactly us his position?), but the priority in this window should be ensuring the starting XI is dealt with first. Adding top ups in more wide players or centre backs should be secondary to a starting 6.


were playing a double pivot next season so the emphasis is on finding someone who can combine well with Jones/Gravenberch/Bajectic
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:13:42 pm
The bad news is that we don't seem to have any money for transfers, apart from sales. The good news is that our squad is already pretty strong ...

It seems we're always poor, no matter how rich we become as a club. Funny that.

As to our squad being pretty strong, dont let the genius of Klopp fool you. Klopp made a lot of them overperform because he got the best out of them. I think we're a very good team, but not a squad that can go toe-to-toe with City or Arsenal over a season or aspiring for the European Cup.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 02:49:08 pm »
good news that we are selling morton

gets the ball rolling on our transfers this summer
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,322
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 02:57:01 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:38:52 pm
It seems we're always poor, no matter how rich we become as a club. Funny that.

As to our squad being pretty strong, dont let the genius of Klopp fool you. Klopp made a lot of them overperform because he got the best out of them. I think we're a very good team, but not a squad that can go toe-to-toe with City or Arsenal over a season or aspiring for the European Cup.

Our 2005 team finshed ffith behind Everton for fucksakes and yet won the European Cup against an all timer AC Milan side. On the way from beating a peak Mourinho side and the mighty Juventus too.  ;D
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 03:00:56 pm »
I don't think we're 'poor' at all (or acting like it) - lashed out good money and/or wages last year for MacAllister (all while getting him at a lower fee than thought), Gravenberch and Szobozlai among others, lashed out good money on Nunez the year before too without significant outgoings (not sure I would count Mane as he wasn't worth as much as he might have been), while keeping Salah on a very high deal and presumably trying to keep TAA and Van Dijk on similar deals.

It seems to me the money's there if it's deemed to make sense to spend it. Can't say I've seen a deal yet that I think we'd have been involved in but unable to financially compete.  There's a difference between unable and unwilling and if we weren't ready to pay 220k a week to Olise it's not especially hard to see why

It's really really early to be wondering where our dealings are, the fact that no one seems to have a consensus on where or what we should be targeting ought to tell you something as well - it's hard to work out what would actually improve us, especially given likely tactical changes, e.g I can't understand why the majority of the board still clamours for a 'six' when it looks unlikely we'll be using one
« Last Edit: Today at 03:09:31 pm by JP! »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:13:42 pm
The bad news is that we don't seem to have any money for transfers, apart from sales. The good news is that our squad is already pretty strong ...
yep no money despite bidding 111m on Caicedo last august

i agree we dont need a quantity of signings but we do need a quality defensive signing.
Araujo at Barcelona or maybe Bremer at Juve. Milenkovic at Fiorentina i would consider too
« Last Edit: Today at 03:09:41 pm by MD1990 »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 03:08:37 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:38:52 pm
It seems we're always poor, no matter how rich we become as a club. Funny that.

As to our squad being pretty strong, dont let the genius of Klopp fool you. Klopp made a lot of them overperform because he got the best out of them. I think we're a very good team, but not a squad that can go toe-to-toe with City or Arsenal over a season or aspiring for the European Cup.

Well aren't you a ray of sunshine.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 03:18:15 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:38:52 pm
It seems we're always poor, no matter how rich we become as a club. Funny that.

As to our squad being pretty strong, dont let the genius of Klopp fool you. Klopp made a lot of them overperform because he got the best out of them. I think we're a very good team, but not a squad that can go toe-to-toe with City or Arsenal over a season or aspiring for the European Cup.
We spent a lot of money last season. We will spend this season but obviously need to sell, people need to chill a bit.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 03:21:19 pm »
We don't do our business in public like Chelsea which makes it seem like nothing is going on.

The financial year end on the 30th of June with the 1st being a clean slate. Also, many players are focusing on the Euros/Copa America.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 03:21:23 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:18:15 pm
We spent a lot of money last season. We will spend this season but obviously need to sell, people need to chill a bit.

Why do we obviously need to sell? We obviously will sell but thats not quite the same thing.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,076
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 03:22:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:16:39 pm
Yeah, it'll definitely depend on Diaz leaving. If I was the big man making the decisions and the money was on the table for him I'd be bold and move on, of course that's not the case though, and as I've said I'm fine with him staying alongside Gakpo to give us good options on the left.

I can see Salah playing central and do believe he'd be quite effective there. Could very well be in the pipeline. Would not a top class right wing replacement now though, not somebody who could grow into the role.
If it's true about Salah playing central, couldn't Diaz play on the right?
Doesn't he mainly play there for Columbia?
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 03:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:21:23 pm
Why do we obviously need to sell? We obviously will sell but thats not quite the same thing.
Because that's how we operate, no club can just buy, buy and buy with PSR the way it is.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 03:33:02 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:23:15 pm
Because that's how we operate, no club can just buy, buy and buy with PSR the way it is.
We don't need to but you're right in the sense that ut gives us more to spend under PSR as owners can't just pump cash in anymore.

Releasing wages also goes a long way because wages are as important as transfer fees. For example, Thiago and Matip's wages are worth at £75m in transfer fees (conservative because it excludes bonuses).

To calculate the value of wages that we're no longer paying, all you need to do is to multiply the annual by 5.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:03 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,322
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 03:36:26 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:23:15 pm
Because that's how we operate, no club can just buy, buy and buy with PSR the way it is.

We're no where near failnig PSR. I think we could spend like £300m without even coming to the point of failing it.  ;D
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,025
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:22:23 pm
If it's true about Salah playing central, couldn't Diaz play on the right?
Doesn't he mainly play there for Columbia?

He is not very good at assisting the striker in the centre. Gakpo is far better at playing in the other attackers from the left. We saw that late last season and are seeing it in these Euros.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,612
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3262 on: Today at 03:42:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:21:19 pm
We don't do our business in public like Chelsea which makes it seem like nothing is going on.

The financial year end on the 30th of June with the 1st being a clean slate. Also, many players are focusing on the Euros/Copa America.

Pretty much the only deals going on right now are PSR fiddles and German clubs doing their typical early signings. It is quiet for everyone due to Copa/Euros and the lack of a big transfer to grease the wheels/put everything else in motion
« Last Edit: Today at 03:44:09 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,322
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3263 on: Today at 03:43:50 pm »
In Calafiori's heart he is already an LFC player.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 03:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:36:26 pm
We're no where near failnig PSR. I think we could spend like £300m without even coming to the point of failing it.  ;D
I know, but we never do that and we're obviously not going to. I don't get why people let themselves get annoyed by it every year. We're essentially a sell to buy club and have been for as long as i can remember.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 03:48:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:42:09 pm
Pretty much the only deals going on right now are PSR fiddles and German clubs doing their typical early signings. It is quiet for everyone due to Copa/Euros and the lack of a big transfer to grease the wheels/put everything else in motion
Is right.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,177
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 03:54:06 pm »
Selling Morton et al Would certainly  help us with our PSR problem that we dont have ;D

For us, we spend the cash we have and that is what weve always done so cash matters far more (like in a normal  business!)

But, the question is, how much spare cash is there after last summers investment? 

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,612
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 03:54:49 pm »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 03:55:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:54:49 pm
Corriere dello Sport suggesting the asking price for Calafiori is upwards of 50m.
https://www.corrieredellosport.it/news/calcio/euro-2024/spagna/2024/06/22-129356203/morata-juve_si_va_avanti_i_segnali_e_cosa_pensa_alvaro?infinite


Are they the same ones who said we'd get him for 28m yesterday?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,322
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 03:56:20 pm »
Yes technically, but their sister paper said it.  :D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,068
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 03:58:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:54:49 pm
Corriere dello Sport suggesting the asking price for Calafiori is upwards of 50m.
https://www.corrieredellosport.it/news/calcio/euro-2024/spagna/2024/06/22-129356203/morata-juve_si_va_avanti_i_segnali_e_cosa_pensa_alvaro?infinite

Suppose if we are after him you're looking at a lad who has a decade or more ahead of him, and big resale value if he decides to get off. I've seen very little of him though so I can't really say much. I just hope more than anything we sign one Italian who's actually good in my lifetime.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,177
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 03:58:41 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 03:59:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:54:06 pm
Selling Morton et al Would certainly  help us with our PSR problem that we dont have ;D

For us, we spend the cash we have and that is what weve always done so cash matters far more (like in a normal  business!)

But, the question is, how much spare cash is there after last summers investment?

Lol.

Re cash, hopefully Slot finds the £100 million Jurgen stuffed down the sofa to pay for Caicedo.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3273 on: Today at 04:12:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:36 pm
I have watched Minteh. He has promise but would be what, a 1/3rd of the price?

Where are the stats good? His goalscoring record doesnt surpass Diaz by much in all competitions, he is weak when running at full backs, he isnt that creative in his underlying numbers either. The fact that you would go for him over Olise is baffling when he was scoring and assisting not only at a higher rate than Gordon but is also more creative in his underlying stats.

Its not even close.

Gordon and Olise play different positions and would play different roles. Olise is good, but Gordon would fit us much better at present. Hes probably the best pressing winger in the league, if hes not thee hes definitely in any conversation, his work rates unbelievable. His speed and off ball movement - and always being a willing runner/mover - is ideal for how we play in the wider areas, particularly with players like Trent, Harvey, Mo and Mac Allister able to consistently create and progress the ball  we dont lack creativity. Ive read loads say we dont press the same as we used to, we lack speed in transition and so on, Gordon brings heaps of that.

Regarding creativity, last season Gordon averaged 0.17 xA per key pass, thats the same as Olise, Olise averages more key passes but thats the difficult thing with Olise, he played about 60-70% less minutes than Gordon, the numbers are good but the sample size is small. Could he have done it over a full season? Gordon played 35 games and was pretty much a 90 minute player for most of them. Olise is more of an on ball creative player, Gordon is more of an off ball threat. Hes not exactly shite creatively either, watch the assist at Anfield and the pass for Isak that gets Virgil sent off, its brilliant play. 

I really rate Olise, Im not trying to dismiss him as a player, hes a brilliant talent and Ive liked him since his days at Reading. But he is a risky transfer and not quite the no brainer everyones making him out to be. For £60m and pretty much becoming our clubs top earner, Id want more proof and dont blame the club for looking elsewhere, particularly with Mo still being here and being a better player at present. Id actually love us to sign both, I think they could be a different version of Salah and Mane but with lots of similar on/off ball qualities. Well never get another two as good as Mo and Sadio so it feels almost sacrilegious bringing their names up in conversations about Gordon and Olise, but I think its a pretty fair/easy point to understand.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3274 on: Today at 04:28:34 pm »
Given the numbers on our attack are actually very good, we have 5 of them and yet theres almost unanimous support in favour of signing another one are we basically agreed that our forward line is a little bit off in terms of balance and/or stylistic fit?
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3275 on: Today at 04:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:53:45 pm
Weve got a few in this bracket:

Sepp VDB
Tyler Morton
+ a few more on loan could raise £35M+ between them
Fabio Carvalho
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,850
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3276 on: Today at 04:39:18 pm »
Claims our price tag for Kelleher is £40m.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,175
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3277 on: Today at 04:43:36 pm »
Good. Thats a very fair price for him. He has proven himself as good enough for a first choice in PL.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3278 on: Today at 04:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:28:34 pm
Given the numbers on our attack are actually very good, we have 5 of them and yet theres almost unanimous support in favour of signing another one are we basically agreed that our forward line is a little bit off in terms of balance and/or stylistic fit?

Its a difficult one, I rate our forwards, I suppose theres a couple of things to consider. Jotas availability is poor, Salahs contract is expiring, Diaz is probably due a new contract, without one hes one wed probably look to move on in the next 12 months, market-dependent of course. I dont think we could add an elite, ready to start player to our forward line if it remains as it is. Doak, Elliott (hes midfield but can definitely play in the front line here and there) and Danns are fine as depth. I think we could probably squeeze one more in - particularly if either of Doak or Danns go out on loan - given the extra CL games. If all of our forwards stayed fit its a different question, but I think it could be a good window to plan ahead, particularly with the market for positions of need looking dire.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,068
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3279 on: Today at 04:50:24 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:39:18 pm
Claims our price tag for Kelleher is £40m.

Would make him the 4th most expensive goalkeeper of all time, there's basically zero chance of him going for that fee unless it has some heavy add ons I'd imagine.

Would be nice if he stayed on but I also don't really want to see him priced out of a move.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 