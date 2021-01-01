« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 135112 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
Can we ban transfer talk in the transfer thread. Leave it to the actual people at the club to decide who we'll sign.

The wage talk provides context and prevents the thread from degenerating into for the yearly "Why don't we sign this player? We lack ambition".

The wages thing always seems to be used as a shutdown switch that ends discussion. Because it is in essence an unknown (in most cases) it then leads off into a yes we can and no we can't series of adversarial posts that add nothing to the discussion of actual transfers and mostly just shuts down discussion of transfers. Often leading into FSG are or are not mingebags spirals.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm
The wages thing always seems to be used as a shutdown switch that ends discussion. Because it is in essence an unknown (in most cases) it then leads off into a yes we can and no we can't series of adversarial posts that add nothing to the discussion of actual transfers and mostly just shuts down discussion of transfers. Often leading into FSG are or are not mingebags spirals.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/19463617

It's both based in the present and gets proved. For example, we are not signing Williams with his current wages (present) and Olise's wage demands is probably why we didn't go for him. It's just boring when "unrealistic" signings are used as evidence that we lack ambition.

In the link above, the owner was very transparent about the strategy so I don't see why it should be a shock.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 11:10:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/19463617

It's both based in the present and gets proved. For example, we are not signing Williams with his current wages (present) and Olise's wage demands is probably why we didn't go for him. It's just boring when "unrealistic" signings are used as evidence that we lack ambition.

In the link above, the owner was very transparent about the strategy so I don't see why it should be a shock.

As long as we dont sign shite like Gordon, Mbuemo, Summerville and Kudus then we can all be happy. No shite, no really good players because their initial wage is too high, lets call it a truce.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 11:17:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:27 pm
As long as we dont sign shite like Gordon, Mbuemo, Summerville and Kudus then we can all be happy. No shite, no really good players because their initial wage is too high, lets call it a truce.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 12:50:13 am »
One Vitinha please
